Friday Night's Game Caneled Between Pelicans and GreenJackets

July 26, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Friday Night's Game Canceled Between Pelicans and GreenJackets

The game will not be made up, doubleheader still set for Saturday

Due to inclement weather and additional storms in the area, Friday night's game between the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and the Augusta GreenJackets has been canceled and will not be made up. Saturday will still feature a doubleheader, with gates opening at 3:30 p.m. Game one is scheduled for a 4:05 p.m. start with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one but not before 6:35 p.m. Both games will be 7-inning contests.

