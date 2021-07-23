Friday, July 23 vs. Biloxi Shuckers: 6:35 PM CT: Trustmark Park

July 23, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Mississippi Braves (ATL) (40-29, 1st, AA-S South, +3.0) vs. Biloxi Shuckers (MIL) (22-45, 4th, AA-S South, -17.0)

Starting Pitchers: RHP Freddy Tarnok (AA Debut) vs. RHP Lucas Erceg (0-2, 6.16)

Game #70 | Home Game #40

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Promotions:

Commemorative Mississippi State Flag Cap: The first 1,000 fans on Friday will receive a commemorative Cap featuring the Mississippi State Flag, presented by the Mississippi Economic Council.

Kids Run The Bases: Kids, 14-and-under will have the opportunity to run the bases after every Friday and Sunday home game at Trustmark Park, presented by Game on Wheels.

Trustmark's $10,000 Dash For Cash: After each Friday home game, fans can register for the chance to snag cold hard cash. Then, ten lucky fans will have 1:00 to snag as much of the $10K spread out all over the outfield.

Today's Roster Moves:

N/A

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves and Shuckers (MIL) play game four a six-game series Friday night and the 16th of 30 meetings between the clubs this season. The Shuckers and Braves will meet again at Trustmark Park, August 10-15, and at Biloxi, August 31-September 5.

- Since the first series of the season, May 11-16, in which Biloxi won 4-2, the M-Braves are 36-21, while the Shuckers are 17-38.

- The Magnolia State rivals began their series in 2015, and Biloxi leads the all-time series, 66-59, while they hold a 29-26 advantage in games played at Trustmark Park. This season Biloxi holds an 8-7 series lead.

M-BRAVES DROP FIFTH-STRAIGHT, DESPITE RIJO'S LATE HOMER: The M-Braves dropped their fifth-straight overall, and third in-a-row to the Shuckers on Thursday night at Trustmark Park. A pair of 2-run home runs in the 3rd inning by Brice Turang and Ryan Aguilar put the Shuckers up 4-0. Trailing 5-1 in the 7th inning, Wendell Rijo hit a 3-run home run to pull the Braves within a run. Bryce Elder suffered his first M-Braves loss, allowing five runs on six hits over 7.0 innings, one walk, five strikeouts.

- The M-Braves have lost five straight games for the first time since in 2021, and first time since dropping eight straight games in 2019, 6/29-7/6.

FIRST TO 40 W'S: The M-Braves became the first Double-A South team to 40 wins on Friday night, joining five other Double-A clubs with 40 wins.

36 WINS SINCE MAY 19: Since May 19 (starting 4-8), the Braves are 36-21. The 36 wins are tops in Double-A over that period.

NO SERIES LOSSES SINCE MAY 16: The M-Braves have won four series out of the last six (splits at MTG & TNS). The M-Braves haven't dropped a series since the second of the season, May 11-16, at Biloxi (2-4). Overall, the club is 5-4-2 in series' this season, winning five games during three sets.

14-game on-base streak for dean: Justin Dean saw his 7-game hitting streak end on Thursday, but is on a 14-game on-base streak, matching his personal, and team best streak this season. Over the 14 games, the Mauldin, SC native is batting .269 with 3 extra-base hits, 8 RBI, 12 runs, 10 walks, 4 stolen bases, and .424 OBP.

RIJO MANIA: Over his last 22 games, Wendell Rijo is batting .300 with 7 home runs, 4 doubles, 15 RBI, 18 runs, 13 walks, 3 stolen bases, and .417 OBP, 1.029 OPS.

THE PRIDE OF POWDER SPRINGS: Trey Harris over his last 31 games since June 9, the Powder Springs, GA native is batting .304 with 4 doubles, 4 home runs, 17 RBI, 19 runs, 6 walks, and .358 OBP.

