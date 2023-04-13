Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Stockton

The Grizzlies and Ports continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies LHP Michael Prosecky and Ports RHP Jake Garland are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Grizzlies dominated the Ports 14-2 Wednesday night for their first win at Chukchansi Park in 2023. Fresno recorded 16 hits with six of them landing for extra-bases, including their first triple of the season, courtesy of Andy Perez. Eight of the Grizzlies' nine starters reached base via hit while adding 11 walks to their crooked line. The Grizzlies plated at least one run in seven of their eight innings with four waltzing home in the fourth. Six players notched one or more RBI while five batters mustered multiple hits. Luis Mendez raced home four times, ending his evening one run shy of a Grizzlies single game record (5, Jack Mayfield, August 21, 2017).

BEARS ON THE 'BOARD: The Grizzlies have a few players in their lineup who rank first on the California League leaderboard. Kody Huff is first in hits (10) and RBI (8). Jake Snider leads the league in OBP (.650) and batting average with fellow Fresno teammate Robby Martin (.500). Finally, Andy Perez is first with eight runs scored.

BEAR BITES: The Grizzlies rank second in Minor League Baseball with a .327 batting average (Bowling Green Hot Rods, .343). The Fresno bullpen tossed four shutout frames last night, striking out five. Over 24.1 innings this season, they have allowed four runs (1.48 ERA).

PROSECKY PITCHES: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Michael Prosecky. The 22-year-old was a 6th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of the University of Louisville. You can read more about Prosecky on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 53 of the Media Guide.

STOCK-PILING SOME STATS: The Grizzlies and Ports (Oakland Athletics Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the first of five series between the clubs in 2023 and the first of three sets in Fresno. The Grizzlies are 44-12 (1-1 this year) all-time against the Ports with a 22-2 record at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton. Last season, Fresno went 26-4 against Stockton with a +123 run differential (239-116). Those 26 wins broke the team record for the most victories against an opponent in a single season.

SUP"PORT" STAFF: The Ports coaching staff have a few names listed that Grizzlies fans may recognize. The first is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by former MLB infielder Gregorio Petit, who played 197 big league games. Petit played in the Pacific Coast League from 2007-10, 2013-14 and 2016 for four different squads. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached former Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

NEW MAN IN CHARGE: Steve Soliz became the 13th Field Manager in Fresno Grizzlies history on January 13, 2023. Soliz, who was the Grizzlies Bench Coach in 2022 and the Development Supervisor in 2021, took the reins from Robinson Cancel, who led Fresno to back-to-back California League Championship appearances. Reprising their roles for the 2023 season are Pitching Coach Mark Brewer and Athletic Trainer Justin Wilson. The new staff members are Grizzlies' Bench Coach Cesar Galvez, Hitting Coach Trevor Burmeister and Physical Performance Coach Jeremiah Stewart.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (0-1), Red (1-1), Black & Gold (0-0), Gray (1-0), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (0-0), Red Pants (0-0).

April 14, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

Stockton RHP Yehizon Sanchez (0-1, 13.50) vs. Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (0-0, 3.60)

April 15, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

Stockton RHP Dheygler Gimenez (0-0, 2.08) vs. Fresno RHP Connor Staine (0-0, 13.50)

April 16, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 1:05 PM PT

Stockton LHP James Gonzalez (0-1, 13.50) vs. Fresno RHP Gabriel Barbosa (0-1, 7.71)

April 18, 2023 @ RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): LOANMART FIELD- 11:00 AM PT

Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (0-1, 6.75) vs. Rancho Cucamonga TBD

Friday, April 14 at 6:50 pm:

+ Country Night - My Job Depends on Ag

Presented by Stamoules Produce Company

+ Friday Night Fireworks

Presented by Westside Equipment Company

Saturday, April 15 at 6:50 pm:

+ Valley Tribute Jersey Giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

Presented by Healthy Fresno County

+ Special Appearance - The Zooperstars

Sunday, April 16 at 1:05 pm:

+ Bark in the Park

Presented by Fresno Pet ER / BluePearl Pet Hospital

+ Special Appearance - Birdzerk

