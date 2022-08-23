Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Stockton

August 23, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Ports start a six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Jordy Vargas (home debut, reigning California League Pitcher of the Week) and Ports LHP James Gonzalez are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes.

Tonight's promotion:

8/23 (Tuesday, August 23rd)

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Other Details: Splash Park, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

STOCK-PILING SOME FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Stockton Ports (Athletics Single-A affiliate) start a six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the sixth and final series between the clubs in 2022, while also the fourth meeting in Fresno. One name on Stockton's coaching staff that may seem familiar to Fresno fans is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by Franklin Font, who was initially tabbed to be the assistant hitting coach. Font will continue his managerial career at the helm in Stockton, coming back to the states from France where he served as the manager for the Aigles of France in 2021, an independent team of the ESBL (European Super League of Professional Baseball). He was a part of the Chicago Cubs organization for over 10 years where he started as a development manager and minor league rover instructor in 2008 before being promoted to the major league staff as the assistant hitting coach in 2012 and ultimately a staff assistant from 2013-2020. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

STATEMENT AGAINST STOCKTON: The Grizzlies have found success against the Ports over the past two seasons. Thanks to July 24th's 8-1 win, the Grizzlies improved to 21-3 (+112 run differential, 202-90) versus the Ports this year, 38-10 against Stockton over the past two seasons and 22-2 at Banner Island Ballpark (117-39 run differential this year). On July 23rd, the Grizzlies broke the team record for the most victories (now, 21) against an opponent in a single season (previously: Visalia, 19, 2021). Fresno has mashed 55 homers over their 24 affairs against Stockton this season, with four contests of five taters or more. On the other side of the ball, the Grizzlies pitching staff has struck out 213 batters over the past 20 contests against the Ports.

VARGAS WINS PITCHER OF THE WEEK: Grizzlies pitcher Jordy Vargas was selected by Minor League Baseball as the California League Pitcher of the Week for August 15 - 21. Vargas' impressive start on Tuesday, August 16 against Visalia guided the Grizzlies to a series sweep over the Rawhide. Vargas (1-0, win) was dominant in his second start donning the Grizzlies threads. The 18-year-old tied his career-high with five shutout frames. He allowed one hit and one walk while fanning eight. Vargas permitted a two-out single in the first and issued a fifth inning walk. His eight strikeouts were one shy of his career-best and he punched out seven of the nine Rawhide starters. One of his more impressive whiffs came against the Diamondbacks' 2022 2nd-round pick, Ivan Melendez, who lost his bat on a devastating breaking ball. The Dominican native becomes the eighth 2022 Grizzlies player to be awarded a weekly honor (Adael Amador, Hunter Goodman (2), Mason Green, Victor Juarez (2), Yanquiel Fernandez (2), Brayan Castillo and Juan Brito). Fresno also swept the California League's monthly awards for June (Goodman and McCade Brown).

JORDY VARGAS MAKES HIS THIRD START: Tonight's scheduled starter is 18-year old Jordy Vargas, who will be making his third start in a Fresno uniform. Prior to his promotion, Vargas went 2-1 with a 2.36 ERA over seven games (five starts) with the ACL Rockies. He tossed 26.2 innings, not allowing a homer and had a 10:1 K/BB ratio (40/4). Vargas is listed as one of the top Rockies overall prospects after signing with Colorado for $500,000 when the 2020-21 international signing period opened in January 2021. Vargas is the son of former big league reliever Yorkis Perez (who was coached by Grizzlies pitching coach Mark Brewer). He can already touch the mid-90s with his fastball, throwing it with good spin rates and resulting life. His curve has the chance to be a plus pitch, with outstanding downward action and spin. Vargas is also working on a changeup that will come with time. You can read more about Vargas on Page 2.

DON'T POKE THE BEAR: The Grizzlies are second in all of Minor League Baseball with 113 hit-by-pitches (Modesto, 117). The 113 hit-by-pitches are the most in Grizzlies franchise history for a single-season (87, 2005). They also rank second in MiLB with 239 doubles (El Paso, 257), second with 779 runs (Rancho Cucamonga, 787), tied for second with a .370 OBP (Rancho Cucamonga, .380), third with an .829 OPS, third with a .459 slugging percentage, fourth with a .275 batting average, fourth with 680 RBI, fourth with 1,816 total bases, fourth with 47 sacrifice flies and tied for fourth with 1,088 hits. Fresno also has the fifth fewest amount of strikeouts (923) in all of MiLB and lead the California League in homers (141, +4).

