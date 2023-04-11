Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Stockton

The Grizzlies and Ports start a six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies LHP Caleb Franzen and Ports RHP Jose Dicochea are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

This link https://www.milb.com/fresno/ballpark/media has our 2023 Media Guide, Current Roster and our Game Notes throughout this season. This year, you can go to the above link for all things Grizzlies Game Day Media. This page will be updated prior to FIRST PITCH EVERY GAME DAY.

#GROWLIFORNIA: The Fresno Grizzlies are back home in the friendly confines of Chukchansi Park after winning two of three against the San Jose Giants. This is the 25th season of Fresno Grizzlies baseball and the 21st year in Downtown Fresno. The Grizzlies Home Opener will feature Post-Game Fireworks presented by the Fresno/Clovis Convention & Visitors Bureau, a Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by LiUNA!, and a chance for fans to see the new playing field in action.

STOCK-PILING SOME FACTS: The Grizzlies and Ports (Oakland Athletics Single-A affiliate) start a six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the first of five series between the clubs in 2023 and the first of three sets in Fresno. The Grizzlies are 43-11 all-time against the Ports with a 22-2 record at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton. Last season, Fresno went 26-4 against Stockton with a +123 run differential (239-116). Those 26 wins broke the team record for the most victories against an opponent in a single season.

SUP"PORT" STAFF: The Ports coaching staff have a few names listed that Grizzlies fans may recognize. The first is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by former MLB infielder Gregorio Petit, who played 197 big league games. Petit played in the Pacific Coast League from 2007-10, 2013-14 and 2016 for four different squads. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached former Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

NEW MAN IN CHARGE: Steve Soliz became the 13th Field Manager in Fresno Grizzlies history on January 13, 2023. Soliz, who was the Grizzlies Bench Coach in 2022 and the Development Supervisor in 2021, took the reins from Robinson Cancel, who led Fresno to back-to-back California League Championship appearances. Reprising their roles for the 2023 season are Pitching Coach Mark Brewer and Athletic Trainer Justin Wilson. The new staff members are Grizzlies' Bench Coach Cesar Galvez, Hitting Coach Trevor Burmeister and Physical Performance Coach Jeremiah Stewart.

TIME FOR FRANZEN IN FRESNO: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Caleb Franzen. The 21-year-old was a 12th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of the University of Portland. You can read more about the Franzen on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 27 of the Media Guide.

ARM BARN: During the three-game series in San Jose, the Grizzlies bullpen put on a show. Over 15.1 innings, the relievers allowed just two runs (1.17 ERA).

BEAR BATS: The Grizzlies offense is roaring early in the 2023 season. Fresno ranks fourth in Minor League Baseball with a .328 batting average. Part of the success is from catcher Kody Huff, who sits fourth in MiLB with a .700 batting average. Huff went 5-for-6 on Friday, April 7, putting him one hit shy of the Grizzlies individual single-game record (6, Alex Presley, June 1, 2015).

COMEBACK CLAWS: The Grizzlies started their 2023 campaign off on the right paw with a 5-3 comeback, extra innings win against the Giants on Thursday, April 6. Fresno trailed 3-1 in the 9th inning before a Kody Huff RBI double and a two-out wild pitch netted Huff later. The Grizzlies clawed ahead 5-3 in the 10th after a Parker Kelly two-run homer to left. Last season, Fresno's comeback claws came out 17 times with five of them coming on the road. The Grizzlies went 3-3 in extras last year, with a 2-2 mark away.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (0-0), Red (1-1), Black & Gold (0-0), Gray (1-0), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (0-0), Red Pants (0-0).

April 12, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT Stockton RHP Wander Guante (0-0, 27.00) vs. Fresno RHP Blake Adams (0-0, 0.00)

April 13, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT Stockton RHP Yehizon Sanchez (0-1, 13.50) vs. Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (0-0, 0.00)

April 14, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT Stockton RHP Jake Garland (0-0, 3.86) vs. Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (0-0, 3.60)

April 15, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT Stockton RHP Dheygler Gimenez (0-0, 2.08) vs. Fresno RHP Connor Staine (0-0, 13.50)

Tuesday, April 11 at 6:50 pm: + Home Opener & Post-Game Fireworks Presented by the Fresno/Clovis Convention & Visitors Bureau + Magnet Schedule Giveaway (first 2,500 fans) Presented by LiUNA! Friday, April 14 at 6:50 pm: + Country Night - My Job Depends on Ag Presented by Stamoules Produce Company + Friday Night Fireworks Presented by Westside Equipment Company Saturday, April 15 at 6:50 pm: + Valley Tribute Jersey Giveaway (first 1,500 fans) Presented by Healthy Fresno County + Special Appearance - The Zooperstars

