Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Modesto

The Grizzlies and Nuts start a six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Jordy Vargas and Nuts LHP Brayan Perez are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes.

Tonight's promotion:

8/30 (Tuesday, August 30th)

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Other Details: Splash Park, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

MODESTO MINI FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate) start a six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the fifth and final regular season series between the clubs in 2022 and the third meeting in Fresno. Last season, the Grizzlies won 11 of their 19 matchups against the Nuts, but went 6-6 at Chukchansi Park. In 2021, the squads became part of the same league for the first time since 1988. At that time, Modesto was affiliated with the Athletics and were named the A's while the Grizzlies were known as the Fresno Suns and were independent. Now, the Nuts are associated with the Seattle Mariners organization (affiliated with the Colorado Rockies prior to Mariners) while the Grizzlies are partnered with the Rockies. The two cities are 96 miles away from one another if you drive by car, following the CA 99 route. Fresno and Modesto are one hour and 32 minutes apart, if you drive non-stop. The halfway point between both cities is Planada, California.

JORDY VARGAS MAKES HIS THIRD START: Tonight's scheduled starter is 18-year old Jordy Vargas, who will be making his fourth start in a Fresno uniform. Prior to his promotion, Vargas went 2-1 with a 2.36 ERA over seven games (five starts) with the ACL Rockies. He tossed 26.2 innings, not allowing a homer and had a 10:1 K/BB ratio (40/4). Vargas is listed as one of the top Rockies overall prospects after signing with Colorado for $500,000 when the 2020-21 international signing period opened in January of 2021. Vargas is the son of former big league reliever Yorkis Perez (who was coached by Grizzlies pitching coach Mark Brewer). He can already touch the mid-90s with his fastball, throwing it with good spin rates and resulting life. His curve has the chance to be a plus pitch, with outstanding downward action and spin. Vargas is also working on a changeup that will come with time. You can read more about Vargas on Page 2.

DON'T POKE THE BEAR: The Grizzlies are second in all of Minor League Baseball with 116 hit-by-pitches (Modesto, 129). The 116 hit-by-pitches are the most in Grizzlies franchise history for a single-season (87, 2005). They also rank second in MiLB with 256 doubles (El Paso, 264), second with 816 runs (Rancho Cucamonga, 833), tied for second with a .370 OBP, third with a .275 batting average, tied for third with an .829 OPS, tied for third with a .459 slugging percentage, fourth with 715 RBI, fourth with 49 sacrifice flies, tied for fourth with 1,909 total bases and tied for fifth with 1,143 hits. Fresno has the fourth fewest amount of strikeouts (970) in all of Minor League Baseball and lead the California League in homers (148, +10).

AMADOR'S AMAZING ACHIEVEMENTS: Grizzlies shortstop and Rockies #3 overall prospect Adael Amador is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season walks. Amador is ranked third at 80 walks after passing Felipe Crespo (1999), Michael Byas (2000) and Justin Leone (2007). Up next is Jon Singleton (2016), who had 83 walks in his respective season. Amador also has 93 runs, which ties Todd Linden (2004) for fifth in single-season runs. Up next is Matt Duffy (2015), who had 94 runs in his respective season.

BRITO IS BRILLIANT: Grizzlies second baseman Juan Brito currently has 29 doubles, two shy of joining the Top 10. Jack Mayfield (2018), Nate Schierholtz (2007) and Calvin Murray (1999) each recorded 31 doubles in their respective seasons. Brito currently has six triples, one shy of joining the Top 10. Preston Tucker (2017), Nate Schierholtz (2007), Jason Ellison (2004) and Calvin Murray (1999) each registered seven triples in their respective years. Brito currently has 83 runs, four shy of joining the Top 10. Yadiel Hernandez (2019), Scott McClain (2008) and Wilson Delgado (1998) each recorded 87 runs in their respective years. Finally, Brito is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season walks with 71. Up next are Scott McClain (2008) and A.J. Reed (2017), who recorded 72 walks in their respective seasons.

FERNANDEZ FLEXING INTO THE RECORD BOOKS: Grizzlies outfielder and Rockies #12 overall prospect Yanquiel Fernandez is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season doubles. On August 24th versus Stockton, Fernandez powered his 32nd double of the year, putting him in a tie for seventh with Jason Ellison (2004), Scott McClain (2008) and Brett Harper (2008) for that feat. Up next is Matt Downs (2009), who had 33 doubles in his respective season. Fernandez is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season RBI. On August 27th versus Stockton, Fernandez picked up three RBI, giving him 101 RBI on the season. Up next are Armando Rios (1998) and Mike Cervenak (2005), who notched 103 RBI in their respective seasons. Fernandez also has five triples, two shy of joining the Top 10. Preston Tucker (2017), Nate Schierholtz (2007), Jason Ellison (2004) and Calvin Murray (1999) each registered seven triples in their respective years.

GUERRERO IS GREAT: Grizzlies outfielder Juan Guerrero currently has 80 runs, seven shy of joining the Top 10. Yadiel Hernandez (2019), Scott McClain (2008) and Wilson Delgado (1998) each recorded 87 runs in their respective years. Guerrero currently has 24 doubles, seven shy of joining the Top 10. Jack Mayfield (2018), Nate Schierholtz (2007) and Calvin Murray (1999) each recorded 31 doubles in their respective seasons.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (17-16), Beige (10-4), Black & Gold (12-2), Gray (25-20), Specialty Promo (2-3), Fresno Tacos (3-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 4-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-1), Red Pants (2-2).