AMADOR'S AMAZING ACHIEVEMENTS: Grizzlies shortstop and Rockies #3 overall prospect Adael Amador is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season walks. Amador is ranked sixth at 77 walks. Up next is Felipe Crespo (1999), Michael Byas (2000) and Justin Leone (2007), who had 78 walks in their respective seasons. Amador also has 88 runs, which is 10th in single-season runs. Up next is Gary Brown (2014) and A.J. Reed (2017), who had 89 runs in their respective seasons.

FERNANDEZ FLEXING INTO THE RECORD BOOKS: Grizzlies outfielder and Rockies #12 overall prospect Yanquiel Fernandez is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season doubles. On August 14th at Inland Empire, Fernandez powered his 31st double of the year, putting him in a tie with Jack Mayfield (2018), Nate Schierholtz (2007) and Calvin Murray (1999) for that feat. Up next is Jason Ellison (2004), Scott McClain (2008) and Brett Harper (2008), who all smoked 32 doubles in their respective years. Fernandez also has five triples, two shy of joining the Top 10. Preston Tucker (2017), Nate Schierholtz (2007), Jason Ellison (2004) and Calvin Murray (1999) each registered seven triples in their respective years. Fernandez also has 93 RBI, seven shy of joining the Top 10. Scott McClain (2007) notched 100 RBI in his respective season.

BRITO IS BRILLIANT: Grizzlies second baseman Juan Brito currently has 28 doubles, three shy of joining the Top 10. Yanquiel Fernandez (2022), Jack Mayfield (2018), Nate Schierholtz (2007) and Calvin Murray (1999) each recorded 31 doubles in their respective seasons. Brito currently has six triples, one shy of joining the Top 10. Preston Tucker (2017), Nate Schierholtz (2007), Jason Ellison (2004) and Calvin Murray (1999) each registered seven triples in their respective years. Finally, Brito has 69 walks, two shy of joining the Top 10. Dante Powell (1998) recorded 71 walks in his respective season.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (16-16), Beige (8-4), Black & Gold (11-2), Gray (25-20), Specialty Promo (1-2), Fresno Tacos (3-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 4-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-1), Red Pants (2-2).

PLAYOFFS?! YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT PLAYOFFS: This morning, Fresno Grizzlies playoff tickets went on sale for the team's 2022 Postseason home games. The Grizzlies will host Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of the best-of-3 divisional series on September 15 and 16 at Chukchansi Park. The team will play against the second-half champions of the Northern Division, having already clinched their playoff spot by winning the first half. If the Grizzlies win 2 out of the 3 games in the divisional series, they will once again host Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of the best-of-3 championship series on September 20 and 21. The championship matchup will be against the winner of the South Division's champion. Each playoff game at Chukchansi Park will include a variety of special promotions to celebrate the postseason. The first 1,000+ fans at each game will receive an exclusive 2022 Grizzlies Playoffs rally towel. All playoff games will feature a postgame fireworks show. All tickets for the four playoff games are available now at FresnoGrizzlies.com and cost only $10 (excluding Kodiak Club, Dugout Club, and Suites). Fans 17 years old and younger are eligible to receive free tickets to the playoff games, which can be claimed at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office or by calling the team at 559-320-TIXS(8497). Fans who purchase tickets to games that do not end up getting played will have their purchase refunded.

PLAYOFF BOUND IN THE "GROWL"IFORNIA LEAGUE: For the second straight season, the Fresno Grizzlies are headed back to the playoffs after a 4-2 win over the Modesto Nuts on June 22nd from Chukchansi Park. Over those two years, Fresno has clinched both times against Modesto. The Grizzlies claimed the California League Northern Division and the best first half record among the eight teams (41-25). This is the first time in Grizzlies history that the team has made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. The last time Fresno baseball made it to the postseason in back-to-back years were the Fresno Cardinals in 1955-1956. With the California League being split into two halves, the Grizzlies will not know their playoff opponent until the second half ends on September 11th. If the Grizzlies were to also win the second half, the team with the next best record in the Northern Division will play Fresno in the playoffs. The first (Grizzlies, Northern and Lake Elsinore Storm, Southern) and second half (to be determined) division winners will meet in a best-of-three game series. The winners of those series will meet for a best-of-three championship series. Similar to 2021, each Monday will be a day off in the league except for July 4th. All but two series will be six-game series this season. The break for players and coaches will be four days long from July 18th to July 21st.

