Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs San Jose

The Grizzlies and Giants continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Jordy Vargas and Giants RHP Gerelmi Maldonado are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

GHOSTS, GHOULS AND GRIZZLIES: Tonight is Halfway to Halloween at Chukchansi Park. Kids 12 and under who dress in costume will get in for free and can enjoy trick-or-treating on the concourse. It is also Community Outreach Night and a Grizzlies Tote Bag Giveaway (first 1,500 fans) thanks to our friends at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino. During the game, there will be a special appearance by Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act and following the contest, Friday Night Fireworks.

THURSDAY TRIUMPH: The Fresno Grizzlies kept their home winning streak alive at Chukchansi Park Thursday night, thundering past the San Jose Giants 6-2. This marked the Grizzlies' sixth straight home win and fifth victory in six chances against the Giants this season. Fresno took an early advantage after scoring five runs in the third inning (most runs for the Grizzlies in a single inning this year), bringing nine batters to the dish. Jesus Bugarin smoked a bases-loaded triple to left-center and waltzed home on a Cole Stilwell RBI double. The Grizzlies added an insurance run in the seventh when Bryant Betancourt laced a double, plating Ryan Ritter, who raced to the plate from first base. While San Jose managed to score two runs in the game, it was not enough to overcome their opponent's impressive performance. The Giants scored their first run off of a wild pitch (Edison Mora) in the sixth inning and added another run in the seventh from a Thomas Gavello solo shot. Mora reached base all three times (double, single and walk). Grizzlies' lefty Michael Prosecky (2-0, win) hurled six innings of one-run ball, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out seven. Prosecky's lone run came in on a wild pitch and he enjoyed career-highs in both innings and strikeouts. Felix Ramires secured his first hold in 2023 and Tyler Hoffman had a clean frame. Will Kempner (0-3) suffered the loss.

GIANT AMOUNT OF MATCHUPS: The Grizzlies and Giants (San Francisco Giants Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the second of five series between the clubs in 2023 and the first of two sets in Fresno. Last season, the Grizzlies won 17 of the 30 meetings between the clubs and swept the Giants in the Divisional Series 2-0. Overall, Fresno is 38-28 in the regular season and 2-3 in the playoffs against San Jose since the Grizzlies joined the California League.

FROM FRIEND TO FOE: The San Jose Giants have a few names on their coaching staff that the Central Valley may recognize. Giants pitching coach Dan Runzler was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 9th round of the 2007 MLB Draft. He played for the Grizzlies from 2009-14, appearing in 144 games. Runzler pitched in the majors for parts of five seasons (Giants 2009-12, Pirates 2017) before playing overseas and independent ball. Over 97 big league games, he logged a 4-2 record with a 3.89 ERA over 76.1 innings. Another staff member fans may remember is Giants hitting coach Travis Ishikawa. The Giants selected Ishikawa in the 21st round of the 2002 MLB Draft out of Federal Way HS in Washington. Ishikawa played eight MLB seasons starting in 2006 and ending in 2015 with time spent in San Francisco (2006, 2008-10, 2014-15), Milwaukee (2012), Baltimore (2013), New York AL (2013) and Pittsburgh (2014-15). Ishikawa wore a Grizzlies uniform in 2008, 2011 and 2014, playing in 175 games. The final coach fans may remember is Giants Fundamental Coach Ydwin Villegas. The always smiling infielder played for the Grizzlies from 2011-14, appearing in 95 games. Villegas batted .208 and had a .962 fielding percentage.

VICTORY TIME WITH VARGAS: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Jordy Vargas. The 19-year-old is ranked as the Rockies #13 overall prospect on MLB.com and is considered to have the Best Curveball in the Colorado system according to Baseball America. You can read more about the Dominican native on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 67 of the Media Guide.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (1-1), Red (6-3), Black & Gold (1-1), Gray (2-2), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (1-0), Red Pants (0-0).

APRIL 29, 2023 VS. SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

San Jose RHP Manuel Mercedes (0-0, 3.75) vs. Fresno RHP Connor Staine (1-1, 8.38)

APRIL 30, 2023 VS. SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 1:05 PM PT

San Jose RHP Liam Simon (1-1, 3.46) vs. Fresno RHP Gabriel Barbosa (0-2, 10.32)

MAY 2, 2023 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (1-1, 3.38) vs. Stockton TBD

MAY 3, 2023 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Blake Adams (1-0, 1.06) vs. Stockton TBD

