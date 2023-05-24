Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Stockton

May 24, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Ports continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Blake Adams and Ports RHP Jose Dicochea are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

To listen to tonight's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Tonight's Promotions:

5/24 (Wednesday, May 24th) - What A Deal Wednesday, presented by Island Waterpark

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: 2 reserve tickets, 2 Island Water Park Tickets (valid Mon-Thurs), 2 hot dogs, and 2 sodas - over a $120 value all for JUST $34!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

Fres-Notes:

STOCK-PILING SOME STATS: The Grizzlies and Ports (Oakland Athletics Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the third of five series between the clubs in 2023 and the second of three sets in Fresno. The Grizzlies are 50-17 (7-6 this year) all-time against the Ports with a 25-5 (3-3 this year) record at Banner Island Ballpark. Last season, Fresno went 26-4 against Stockton with a +123 run differential (239-116). Those 26 wins broke the team record for the most victories against an opponent in a single season.

SUP"PORT" STAFF: The Ports coaching staff have a few names listed that Grizzlies fans may recognize. The first is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by former MLB infielder Gregorio Petit, who played 197 big league games. Petit played in the Pacific Coast League from 2007-10, 2013-14 and 2016 for four different squads. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached former Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

RITTER IS A DANGEROUS HITTER: Grizzlies INF Ryan Ritter was named by Minor League Baseball as the California League Player of the Week for May 15-21. Ritter's impressive series at Modesto helped the Grizzlies earn a series split against the Nuts. In six games last week, Ritter went 12-for-24 (.500) with three homers, three doubles, eight RBI, seven runs and three walks. Ritter also finished the series with a 1.000 slugging percentage and 1.536 OPS. The University of Kentucky product posted four multi-hit games and in three of those contests, he ended with a trio of hits. Ritter secured all eight of his RBI in the final three games of the series with back-to-back three RBI affairs on Friday and Saturday. The Rockies 4th round draft pick in 2022 doubled twice on Friday, homered two times on Saturday and for good measure, added his third longball of the series (back-to-back contests) on Sunday. This was Ritter's second California League Player of the Week award after winning on April 17-23. Ritter gives the 2023 Grizzlies their fifth California League award this season (Connor Staine and Blake Adams, twice). Last year, Fresno won 14 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly), a franchise record.

RITTER IS RAKING: Grizzlies INF Ryan Ritter sits among the Top 10 of the California League Hitting Leaderboard in multiple categories. Ritter ranks second in total bases (74), second in extra-base hits (18), third in homers (10), fourth in slugging percentage (.574), fourth in OPS (.977), fifth in RBI (28) and tied for seventh in walks (25).

MARTIN TIES DOUBLES RECORD: On May 21 at Modesto, Grizzlies OF Robby Martin tied a single-game franchise record with three doubles, most recently done by Benny Montgomery on September 11, 2022 at San Jose.

BUGARIN TIES TRIPLES RECORD: On May 19 at Modesto, Grizzlies OF Jesus Bugarin tied a single-game franchise record with two triples, most recently done by Braxton Fulford on September 13, 2022 in a divisional playoff game at San Jose.

BUGARIN IS ON FIRE: Jesus Bugarin is currently riding a team-long 10-game hitting streak. The center fielder is 18-for-43 (.419) with one homer, two triples, six RBI, six runs and two walks. In the month of May, Bugarin is batting .329 over 17 games. He has recorded four extra-base hits (one homer, two triples and one double), scored 12 runs and drove in 11 RBI.

DO YOU WANT TO GO TO WAR BALAKEY: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Blake Adams, who leads the California League in ERA (1.50) and WHIP (0.81). The 22-year-old was a 13th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of Kansas State University. You can read more about Blake Adams on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 13 of the Media Guide.

NO RUN SUPPORT FOR ADAMS: In six starts this season, Grizzlies righty Blake Adams has tossed 36 innings, permitting six runs (all earned) on 26 hits and three walks while fanning 45. Adams leads the California League in ERA (1.50) by almost a full run (Manuel Mercedes, San Jose, 2.23) and WHIP (0.81, by 0.11 over Jorge Marcheco, Inland Empire, 0.92). Unfortunately for Adams, he is 1-2 on the year and has suffered back-to-back tough-luck losses (0 runs of support). In his last five outings, Adams has received only three runs of support (0.6 runs per game) and in three of those starts, he has not had any run support.

COMEBACK CLAWS: Over their past 16 games (10-6 record), the Grizzlies have scored 57 of their 95 runs in innings 7-9. In that span, Fresno has recorded 29 runs in the eighth inning. The Grizzlies have enjoyed five comeback victories and two walk-offs in the seventh inning or later during this stretch.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (2-4), Red (9-7), Black & Gold (1-3), Gray (5-5), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 1-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (2-0), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

MAY 25, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Stockton RHP Micah Dallas (0-2, 10.00) vs. Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (2-2, 4.50)

MAY 26, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Stockton LHP James Gonzalez (0-3, 4.02) vs. Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (4-1, 4.00)

MAY 27, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Stockton RHP Dheygler Gimenez (2-0, 5.34) vs. Fresno RHP Connor Staine (2-2, 6.49)

MAY 28, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 1:05 PM PT

Stockton RHP Wander Guante (0-2, 7.45) vs. Fresno RHP Jackson Cox (1-0, 6.30)

Transactions:

5/18: RHP Sergio Sanchez (#30) has been reinstated from the development list.

5/18: LHP Gabriel Rodriguez (#18) has been placed on the development list.

5/16: C Cole Stilwell: Retired (was on Fresno IL).

5/16: LHP Ryan Rolison: Assigned to Fresno on a rehab assignment. Rolison will wear #25.

5/16: RHP Austin Becker: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies. Becker will wear #19.

5/16: RHP Bryce McGowan: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno.

Upcoming Promotions:

5/25 (Thursday, May 25th) Tioga Thursday's & Ladies Night!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Two 19.2oz Tioga Beers for just $10!

Promotion: Ladies Get in FREE! Additional Drink/Food Specials in Fresno Social and the Kodiak Club!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

5/26 (Friday, May 26th) - Fresno Tacos Night, Presented by Premier Valley Bank, with Friday Night Fireworks, Presented by Toyota!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Fresno Tacos Night, Presented by Premier Valley Bank. Alternate Jerseys Worn.

Promotion: Friday Night Fireworks, Presented by Toyota!

Taco Trucks: Taco Truck Throwdown Winner, Tacos La Vaporera, Yassss Fish Tacos, Patron Tacos.

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

5/27 (Saturday, May 27th) - Cruisin' Around the World - Lowriders de Fresno Night!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Fresno Lowriders Night, with Alternate Jerseys Worn.

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

5/28 (Sunday, May 28th) - Pickle Palooza!

First Pitch: 1:05pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Pickle Themed Events Throughout the Game!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Water Slides, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses & More!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.