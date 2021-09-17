Friday Night's Game Between Shuckers and Smokies Postponed

September 17, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - Despite proper field coverage, heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas caused unplayable field conditions at MGM Park, forcing a postponement of Friday night's game between the Biloxi Shuckers and Tennessee Smokies.

Fans with tickets to Friday's game can exchange them for any remaining Shuckers' regular season game in 2021. Tickets can be exchanged at the box office on Saturday starting at 10 am and on Sunday starting at 10 am.

Biloxi is scheduled to continue their series against the Smokies on Saturday night in a doubleheader. Game one is scheduled to begin at 5:05 pm and will be played as a seven-inning game. Game Two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game One and will also be played as a seven-inning game. Gates will open at 4:30 pm with the first 1,000 fans receiving a Biloxi Shuckers Tote Bag presented by Beau Rivage. It's also Military Appreciation Night and the Amazing Tyler will be on hand.

Individual tickets for every 2021 Shuckers' home game are on sale online and promotions for September can be found here. Flex plans and group outings for the remainder of the season are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from September 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.