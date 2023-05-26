Fresno Grizzlies/Tacos Game Notes vs Stockton

The Grizzlies/Tacos and Ports continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Jordy Vargas and Ports LHP James Gonzalez are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

To listen to tonight's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Tonight's Promotions:

5/26 (Friday, May 26th) - Fresno Tacos Night, Presented by Premier Valley Bank, with Friday Night Fireworks, Presented by Toyota!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Fresno Tacos Night, Presented by Premier Valley Bank. Alternate Jerseys Worn.

Promotion: Friday Night Fireworks, Presented by Toyota!

Taco Trucks: Taco Truck Throwdown Winner, Tacos La Vaporera, Yassss Fish Tacos, Patron Tacos.

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

Fres-Notes:

LET'S TACO BOUT IT: The alter ego that started it all, the Fresno Tacos, returns to Chukchansi Park tonight. Last season, the Tacos went 3-0 against the Ports for "Tacos Weekend". For the second straight year, the Tacos colorway features purple and black as a tribute to both the Colorado Rockies, Major League affiliate of the Grizzlies and the team's original 1998 branding. Come down to the ballpark to get your Tacos gear, enjoy some tacos around the ballpark and of course watch your Grizzlies/Tacos.

STOCK-PILING SOME STATS: The Grizzlies and Ports (Oakland Athletics Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the third of five series between the clubs in 2023 and the second of three sets in Fresno. The Grizzlies are 51-18 (8-7 this year) all-time against the Ports with a 25-5 (3-3 this year) record at Banner Island Ballpark. Last season, Fresno went 26-4 against Stockton with a +123 run differential (239-116). Those 26 wins broke the team record for the most victories against an opponent in a single season.

SUP"PORT" STAFF: The Ports coaching staff have a few names listed that Grizzlies fans may recognize. The first is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by former MLB infielder Gregorio Petit, who played 197 big league games. Petit played in the Pacific Coast League from 2007-10, 2013-14 and 2016 for four different squads. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached former Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

BUGARIN IS ON FIRE: Jesus Bugarin is currently riding a team-long 12-game hitting streak, which is tied for the longest streak by a Fresno batter in 2023 (Ryan Ritter, 12 games). The center fielder is 21-for-51 (.412) with one homer, two triples, six RBI, six runs and two walks. During his 12-game hitting streak, Bugarin has seven multi-hit contests, which includes his three of his last four games. In the month of May, Bugarin is batting .333 over 19 games. He has recorded four extra-base hits (one homer, two triples and one double), scored 12 runs and drove in 11 RBI.

RITTER IS A DANGEROUS HITTER: Grizzlies INF Ryan Ritter was named by Minor League Baseball as the California League Player of the Week for May 15-21. Ritter's impressive series at Modesto helped the Grizzlies earn a series split against the Nuts. In six games last week, Ritter went 12-for-24 (.500) with three homers, three doubles, eight RBI, seven runs and three walks. Ritter also finished the series with a 1.000 slugging percentage and 1.536 OPS. The University of Kentucky product posted four multi-hit games and in three of those contests, he ended with a trio of hits. Ritter secured all eight of his RBI in the final three games of the series with back-to-back three RBI affairs on Friday and Saturday. The Rockies 4th round draft pick in 2022 doubled twice on Friday, homered two times on Saturday and for good measure, added his third longball of the series (back-to-back contests) on Sunday. This was Ritter's second California League Player of the Week award after winning on April 17-23. Ritter gives the 2023 Grizzlies their fifth California League award this season (Connor Staine and Blake Adams, twice). Last year, Fresno won 14 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly), a franchise record.

RITTER IS RAKING: Grizzlies INF Ryan Ritter sits among the Top 10 of the California League Hitting Leaderboard in multiple categories. Ritter ranks second in extra-base hits (19), tied for second in homers (11), third in total bases (80), third in slugging percentage (.588), tied for third in RBI (32), fourth in OPS (.995) and tied for ninth in walks (26). In the month of May, Ritter is batting .328/.413/.612/1.025 over 17 games. He has recorded five homers, four doubles, 19 RBI, 15 runs and 10 walks.

VARGAS GETS THE NOD: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Jordy Vargas. The 19-year-old is ranked as the Rockies #11 overall prospect on MLB.com and is considered to have the Best Curveball in the Colorado system according to Baseball America. You can read more about the Dominican native on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 67 of the Media Guide.

NO RUN SUPPORT FOR ADAMS: In seven starts this season, Grizzlies righty Blake Adams has tossed 40 innings, permitting 11 runs (nine earned) on 30 hits and five walks while fanning 50. Unfortunately for Adams, he is 1-3 on the year and has suffered three straight tough-luck losses (0 runs of support). In his last six outings, Adams has received only three runs of support (0.5 runs per game) and in four of those starts, he has not had any run support.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 42% of their runs in innings 7-9 (96 runs of 228 total runs). The eighth inning has been the most productive for Fresno with 40 runs scoring. That is followed by the seventh inning, where the Grizzlies have scored 31 times.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (2-4), Red (9-7), Black & Gold (2-4), Gray (5-5), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 1-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (2-0), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

MAY 27, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Stockton RHP Dheygler Gimenez (2-0, 5.34) vs. Fresno RHP Connor Staine (2-2, 6.49)

MAY 28, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 1:05 PM PT

Stockton RHP Wander Guante (0-2, 7.45) vs. Fresno RHP Jackson Cox (1-0, 6.30)

MAY 29, 2023 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK - 1:00 PM PT

Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (1-1, 4.81) vs. San Jose LHP Hayden Wynja (3-0, 5.32)

MAY 31, 2023 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK - 6:30 PM PT

Fresno RHP Blake Adams (1-3, 2.03) vs. San Jose RHP Hayden Birdsong (0-0, 1.78)

Transactions:

N/A

Upcoming Promotions:

5/27 (Saturday, May 27th) - Cruisin' Around the World - Lowriders de Fresno Night!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Fresno Lowriders Night, with Alternate Jerseys Worn.

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

5/28 (Sunday, May 28th) - Pickle Palooza!

First Pitch: 1:05pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Pickle Themed Events Throughout the Game!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Water Slides, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses & More!

