Friday Night's Game in Aberdeen Postponed by Rain

May 6, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







Aberdeen, MD - Friday night's game at Ripken Stadium between the Aberdeen IronBirds and Brooklyn Cyclones has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up on Saturday as part of a single-admission doubleheader starting at 4:35 PM.

