Friday Night Fight with Phantoms in Game 4

May 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies have a chance to punch their ticket to the Calder Cup Finals on Friday night when they face the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in Game 4 of their conference finals series.

The Marlies enter Friday's game holding a 3-0 series lead after winning 5-0 on the road on Wednesday. Toronto has now won eight consecutive games, stretching back to Game 5 of their first-round series against Utica.

Andreas Johnsson continued his scoring ways on Wednesday, notching a tally and adding an assist to give him 13 points (4G, 9A) in eight games during the postseason. Carl Grundstrom took sole control of the team's goal scoring lead with the opening goal, which held up as the game winner, and has now found the back of the net six times.

Ben Smith scored a pair of goals in that game and enters play tonight riding a three-game scoring streak and five-game point streak. Smith has scored four times this series and has five goals and 11 points total.

The Phantoms were held off the scoresheet on Wednesday but will be determined playing in front of the home crowd again tonight. They finished the regular season with the best home record in the American Hockey League, losing in regulation just six times.

Chris Conner leads Lehigh Valley in scoring this postseason with five goals and four assists.

Puck drop for tonight's game is scheduled for 7:05 PM and fans can tune in on Leafs Nation Network, TSN-2, NHL Network, TSN 1050 Radio and AHL Live.

Follow us on Twitter for pre- and post-game coverage, as well as live updates from PPL Center.

Head to Head (2018 Playoffs)

10-2-0 Overall Record 7-4-1

3-0 Series Record 0-3

Win 8 Streak Loss 3

45 Goals For 33

26 Goals Against 33

23.3% Power Play Percentage 20.5%

82.5% Penalty Kill Percentage 75.0%

C. Grundstrom (6) Leading Goal Scorer C. Conner (5)

A. Johnsson (13) Leading Points Scorer C. Conner (9)

G. Sparks (9) Wins Leader A. Lyon (6)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.