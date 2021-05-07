Fresno's Ninth-Inning Rally Sinks Giants

May 7, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - San Jose Giants News Release







The Fresno Grizzlies scored twice in the top of the ninth inning to rally past the San Jose Giants, 2-1, on Thursday evening at Excite Ballpark. Zac Veen delivered a one-out RBI single to tie the game for Fresno before Colin Simpson's run-scoring double put the Grizzlies ahead. The loss was San Jose's third in a row to open the 2021 season.

Thursday's contest was a pitcher's duel as the game remained scoreless all the way until the bottom of the eighth. Giants starting pitcher Carson Ragsdale fired five scoreless innings in an impressive outing on the mound. He was matched though by Fresno starter Mitchell Kilkenny, who also did not allow a run during his five innings.

The Grizzlies had an opportunity to take the lead in the top of the sixth, but saw San Jose right fielder Alex Canario throw out a runner at the plate. With reliever Austin Reich on the mound for the Giants, Alex Morgan drew a leadoff walk and then stole second. With one out, Issac Collins singled sharply into right, but Canario's throw home beat Morgan as catcher Robert Emery applied a nifty tag at the plate to record the out.

After Reich tossed a 1-2-3 seventh inning and Randy Rodriguez worked around a one-out single in the top of the eighth, San Jose finally broke through in the bottom of the frame. With one out, Brett Auerbach beat out a grounder to deep short for an infield single. After Luis Matos popped out, Casey Schmitt and Canario drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. Fresno reliever Robinson Hernandez then issued a third consecutive free pass when he walked Luis Toribio on five pitches to force home Auerbach with the first run of the night. The run also gave the Giants their first lead of the season.

Unfortunately, San Jose was unable to add on in the inning and it proved costly. Armani Smith was up next and when a 1-0 pitch bounced in the dirt, Schmitt, the runner at third, attempted to score. Grizzlies catcher Bryant Quijada though quickly retrieved the ball and fired to pitcher Stephen Jones at the plate, who easily tagged out Schmitt for the final out.

The Giants took the one-run advantage into the top of the ninth, but quickly saw Fresno mount a rally. Rodriguez returned to the mound and allowed a leadoff single to Collins. A wild pitch advanced Collins to second before Ezequiel Tovar's sacrifice bunt moved the runner to third. Veen was up next and he laced a single into right plating Collins with the tying run.

Veen then stole second with Simpson at the plate to get the potential go-ahead run into scoring position. A balk was subsequently called on Rodriguez for violating the new Minor League Baseball pickoff rule (only two pickoffs or step offs are allowed per plate appearance in Low-A - the third pickoff or step off has to result in an out or a balk is called). The play resulted in Veen taking third and moments later, Simpson hammered an RBI double to the fence in deep right giving the Grizzlies a 2-1 lead.

Fresno closer Juan Mejia then took over in the bottom of the ninth and set down the side in order to secure the Grizzlies' third straight win of the series.

Giants starter Carson Ragsdale struck out seven over five scoreless innings on Thursday

GIANTS NOTES

Ragsdale Dazzles

Carson Ragsdale was outstanding on the mound Thursday in his professional debut. The San Jose right-hander surrendered only one hit in his five scoreless innings. He walked one, struck out seven and retired 14 of the 16 batters he faced. Ragsdale began his night by setting down six hitters in a row and ended his outing with five straight retired. The 22-year old was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth round last year and then traded to the San Francisco Giants in January.

At The Plate

Second baseman Brett Auerbach had San Jose's only multi-hit game as he finished 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and a stolen base. Fresno out-hit the Giants 6-5. San Jose was 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position (1-for-15 through three games this season).

On Deck

The Giants and Grizzlies continue their season-opening six-game series on Friday night with first pitch at Excite Ballpark slated for 6:30 PM. Nick Swiney is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from May 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.