Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Lake Elsinore

April 19, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Storm start a six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Cullen Kafka and Storm RHP Levi Thomas are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes.

LAKE ELSINORE STORMS INTO FRESNO: The Lake Elsinore Storm will make their first ever and only regular season trip to Chukchansi Park this week. Last season, the Grizzlies traveled to Lake Elsinore and took four of six from the Storm. Lake Elsinore joined the California League in 1994 and are one of four teams in the southern division. The Storm are affiliated with the San Diego Padres organization and have been since the start of the 2001 season. Prior to that, the team had ties with the California Angels from 1981-2000. Lake Elsinore has gone through a couple name and location changes in their club history. In 1979, they were known as the Santa Clara Padres. From 1980-85, they were named the Redwood Pioneers and from 1986-1993, they were the Palm Springs Angels. Since 2004, Lake Elsinore have been known as the Storm and have called their home at Lake Elsinore Diamond or just, The Diamond. It takes five hours and 23 minutes on average to drive from Chukchansi Park to The Diamond via car.

WEATHERING THE STORM WITH KAFKA: Tonight, the Grizzlies give the ball to righty Cullen Kafka. The Walnut Creek, California native makes his second start of the season after making his Fresno debut last Tuesday in San Jose. Kafka enters his second professional season with the Colorado Rockies organization. In 2021, he started his professional career with ACL Rockies (rookie ball), appearing in four games, all out of the bullpen. Kafka hurled five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and no walks while fanning five batters. He had a 0.60 WHIP and hitters batted .158 against the righty. Kafka was selected by the Rockies in the 9th round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of the University of Oregon, where he ended his Ducks career fifth all-time in starts (39) and seventh in strikeouts (195). Kafka finished his four-year career 13-11 with a 4.75 ERA in 50 appearances where opponents batted .288 in 204.2 innings pitched. Read more about Kafka on Page 2.

CLEAR WITH A CHANCE OF HOMERS: The Grizzlies return home after a week away in San Jose. After splitting the six-game series against the Giants, Fresno looks to continue their offensive explosion in the friendly confines of Chukchansi Park. Over the first three-game set against the Stockton Ports to open the 2022 season, the Grizzlies blasted eight homers with Hunter Goodman and Juan Brito mashing two taters apiece. Fresno only smacked two longballs during the six-game roadtrip and are now in the middle of the league in total clouts (10).

DON'T RAIN ON MY WINNING PARADE: The Fresno Grizzlies enter their third series of the 2022 season with the best record in the California League (6-3). Despite a small sample size, the Grizzlies lead the league in batting average (.286), hits (92), fielding percentage (.968) and saves (3). Fresno ranks second overall in team ERA (4.15) and are among the upper half of the league in the majority of pitching categories.

LET'S GOOOOO: The Fresno Grizzlies brought back almost their entire field staff for the 2022 season. Manager Robinson Cancel will once again pilot the team after leading the Grizzlies to a league-best 74-41 record and earning a playoff spot in his inaugural season at the helm. Assuming the same roles in 2022 as well are Pitching Coach Mark Brewer, Hitting Coach Nic Wilson and Athletic Trainer Justin Wilson. Steve Soliz remains on the staff as well, moving from Development Supervisor to Bench Coach. Finally, Genevieve Payne rounds out the group as the Performance Coach. On the players side, 16 pitchers and 14 position players were assigned to Fresno. There are six returning players from the 2021 regular season championship squad and six of the Rockies top 30 prospects as listed by MLB.com will don the Grizzlies threads in 2022. The returning players include RHP Noah Gotsis, RHP Juan Mejia, RHP Case Williams, C Bryant Quijada, INF Warming Bernabel and INF Trevor Boone. The top prospects include #3 OF Benny Montgomery, #10 INF Adael Amador, #14 INF Warming Bernabel, #16 OF Yanquiel Fernandez, #20 C Hunter Goodman and #24 OF Juan Guerrero. There are also a few names that the Central Valley may recognize, outfielders EJ Andrews Jr and Braiden Ward. Andrews Jr. was a Fresno State Bulldog prior to being drafted by the Rockies last year and Ward is a product of El Capitan High School in Merced, one hour from Chukchansi Park.

COMEBACK CLAWS: On Sunday, the Grizzlies completed their second comeback win of the 2022 season. With two outs and two strikes in the 9th, Juan Brito dumped a shallow single into center, allowing two runs to score and giving the Grizzlies a 2-1 lead. That advantage would hold when Juan Mejia secured a game-ending double play, giving Fresno a series split in San Jose. The Grizzlies also enjoyed a comeback victory on April 8th (Opening Night) against the Stockton Ports. Zach Kokoska spanked the game-winning hit in the bottom half of the ninth.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (1-1), Beige (3-0), Black & Gold (0-0), Gray (2-2), Specialty Promo (0-0), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (0-0).

APRIL 20, 2022 VS. LAKE ELSINORE STORM (SAN DIEGO PADRES): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Kobe Robinson (0-0, 4.91) vs RHP Case Williams (0-1, 9.00)

APRIL 21, 2022 VS. LAKE ELSINORE STORM (SAN DIEGO PADRES): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Jairo Iriarte (1-0, 0.00) vs LHP Evan Shawver (1-0, 0.00)

APRIL 22, 2022 VS. LAKE ELSINORE STORM (SAN DIEGO PADRES): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Garrett Hawkins (0-0, 2.16) vs RHP Brayan Castillo (0-0, 0.00)

APRIL 23, 2022 VS. LAKE ELSINORE STORM (SAN DIEGO PADRES): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Victor Lizarraga (0-0, 2.35) vs RHP Victor Juarez (0-0, 5.79)

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.