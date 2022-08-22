Fresno Grizzlies Set to Return Home for Final Homestand of the 2022 Regular Season

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies return home for the final homestand of the regular season tomorrow after two weeks on the road. The Grizzlies finished 9-3 during their roadtrip, including a sweep of the Visalia Rawhide. Fresno received outstanding pitching performances from Jordy Vargas and Jaden Hill while multiple Grizzlies batters blasted grand slams during their 12-game stretch.

Promotions for the final regular season games at home begin with Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night. Fans can expect to see the Grizzlies take the field in exclusive Black Panther jerseys with lots of other fun throughout the evening. Fans 12 and younger who dress up as their favorite Marvel Comic Character for the game will get a free ticket and the evening will conclude with Friday Night Fireworks by ABC30.

On Saturday, August 27th, the Grizzlies welcome all Fresno State staff, faculty, students and alumni to the ballpark for Fresno State Night. The Bulldog Spirit will come alive at Chukchansi Park with appearances from TimeOut and Victor E. Bulldog as the team pays tribute to the university. An exclusive $5 ticket offer is available to all Fresno State staff, faculty, students and alumni at FresnoGrizzlies.com/Offers.

The weekend's promotions will wrap up with Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Night presented by Fresno Pet ER on Sunday, August 28. Marshall and Everest, stars from the hit show PAW Patrol, will be available for photos at select times throughout the evening in the Estrella Jalisco Cantina and the team will take the field in special Nickelodeon PAW Patrol theme jerseys.

The Fresno Grizzlies will then open the FINAL home series of the regular season against the Modesto Nuts. Promotions for the final weekend of the regular season at Chukchansi Park begin with Princess and Pirates Night presented by EXPO Events on Friday, September 2. Fans 12 and younger who dress up as either a princess or a pirate for the game will get a free ticket and the evening will conclude with Friday Night Fireworks presented by EECU.

Saturday, September 3 will be dedicated to honoring a Grizzlies and baseball legend with a Buster Posey Bobblehead Giveaway for the first 3,000 fans in attendance presented by Healthy Fresno County. Fans can guarantee a bobblehead if they purchase one of the limited Buster Posey Tribute Ticket Packages at FresnoGrizzlies.com/Offers.

The Fresno Grizzlies will conclude the regular season with Fan Appreciation Day presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino on Sunday, September 4. The game, which has a special 3:05p start time, will feature a variety of special giveaways during the game and is the final time to catch the Grizzlies at home before playoffs begin.

Fans can purchase their tickets for the games above at FresnoGrizzlies.com, by calling 559-320-TIXS(8497), or by visiting the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office.