TURNAROUND FOR SHEWMAKE: Braden Shewmake has not played over Mississippi's last nine games due to an injury, but is batting .361 (26-for-72) with six doubles, two triples, three home runs, 17 RBI, and 12 runs scored in his last 19 games since June 17. After batting just .099 in May with three extra-base hits, and six RBI, Shewmake hit .264 in June with nine extra-base hits, 15 RBI.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Shea Langeliers ranks among the league leaders in home runs (T-5th, 14), slugging (6th, .490), OPS (10th, .821), extra-base hits (T-9th, 22), RBI's (12th, 32) and total bases (11th, 100). Justin Dean ranks among the leaders in stolen bases (1st, 19), runs (T-8th, 35), triples (T-5th, 3), walks (T-7th, 31) and OBP (3rd, .375). Braden Shewmake ranks among the leaders in triples (T-5th, 3). Drew Lugbauer ranks among the leaders in OBP (6th, .373), OPS (11th, .817), and walks (T-11th, 29). Trey Harris ranks among the leaders in hits (T-10th, 59). Greyson Jenista is T-4th in walks (35). Brandon White is 4th in saves (7). Odalvi Javier ranks among the league leaders in wins (T-3rd, 5), ERA (3rd, 2.93), opponent's batting AVG (3rd, .203), WHIP (5th, 1.09), and innings (11th, 61.1). Hayden Deal ranks 10th in innings pitched (63.0), and T-1st in starts (13).

LEADING THE LEAGUE IN PITCHING AND DEFENSE: The M-Braves lead the league, and are 10th in MiLB, with a 3.64 ERA. The 268 runs allowed is the 5th-fewest in MiLB this season. M-Braves hurlers have served up 44 home run balls, which is T-8th-fewest in all of minor league baseball. The starting rotation holds a 3.48 ERA, ranking T-7th in all of minor league baseball. The M-Braves still lead the Double-A South with a .980 fielding percentage.

DON'T RUN ON SHEA: Shea Langeliers is 21-for-41 in catching opposing base stealers, 51%. His 21 caught stealings are 1st in MiLB, while nine double plays and 47 assists are tops among catchers in minor league baseball.

77 HOME RUNS ON THE YEAR: The M-Braves have 77 home runs so far this season, in 69 games, ranking 3rd in the Double-A South. The M-Braves are almost to the 2019 total (in 139 games) of 87 and have surpassed the total hit at Trustmark Park in 2019 (28 in 70 games) with 32 (39 games). The most home runs in club history were 97 in 2017. The Braves are on pace for 135 home runs in 120 games. 151 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: LHP Kyle Muller made his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves in the top of the fifth inning on June 16 vs. Boston. Muller became the first M-Braves alum to debut in 2021 and 151st all-time.

FIRST ROUND PICKS AND PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com and Langeliers is #56 on the MLB.com Top 100 and sixth-ranked catching prospect in baseball.

- Overall, the M-Braves feature 11 of the Braves' Top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline. After Langeliers and Shewmake, RHP Freddy Tarnok (10), RHP Bryce Elder (#11), OF Trey Harris (#12), RHP Victor Vodnik (#13), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (15), INF Greyson Jenista (#17), C.J. Alexander (#18), RHP Spencer Strider (19), INF and OF Justin Dean (#24) are among the Top 30.

M-BRAVES RECORD FOURTH NO-HITTER IN TEAM HISTORY: On Saturday July 10, Bryce Elder and Daysbel Hernandez combined for the fourth no-hitter in club history, stretching Mississippi's winning streak to six games at the time. Elder went the first 7.0 innings, striking out six and walking four. Hernandez pitched the final 2.0 innings with four strikeouts and one walk. It was the first no-hitter since Ian Anderson and Jeremy Walker combined for one on June 28, 2019, vs. Jackson.

WELCOME TO THE DOUBLE-A SOUTH: In MLB's new structure for the 2021 season, the M-Braves will be part of the Double-A South. The eight-team circuit consists of eight former members of the Southern League, split into two divisions. Mississippi will be in the South Division along with the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers), Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays), and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins). The North Division will consist of the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox), Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds), Rocket City Trash Pandas (LA Angels), and Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs).

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from July 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.