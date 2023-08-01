Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Rancho Cucamonga

August 1, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Quakes start a six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies LHP Michael Prosecky and Quakes RHP Chris Campos are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

To listen to tonight's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Tonight's Promotions:

8/1 (Tuesday, August 1st) - 2 for Tuesdays presented by Toyota!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

Promotion: Join the Grizzlies and Toyota for $2 for Tuesdays! Grab 2-for-1 Field Box Tickets + 2 Maya Cinemas Family Day tickets, and take advantage of both $2 Sodas and $2 Novelty Ice Cream.

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

Fres-Notes:

ABOUT LAST SUNDAY: The Fresno Grizzlies (58-38, 22-8) suffered a tough 5-4, 10-innings loss to the Inland Empire 66ers (51-42, 18-12) Sunday evening from San Manuel Stadium. Fresno fell to a Minor League-best 22-8 in the second half, 25-9 in their last 34 games and 35-12 in their last 47 contests. The Grizzlies ended July at 17-7 and finished 8-4 overall against the 66ers in the regular season. Fresno moved to 19-13 in one-run games, 12-4 on Sundays (6-2 on the road) and 6-4 in extras (0-3 since All Star Break). The Grizzlies have now lost two straight Sundays, each 5-4 setbacks in 10 innings. Inland Empire and Fresno have now relished extra-innings, walk-off wins against each other (June 18) to wrap up the series. Kody Huff went 3-for-4, finishing his night a double shy of the cycle and Skyler Messinger powered his 13th homer of the season.

TIME TO SHAKE THE QUAKES: The Fresno Grizzlies and Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Dodgers Single-A affiliate) start a six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the last of two 2023 regular season series between the clubs and the first meeting in Fresno. The Quakes started playing in Rancho Cucamonga in 1993 after relocating from San Bernardino. The team moved into the "Epicenter" on April 1, 1993. The Quakes played their first game at the stadium on April 8 against the High Desert Mavericks, winning 7-3. The Quakes continued to play their home games at the stadium, now renamed LoanMart Field. After being an affiliate of the San Diego Padres for the first eight years in Rancho Cucamonga, the team swapped affiliations with the Lake Elsinore Storm, beginning in the 2001 season. For the next 10 seasons, the Quakes were affiliated with the Los Angeles Angels. After that season, the Quakes once again changed affiliations, joining the Dodgers' system. They have been associated with the Dodgers since 2011, where many Dodgers stars go to rehab.

EJ AND THE SB: Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has stolen nine bases this season, one in nine different games. Fresno is 9-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base with all nine games ending within four runs. Four of those nine games have ended with one-run Fresno wins.

PROSECKY PITCHES: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Michael Prosecky. The 22-year-old was a 6th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of the University of Louisville. You can read more about Prosecky on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 53 of the Media Guide.

BIG CROWDS FOR GRIZZLIES STARTERS: This season, Grizzlies starting pitchers have enjoyed big crowds in their outings. LHP Caleb Franzen (15 starts, 61,429), RHP Jordy Vargas (13 starts, 58,383) and RHP Connor Staine (15 starts, 50,238) rank 1-2-3 in the California League in highest total attendance during their starts. Vargas (13 starts, 4,491) and Franzen (15 starts, 4,095) rank 2-3 in highest average attendance, all behind former Grizzlies starter Joe Musgrove (1 start, 5,738). Musgrove made one rehab start with Lake Elsinore. (Credit to Cory Schwartz from Major League Baseball).

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a Minor League-leading 18 saves this season, putting him in a tie for seventh all-time (Cory Bailey, 1999 and Heath Hembree, 2014) in the franchise's Top 10 single-season saves. Next up for Agnos is Geno Espineli (2009), who is sixth all-time with 19 saves.

SKIPPING ON WALKS: Grizzlies lefty Carson Skipper has appeared in 28 games this season, spanning 34.2 innings. In that stretch, he has issued three walks while striking out 47. Skipper has gone 14 straight outings (16.1 frames) without recording a walk (June 7 vs. Lake Elsinore).

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 36% of their runs in innings 7-9 (199 runs of 553 total runs).

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 46 of the Grizzlies 96 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (48%). Fresno is 19-13 (14-6 at home) in one-run games and 9-5 (5-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 28-18 in those games with a 19-8 record at home.

MAYBE WE DON'T WANT THE PITCH CLOCK: The Grizzlies are 19-7 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes. Fresno is also 17-2 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 46 minutes. The Grizzlies are 7-0 this season when a game lasts longer than 3 hours. What's funny, Fresno has the second fastest average home, 9-inning, time of game in all of baseball at 2 hours and 24 minutes (Down East Wood Ducks, Single-A, Texas Rangers, 2 hours and 21 minutes).

SERIOUS ABOUT SERIES: The Grizzlies have not lost a series since May 29-June 4 at San Jose. Fresno has won seven series and tied one series in that stretch (eight series overall).

BACK-TO-BACK LOSSES: The Grizzlies have not lost back-to-back games since May 29-June 2 at San Jose, spanning 47 games. They lost four in a row from May 29-June 2 and have went 35-12 since.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (8-7), Red (25-12), Black & Gold (3-6), Gray (14-9), Fresno Tacos (0-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 2-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (4-1), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

AUGUST 2, 2023 VS. RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Rancho Cucamonga RHP Gabe Emmett (5-4, 4.98) vs. Fresno LHP Mason Albright (9-4, 3.62; Fresno Debut)

AUGUST 3, 2023 VS. RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Rancho Cucamonga RHP Peter Heubeck (3-5, 5.11) vs. Fresno RHP Connor Staine (7-4, 5.17)

AUGUST 4, 2023 VS. RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Rancho Cucamonga RHP Christian Romero (5-0, 3.33) vs. Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (3-3, 4.67)

AUGUST 5, 2023 VS. RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Rancho Cucamonga RHP Jared Karros (2-2, 3.93) vs. Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (4-1, 3.89)

Transactions:

8/2: RHP Jake Madden: Assigned to Fresno following trade with LAA

8/2: LHP Mason Albright: Assigned to Fresno following trade with LAA

8/1: RHP Anderson Pilar: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

7/25: INF Jamari Baylor: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

7/25: INF Luis Mendez: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/25: RHP Robinson Hernandez: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

Upcoming Promotions:

8/2 (Wednesday, August 2nd) - What A Deal Wednesday, presented by Island Waterpark

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

Promotion: 2 reserve tickets, 2 Island Water Park Tickets (valid Mon-Thurs), 2 hot dogs, and 2 sodas - over a $120 value all for JUST $34!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

8/3 (Thursday, August 3rd) - Tioga Thursdays!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

Promotion: Two 19.2oz Tioga Beers for just $10!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

8/4 (Friday, August 4th) - Teachers Night Out, Presented by ABC30 and Friday Night Fireworks, Presented by EECU!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

Promotion: Friday Night Fireworks, Presented By EECU

Promotion: Teachers Night Out, Presented by ABC30 - Teachers Get $10 Field Box Tickets!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

8/5 (Saturday, August 5th) - Back to School Night, Presented be CalViva Health and Karate Night, Presented by Guido's Martial Arts!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

Promotion: Back to School Night, Presented by CalViva Health! Back to School Drive and Festival During Day- $10 Field Box Tickets for Students!

Promotion: Karate Night, Presented by Guido's Martial Arts! - Wear all your Karate and Mixed Martial Arts Gear!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

8/6 (Sunday, August 6th) - Video Games Night, Presented by Dave and Busters, Save Mart Sundays & Kids Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!!

First Pitch: 5:05pm

Opponent: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

Promotion: Pregame Catch on the Field! Come join us for some catch before the game starts- From 4:05pm to 4:35pm!

Promotion: Video Game Night, Presented by Dave and Busters! Special Character Appearances by Your Favorite Video Game Plumber!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

California League Stories from August 1, 2023