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES: The Little League World Series started last week in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Pitcher Victor Juarez is the most recent Grizzlies participant of the Little League World Series, when he played for Team Mexico in 2016. Juarez was known for his balanced delivery, hard fastball and long, loose arm.

CONGRATS RODNEY LINARES: Former Fresno Grizzlies manager and current Tampa Bay Rays third base coach Rodney Linares will manage the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. Linares was at the helm for the Grizzlies in 2018, leading the squad to an 82-57 record and earning a playoff berth. That mark is the second best winning percentage in Grizzlies franchise history, behind last year's team (74-41).

BUSTER BOBBLEHEAD: The Grizzlies announced earlier this month that the organization will honor Buster Posey's retirement from professional baseball with an exclusive bobblehead giveaway on Saturday, September 3. This giveaway, presented by Healthy Fresno County, will be the organization's fourth time producing a bobblehead for the San Francisco Giants legend and can be picked up by being one of the first 3,000 fans in attendance at the game. Prior to starting his illustrious Giants career, Buster Posey spent parts of two seasons in a Fresno Grizzlies uniform. Posey played 82 games with Fresno, batting .337 with a .535 slugging percentage and .956 OPS. He blasted 11 homers and drove in 54 runs over those 82 games before making the Bay Area his permanent home. Fans can purchase tickets to the September 3 game starting at $15 at FresnoGrizzlies.com, at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office, or by calling the Grizzlies at 559-320-8497(TIXS). The team is also offering a limited number of Buster Posey Tribute ticket packages. Purchasing this bundle will guarantee a bobblehead and also includes tickets to two Friday Night Fireworks games and the Buster Posey Bobblehead Giveaway game (September 3) for only $37, a nod to Posey's .337 batting average with the Grizzlies. This special 3-game package can be purchased at FresnoGrizzlies.com/Offers.

NEW RULES IN 2022: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

AUGUST 24, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Yehizon Sanchez (2-5, 4.89) vs. RHP Jaden Hill (0-0, 0.00)

AUGUST 25, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Stevie Emanuels (0-1, 4.08) vs. RHP Brayan Castillo (2-4, 6.14)

AUGUST 26, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

TBA vs. RHP Victor Juarez (5-5, 5.07)

AUGUST 27, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

TBA vs. RHP McCade Brown (4-4, 4.77)

Recent Transactions:

8/17: RHP Jaden Hill: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/17: LHP Tanner Propst: Placed on IL (retroactive 8/16)

8/9: LHP Ryley Widell: Assigned to A+ Spokane from Fresno

8/9: RHP Jordy Vargas: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

Upcoming promotions:

8/24 (Wednesday, August 24th)

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Other Details: Splash Park, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

8/25 (Thursday, August 25th) Tioga Thursday's

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Two 19.2oz Tioga Beers for just $10!

Other Details: Splash Park, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

8/26 (Friday, August 26th)- Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night & Friday Night Fireworks!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night! Special Game Worn Jersey's to be Auctioned off. More details to come!

Promotion: Post-game fireworks presented by ABC 30.

Other Details: Splash Park open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

8/27 (Saturday, August 27th)- Fresno State Night!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Special Night recognizing the Grizzlies and Fresno State.

Other Details: Splash Park, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

8/28 (Sunday, August 28th)- Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Night, Save Mart Sundays & Kids Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

First Pitch: 5:05pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol Night, Presented by Fresno Pet ER, with character appearances by Marshall & Everest in the Estrella Jalisco Cantina, so bring your phones for pictures!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Promotion: Pre-Game Catch on the Field! Play catch on the field from 4:05pm - 4:35pm, on the right field line.

Other Details: Splash Park, Bounce Houses & More!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 23, 2022

Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Stockton - Fresno Grizzlies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.