PLAYOFFS?! YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT PLAYOFFS: This morning, Fresno Grizzlies playoff tickets went on sale for the team's 2022 Postseason home games. The Grizzlies will host Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of the best-of-3 divisional series on September 15 and 16 at Chukchansi Park. The team will play against the second-half champions of the Northern Division, having already clinched their playoff spot by winning the first half. If the Grizzlies win 2 out of the 3 games in the divisional series, they will once again host Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of the best-of-3 championship series on September 20 and 21. The championship matchup will be against the winner of the South Division's champion. Each playoff game at Chukchansi Park will include a variety of special promotions to celebrate the postseason. The first 1,000+ fans at each game will receive an exclusive 2022 Grizzlies Playoffs rally towel. All playoff games will feature a postgame fireworks show. All tickets for the four playoff games are available now at FresnoGrizzlies.com and cost only $10 (excluding Kodiak Club, Dugout Club, and Suites). Fans 17 years old and younger are eligible to receive free tickets to the playoff games, which can be claimed at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office or by calling the team at 559-320-TIXS(8497). Fans who purchase tickets to games that do not end up getting played will have their purchase refunded.

PLAYOFF BOUND IN THE "GROWL"IFORNIA LEAGUE: For the second straight season, the Fresno Grizzlies are headed back to the playoffs after a 4-2 win over the Modesto Nuts on June 22nd from Chukchansi Park. Over those two years, Fresno has clinched both times against Modesto. The Grizzlies claimed the California League Northern Division and the best first half record among the eight teams (41-25). This is the first time in Grizzlies history that the team has made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. The last time Fresno baseball made it to the postseason in back-to-back years were the Fresno Cardinals in 1955-1956. With the California League being split into two halves, the Grizzlies will not know their playoff opponent until the second half ends on September 11th. If the Grizzlies were to also win the second half, the team with the next best record in the Northern Division will play Fresno in the playoffs. The first (Grizzlies, Northern and Lake Elsinore Storm, Southern) and second half (to be determined) division winners will meet in a best-of-three game series. The winners of those series will meet for a best-of-three championship series. Similar to 2021, each Monday will be a day off in the league except for July 4th. All but two series will be six-game series this season. The break for players and coaches will be four days long from July 18th to July 21st.

CONGRATS RODNEY LINARES: Former Fresno Grizzlies manager and current Tampa Bay Rays third base coach Rodney Linares will manage the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. Linares was at the helm for the Grizzlies in 2018, leading the squad to an 82-57 record and earning a playoff berth. That mark is the second best winning percentage in Grizzlies franchise history, behind last year's team (74-41).

BUSTER BOBBLEHEAD: The Grizzlies announced earlier this month that the organization will honor Buster Posey's retirement from professional baseball with an exclusive bobblehead giveaway on Saturday, September 3. This giveaway, presented by Healthy Fresno County, will be the organization's fourth time producing a bobblehead for the San Francisco Giants legend and can be picked up by being one of the first 3,000 fans in attendance at the game. Prior to starting his illustrious Giants career, Buster Posey spent parts of two seasons in a Fresno Grizzlies uniform. Posey played 82 games with Fresno, batting .337 with a .535 slugging percentage and .956 OPS. He blasted 11 homers and drove in 54 runs over those 82 games before making the Bay Area his permanent home. Fans can purchase tickets to the September 3 game starting at $15 at FresnoGrizzlies.com, at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office, or by calling the Grizzlies at 559-320-8497(TIXS). The team is also offering a limited number of Buster Posey Tribute ticket packages. Purchasing this bundle will guarantee a bobblehead and also includes tickets to two Friday Night Fireworks games and the Buster Posey Bobblehead Giveaway game (September 3) for only $37, a nod to Posey's .337 batting average with the Grizzlies. This special 3-game package can be purchased at FresnoGrizzlies.com/Offers.

NEW RULES IN 2022: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

AUGUST 31, 2022 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Michael Morales (5-7, 5.88) vs. RHP Jaden Hill (0-0, 1.50)

SEPTEMBER 1, 2022 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Sam Carlson (3-3, 4.61) vs. RHP Brayan Castillo (3-4, 5.96)

SEPTEMBER 2, 2022 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

LHP Jake Miednik (0-2, 9.67) vs. RHP Victor Juarez (5-5, 4.90)

SEPTEMBER 3, 2022 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Joseph Hernandez (8-5, 3.42) vs. RHP McCade Brown (4-4, 5.13)

Recent Transactions:

8/30: OF Sterlin Thompson: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/30: OF Jordan Beck: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/30: OF Yorvis Torrealba: Assigned to A+ Spokane from Fresno

8/30: IB/OF Cuba Bess: Assigned to A+ Spokane from Fresno

Upcoming promotions:

8/31 (Wednesday, August 31st)

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Other Details: Splash Park, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

9/1 (Thursday, September 1st) Tioga Thursday's

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Two 19.2oz Tioga Beers for just $10!

Other Details: Splash Park, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

9/2 (Friday, September 2nd)- Princess and Pirates Night & Fireworks!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Princess and Pirates Night! Special Princesses and Pirates character appearances for the kids, a DJ/Dance Floor and a Pirate Ship! All presented by EXPO Events!

Promotion: Post-game fireworks presented by EECU.

Other Details: Splash Park open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

9/3 (Saturday, September 3rd)- Buster Posey Bobblehead Giveaway!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Buster Posey Bobblehead giveaway presented by Healthy Fresno County.

Other Details: Splash Park, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

9/4 (Sunday, September 4th)- Fan Appreciation Day, and Save Mart Sundays & Kids Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

First Pitch: 3:05pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Different prizes and events will be given to fans every half inning! More Details to come soon!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Promotion: Pre-Game Catch on the Field! Play catch on the field from 2:05pm - 2:35pm, on the right field line.

Other Details: Splash Park, Bounce Houses & More!

