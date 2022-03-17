Fresno Grizzlies to Honor Fresno Falcons Hockey Team May 21 at Chukchansi Park

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies announced this morning that they will be honoring the 2002 Taylor Cup championship winning Fresno Falcons at their game on May 21.

The Fresno Falcons became a charter member of the West Coast Hockey League in 1995 and remained a member throughout the league's eight-year existence. The Falcons most memorable season as part of the WCHL came in 2001-2002 when, after starting the year 8-24, the Falcons found their mojo and turned their season around. The team finished just over .500 (33-31-0-8) and skated their way to the league's Taylor Cup championship, defeating the Idaho Steelheads in the finals. The unforgettable championship season saw six players notch 52-plus points, including right wing Kris Porter (56) and center Dale Junkin (68). The duo combined for 28 points in the playoffs with Porter leading the way with six goals and 12 assists. After their time with the Falcons, many players continued to live in Fresno and impact the Central Valley.

"Fresno's hockey fans are legendary - their enthusiasm was infectious. The players are super excited and coming back from all over to celebrate and hope you can be a part of it," said Jimmy Fries, Assistant GM of the Falcons.

"Operating the Fresno Falcons in a community with some of the best sports fans in the country was a real treat for me. I look forward to celebrating with the Falcons and Grizzlies at Chukchansi Park on May 21," said John Tull, CEO of the Fresno Falcons.

As part of the celebrations, the Fresno Grizzlies will take the field in exclusive jerseys paying homage to the team. Throughout their history, the Falcons were known for the theme uniforms they wore on the ice and helped donate thousands of dollars to local causes. During the Grizzlies game on May 21, fans will have the opportunity to bid on these game worn and autographed jerseys with proceeds from the auction going to the Central California Blood Center.

"We are extremely excited to host the Fresno Falcons at Chukchansi Park for their 20-year celebration of their Taylor Cup Championship," said Derek Franks, President of the Fresno Grizzlies. "The passion of the Falcon's fanbase is legendary and we are looking forward to them bringing the same energy out to Chukchansi Park on May 21."

Fans can take advantage of a Fresno Falcons Special Ticket Offer to the May 21 celebration at FresnoGrizzlies.com/Offers starting at 10am on Tuesday, March 22. The team will be offering two different tickets to the game: a "Friends of the Falcons" VIP experience for $70 or tickets to the "Penalty Box" for $20. As part of the "Friends of the Falcons" experience, attendees will have the chance to meet and mingle with Falcons players, take advantage of an All-You-Can-Eat buffet, and more.

