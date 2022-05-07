Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Modesto

The Grizzlies and Nuts continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Victor Juarez and Nuts RHP Michael Morales are the probable starters.

LAST NIGHT: The Grizzlies played their fastest game of the season (2:10) and had the third highest-attended game in Minor League Baseball this year (11,129 - sellout).

MODESTO MINI FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Modesto Nuts are in the midst of their first meeting this season and are scheduled to face each other 30 times in 2022. So far, Modesto has taken three of the first four games in the series and Fresno will look for revenge tonight. Last year, the Grizzlies won 11 of their 19 matchups against the Nuts, but went 6-6 at Chukchansi Park. Last season, the squads became part of the same league for the first time since 1988. At that time, Modesto was affiliated with the Athletics and were named the A's while the Grizzlies were known as the Fresno Suns and were independent. Now, the Nuts are associated with the Seattle Mariners organization (affiliated with the Colorado Rockies prior to Mariners) while the Grizzlies are partnered with the Rockies. The two cities are 96 miles away from one another if you drive by car, following the CA 99 route. Fresno and Modesto are one hour and 32 minutes apart, if you drive non-stop. The halfway point between both cities is Planada, California.

AMADOR WINS PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Adael Amador may have just turned 19, but the Rockies #10 prospect has shown unreal potential way beyond his years. Amador was acknowledged by Minor League Baseball as the California League Player of the Week for April 25 - May 1. His impressive series in Stockton helped the Grizzlies sweep the Ports, their second sweep of 2022. During the week, Amador went 11-for-26 (.423) with four homers, two doubles, seven RBI, eight runs, and four walks over six games. Amador was a perfect 5-for-5 when leading off, clobbering two clouts, smoking a pair of doubles, scoring all six times and walking once. In the first three games of the series, Amador powered four longballs, which included two leadoff shots. Amador went deep in three consecutive contests, the most since Colin Simpson did it in four straight games last year from July 9-14, in Stockton and San Jose. Overall, Amador enjoyed a trio of multi-hit games and a pair of multi-RBI and run contests at Banner Island Ballpark. As of today, Amador ranks in the Top 10 in nine California League offensive categories. Amador ranks tied for second in homers (6), tied for second in hits (30), third in OPS (1.040), third in total bases (53), fourth in slugging percentage (.596), fourth in batting average (.337), tied for fifth in extra base hits (11), eighth in OBP (.444) and tied for eighth in walks (18) among all qualified hitters.

ROARING ON OFFENSE: In 2022, the Fresno Grizzlies offense has been one of the best at the Single-A level. The Grizzlies lead all Single-A teams in batting average (.278), homers (32), at-bats (869), hits (242), total bases (395), slugging percentage (.455) and OPS (.811). Not only is Fresno leading some of these categories, but they are substantially higher than the rest of the level. The Grizzlies batting average is .20 points higher than the team in second (St. Lucie) and their slugging percentage is .25 points higher than the next team (Rancho Cucamonga). They also have 24 more hits and 21 more total bases than the respected second place squad (Rancho Cucamonga for both). Overall, the Grizzlies rank tied for sixth in batting average, ninth in OPS and 10th in slugging percentage in all of Minor League Baseball.

TIME TO GET A VICTORY WITH VICTOR: Tonight's scheduled starting pitcher is righty Victor Juarez, an 18-year old from Mexico. Juarez is the youngest member of the 2022 Grizzlies roster and is considered to be a very intriguing prospect. Last season, he split time between DSL Colorado and ACL Rockies (both rookie ball). Juarez started the year with DSL Colorado, going 2-0 with a robust 0.68 ERA. That ERA was the second-best in DSL Rockies history behind Jeffri Ocando's mark (0.39) in 2016. That same year (2016), Juarez was playing for Team Mexico in the Little League World Series. You can read more about Juarez on Page 2.

THESE RULES WILL GROW ON YOU: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

HOW 2022 WILL LOOK IN THE "GROWL"IFORNIA LEAGUE: The 2022 California League regular season will be split into two halves. The first half ends on June 23rd with the second half beginning on June 24th. Four of the eight teams in the Single-A California League will make the playoffs. The first and second half division winners will meet in a best-of-three game series. The winners of those series will meet for a best-of-three championship series. Similar to 2021, each Monday will be a day off in the league except for July 4th. All but two series will be six-game series this season. The break for players and coaches will be four days long from July 18th to July 21st.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (3-6), Beige (4-2), Black & Gold (1-0), Gray (6-2), Specialty Promo (0-1), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (0-2).

MAY 8, 2022 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 1:05 PM PT

RHP William Fleming (1-2, 5.40) vs LHP Mason Green (1-1, 3.98)

MAY 10, 2022 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK- 11:00 AM PT

RHP Cullen Kafka (1-1, 3.50) vs LHP Diomede Sierra (0-0, 5.56)

MAY 11, 2022 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK- 6:30 PM PT

RHP Case Williams (1-1, 4.74) vs RHP Josh Swales (0-2, 5.28)

MAY 12, 2022 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK- 6:30 PM PT

RHP McCade Brown (0-1, 24.00) vs LHP Avery Short (0-3, 6.75)

