Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Modesto

The Grizzlies and Nuts continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Connor Staine and Nuts RHP Darren Bowen are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

To listen to tonight's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live or https://www.1430espnfresno.com/

Tonight's Promotions:

7/20 (Thursday, July 20th) - Tioga Thursdays and 90's Night!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Two 19.2oz Tioga Beers for just $10!

Promotion: 90's Night! Wear all your Throwback 90's Gear!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

Fres-Notes:

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Fresno Grizzlies (52-34, 16-4) stumbled to the Modesto Nuts (42-44, 8-12) 3-2 Wednesday evening from Chukchansi Park. Fresno's six game win streak to Modesto came to an end, despite multiple chances at a comeback victory. The Grizzlies fell to a Minor League-best 16-4 in the second half, 19-5 in their last 24 games and 29-8 in their last 37 contests. In six of Fresno's last eight losses, the team scored exactly two runs and their last two setbacks were 3-2 affairs. Fresno dropped to 11-3 in July and 25-4 when allowing three runs or fewer (16-1 now at home).

MODESTO MINI FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the third of five regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the first meeting in Fresno. In three years, the Grizzlies have won 34 of the 63 matchups against the Nuts since the squads became a part of the same league for the first time since 1988. At that time, Modesto was affiliated with the Athletics and were named the A's, while the Grizzlies were known as the Fresno Suns, playing independently. Now, the Nuts are associated with the Seattle Mariners organization (affiliated with the Colorado Rockies prior to Mariners), while the Grizzlies are partnered with the Rockies. The two cities are 96 miles away from one another if you drive by car, following the CA 99 route. Fresno and Modesto are one hour and 32 minutes apart, if you drive non-stop. The halfway point between both cities is Planada, California.

PEREZ PALOOZA: The Grizzlies and Nuts have a combined six players with the last name Perez on their current rosters. Fresno has two, infielders Andy and Jean Perez. Modesto has four, pitchers Brayan and Marcelo, outfielder Miguel and infielder Milkar Perez.

SECOND HALF SUCCESS: The Grizzlies have the best record in the second half among all Minor League teams at 16-4. The Hickory Crawdads (High-A, Texas Rangers) have the next best record at 15-4.

BUGARIN BRINGS THE RBI: Grizzlies outfielder Jesus Bugarin is third on the California League hitting leaderboard with 55 RBI. Bugarin has 27 RBI over his last 18 games and has at least one knock in 14 of those 18 contests.

CAN'T STOP, WON'T STOP: The Grizzlies have two players on their roster from Cuba, INFs Dyan Jorge and Andy Perez. Currently, both players are riding hot streaks at the plate. Jorge has hit safely in nine straight games (current team-long), has a hit in 10 of his 11 contests and has reached base in all 11 games he has played in since joining Fresno. Perez is riding an eight-game hit streak, his longest stretch this season. He has hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games and 18 of his last 20 contests.

EJ AND THE SB: Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has stolen nine bases this season, one in nine different games. Fresno is 9-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base with all nine games ending within four runs. Four of those nine games have ended with one-run Fresno wins.

STAINE STARTS: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Connor Staine. The 22-year-old is ranked as the Rockies #25 overall prospect on MLB.com and is considered to be an intriguing pitcher. You can read more about the UCF product on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 63 of the Media Guide.

TORRES CRACKS THE NUTS: Grizzlies reliever Carlos Torres has appeared in five games against the Nuts this season. Torres is 1-0 with one hold and a 0.00 ERA. Over 10 scoreless innings, Torres has allowed seven hits and two walks while fanning 11.

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a California League-leading 16 saves this season, putting him in the franchise's Top 10 single-season saves. Jean Machi (2012) and Heath Hembree (2012) each recorded 15 saves that season for initially 10th all-time. Next up for Agnos is Manny Aybar (9th all-time), who had 17 saves in 2003.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 38% of their runs in innings 7-9 (190 runs of 502 total runs).

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 40 of the Grizzlies 86 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (47%). Fresno is 17-11 (12-5 at home) in one-run games and 7-5 (5-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 24-16 in those games with a 17-7 record at home.

MAYBE WE DON'T WANT THE PITCH CLOCK: The Grizzlies are 18-5 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes. Fresno is also 17-1 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 46 minutes. The Grizzlies are 7-0 this season when a game lasts longer than 3 hours. What's funny, Fresno has the second fastest average home, 9-inning, time of game in all of baseball at 2 hours and 23 minutes (Down East Wood Ducks, Single-A, Texas Rangers, 2 hours and 19 minutes).

SUNDAY FUNDAY: The Grizzlies have won 11 consecutive Sunday games dating back to April 30. This is the longest winning streak on a certain day since 2022 where the Grizzlies won 11 straight Tuesday games from April 19-June 28 and ended the season at 17-3 on Tuesdays.

SUCCESSFUL SERIES: The Grizzlies have won six straight series dating back to May 29-June 4 at San Jose. In four of those six series, Fresno won five of the six games.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (8-6), Red (24-11), Black & Gold (3-5), Gray (10-8), Fresno Tacos (0-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 1-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (4-1), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

JULY 21, 2023 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Modesto RHP Shaddon Peavyhouse (5-4, 5.36) vs. Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (2-2, 4.50)

JULY 22, 2023 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Modesto RHP Michael Morales (4-4, 4.89) vs. Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (3-1, 4.26)

JULY 23, 2023 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 5:05 PM PT

Modesto RHP Marcelo Perez (1-3, 3.27) vs. Fresno RHP Gabriel Barbosa (7-3, 5.25)

JULY 25, 2023 @ INLAND EMPIRE 66ERS (LOS ANGELES ANGELS): SAN MANUEL STADIUM - 6:35 PM PT

Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (7-5, 3.41) vs. Inland Empire TBD

Transactions:

7/20: RHP Connor Staine: Reinstated on IL

7/14: RHP Tyler Hoffman: Assigned to ACL Rockies from Fresno

7/14: RHP Brady Hill: Assigned to ACL Rockies from Fresno

7/14: RHP Wuardo Fernandez: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/14: RHP Jordy Vargas: Placed on IL

7/14: RHP Jackson Cox: Placed on IL

7/8: RHP Connor Staine: Placed on IL

7/8: RHP Anderson Pilar: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/6: RHP Javier Ramos: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/3: INF Dyan Jorge: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/3: INF Ryan Ritter: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

7/3: LHP Felix Ramires: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

Upcoming Promotions:

7/21 (Friday, July 21st) - 80's Night and Friday Night Fireworks presented by Hotel Piccadilly!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Friday Night Fireworks, Presented By Hotel Piccadilly.

Promotion: 80's Night - Wear all your Throwback 80's Gear!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

7/22 (Saturday, July 22nd) - 70's Night and Lowriders de Fresno Night

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Lowriders de Fresno Night, with Alternate Jerseys Worn.

Promotion: 70's Night - Wear all your Throwback 70's Gear!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

7/23 (Sunday, July 23rd) - Save Mart Sundays & Kids Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!!

First Pitch: 5:05pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Pregame Catch on the Field! Come join us for some catch before the game starts- From 4:05pm to 4:35pm!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

