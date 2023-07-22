Fresno Grizzlies/Lowriders de Fresno Game Notes vs Modesto

The Grizzlies/Lowriders de Fresno and Nuts continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies/Lowriders de Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco and Nuts RHP Michael Morales are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

To listen to tonight's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Tonight's Promotions:

7/22 (Saturday, July 22nd) - 70's Night and Lowriders de Fresno Night

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Lowriders de Fresno Night, with Alternate Jerseys Worn.

Promotion: 70's Night - Wear all your Throwback 70's Gear!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

Fres-Notes:

AWWW....NUTS: The Fresno Grizzlies (53-35, 17-5) were defeated by the Modesto Nuts (43-45, 9-13) 11-4 Friday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno has won seven of their last nine games against Modesto and have split the first four contests of the current series. The Grizzlies dropped to a Minor League-best 17-5 in the second half, 20-6 in their last 26 games and 30-9 in their last 39 contests. Fresno fell to 12-4 in July, 34-6 when scoring first (17-2 at home) and 33-6 when tallying 10 or more hits. The Grizzlies scored four runs on 10 hits with three of them landing for doubles. Fresno plated all four runs within the first four innings off of Modesto starter Shaddon Peavyhouse. Jamari Baylor led the charge with three hits, including one double and drove in a pair of runs. Jean Perez and Dyan Jorge provided two hits apiece. Perez has logged back-to-back multi-hit evenings while Jorge has reached base safely in all 13 games with Fresno. Jesus Bugarin notched a double, EJ Andrews Jr. yielded a run and Bryant Betancourt picked up one RBI. Grizzlies' lefty Caleb Franzen (2-3) took the loss after five innings of work. He allowed five runs on an individual game-high 11 hits and no walks while fanning five. Davis Palermo tossed a clean ninth, punching out three. Every out he has recorded in the series has been via strikeout (six total). Over the first six innings, the Nuts recorded one-out singles. In the odd frames (1, 3 and 5), the first out was a flyout. In the even innings (2, 4 and 6), the first out came on a strikeout.

MODESTO MINI FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the third of five regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the first meeting in Fresno. In three years, the Grizzlies have won 35 of the 65 matchups against the Nuts since the squads became a part of the same league for the first time since 1988. At that time, Modesto was affiliated with the Athletics and were named the A's, while the Grizzlies were known as the Fresno Suns, playing independently. Now, the Nuts are associated with the Seattle Mariners organization (affiliated with the Colorado Rockies prior to Mariners), while the Grizzlies are partnered with the Rockies. The two cities are 96 miles away from one another if you drive by car, following the CA 99 route. Fresno and Modesto are one hour and 32 minutes apart, if you drive non-stop. The halfway point between both cities is Planada, California.

PEREZ PALOOZA: The Grizzlies and Nuts have a combined six players with the last name Perez on their current rosters. Fresno has two, infielders Andy and Jean Perez. Modesto has four, pitchers Brayan and Marcelo, outfielder Miguel and infielder Milkar Perez.

SECOND HALF SUCCESS: The Grizzlies have the best record in the second half among all Minor League teams at 17-5. The Hickory Crawdads (High-A, Texas Rangers) have the next best winning percentage record at 15-5.

CAN'T STOP, WON'T STOP: The Grizzlies have two players on their roster from Cuba, INFs Dyan Jorge and Andy Perez. Currently, both players are riding consistent streaks at the plate. Jorge has reached base in all 13 games he has played in since joining Fresno and has recorded a hit in 11 of his 13 contests. Perez has hit safely in 16 of his last 18 games and 19 of his last 22 contests.

EJ AND THE SB: Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has stolen nine bases this season, one in nine different games. Fresno is 9-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base with all nine games ending within four runs. Four of those nine games have ended with one-run Fresno wins.

PACHECO PITCHES: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Albert Pacheco for the sixth time. The 20-year-old signed as an international free agent by the Rockies in 2019. You can read more about Pacheco on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 47 of the Media Guide.

TORRES CRACKS THE NUTS: Grizzlies reliever Carlos Torres has appeared in five games against the Nuts this season. Torres is 1-0 with one hold and a 0.00 ERA. Over 10 scoreless innings, Torres has allowed seven hits and two walks while fanning 11.

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a California League-leading 16 saves this season, putting him 10th all-time in the franchise's Top 10 single-season saves. Next up for Agnos is Manny Aybar (9th all-time), who had 17 saves in 2003.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 37% of their runs in innings 7-9 (191 runs of 511 total runs).

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 41 of the Grizzlies 88 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (47%). Fresno is 18-11 (13-5 at home) in one-run games and 7-5 (5-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 25-16 in those games with a 18-7 record at home.

MAYBE WE DON'T WANT THE PITCH CLOCK: The Grizzlies are 18-6 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes. Fresno is also 17-1 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 46 minutes. The Grizzlies are 7-0 this season when a game lasts longer than 3 hours. What's funny, Fresno has the second fastest average home, 9-inning, time of game in all of baseball at 2 hours and 24 minutes (Down East Wood Ducks, Single-A, Texas Rangers, 2 hours and 20 minutes).

SUNDAY FUNDAY: The Grizzlies have won 11 consecutive Sunday games dating back to April 30. This is the longest winning streak on a certain day since 2022 where the Grizzlies won 11 straight Tuesday games from April 19-June 28 and ended the season at 17-3 on Tuesdays.

SUCCESSFUL SERIES: The Grizzlies have won six straight series dating back to May 29-June 4 at San Jose. In four of those six series, Fresno won five of the six games.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (8-7), Red (25-11), Black & Gold (3-5), Gray (10-8), Fresno Tacos (0-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 1-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (4-1), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

JULY 23, 2023 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 5:05 PM PT

Modesto RHP Marcelo Perez (1-3, 3.27) vs. Fresno RHP Gabriel Barbosa (7-3, 5.25)

JULY 25, 2023 @ INLAND EMPIRE 66ERS (LOS ANGELES ANGELS): SAN MANUEL STADIUM - 6:35 PM PT

Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (7-5, 3.41) vs. Inland Empire RHP Joel Hurtado (4-2, 6.63)

JULY 26, 2023 @ INLAND EMPIRE 66ERS (LOS ANGELES ANGELS): SAN MANUEL STADIUM - 6:35 PM PT

Fresno RHP Anderson Pilar (1-1, 2.70) vs. Inland Empire LHP Mason Albright (8-4, 3.67)

JULY 27, 2023 @ INLAND EMPIRE 66ERS (LOS ANGELES ANGELS): SAN MANUEL STADIUM - 6:35 PM PT

Fresno RHP Connor Staine (6-4, 5.23) vs. Inland Empire RHP Fernando Guanare (3-1, 4.03)

Transactions:

7/20: RHP Connor Staine: Reinstated on IL

7/14: RHP Tyler Hoffman: Assigned to ACL Rockies from Fresno

7/14: RHP Brady Hill: Assigned to ACL Rockies from Fresno

7/14: RHP Wuardo Fernandez: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/14: RHP Jordy Vargas: Placed on IL

7/14: RHP Jackson Cox: Placed on IL

7/8: RHP Connor Staine: Placed on IL

7/8: RHP Anderson Pilar: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/6: RHP Javier Ramos: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/3: INF Dyan Jorge: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/3: INF Ryan Ritter: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

7/3: LHP Felix Ramires: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

Upcoming Promotions:

7/23 (Sunday, July 23rd) - Save Mart Sundays & Kids Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!!

First Pitch: 5:05pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Pregame Catch on the Field! Come join us for some catch before the game starts- From 4:05pm to 4:35pm!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

