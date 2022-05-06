Friday Night's Game in Aberdeen Postponed by Rain
May 6, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
Aberdeen, MD - Friday night's game at Ripken Stadium between the Aberdeen IronBirds and Brooklyn Cyclones has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up on Saturday as part of a single-admission doubleheader starting at 4:35 PM.
Check out the Brooklyn Cyclones Statistics
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from May 6, 2022
- Homestand Preview: Llamas, Wizards, and Concerts - Hickory Crawdads
- Friday Night's Game in Aberdeen Postponed by Rain - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Tonight's Game Postponed - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Friday's BlueClaws Game Postponed; Double-Header on Sunday - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Renegades Game Postponed - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Hoppers Hit Six HRs in Win over Asheville - Greensboro Grasshoppers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brooklyn Cyclones Stories
- Friday Night's Game in Aberdeen Postponed by Rain
- IronBirds Score Early, Never Look Back, BKLYN Falls 4-1
- Brooklyn Bats Explode for a 9-4 Win over Aberdeen
- 'Birds Claw Back on 'Clones, Brooklyn Falls 3-1 on Tuesday
- Hot Rods Leave Brooklyn in Their Dust, Cyclones Fall 4-0