Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Visalia

August 20, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Rawhide continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm PT from Valley Strong Ballpark. Grizzlies RHP McCade Brown and Rawhide RHP Dylan Ray are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes.

Prior to last night with Juan Brito (6 RBI) and Juan Guerrero (5 RBI), the last time Fresno had in the same game a player with 6 RBI and another with five was Jon Kemmer (6 RBI) and Reid Brignac (5 RBI) on July 17, 2017 in a 22-8 win at Las Vegas.

Last night:

Fresno earned a series win, their third against Visalia and 11th overall this year.

Every starter recorded at least one hit and five batters notched multiple runs.

Juan Guerrero and Juan Brito highlighted the offense, combining for five hits, two homers, one double, 11 RBI, five runs and two walks. Guerrero supplied five RBI with three of them coming from a clout to left in the fifth. It was his sixth three-run longball and 13th overall bomb of the season. Guerrero extended his hit streak to six contests and has etched eight runs over his last four games.

Brito outscored the Rawhide with six RBI, tying the mark for the most RBI by a Grizzlies batter in 2022. He fell a triple shy of the cycle, blasting a double in the fourth and a grand slam in the eighth. Brito whacked his ninth tater of the year and gave Fresno their fifth grand slam of the season.

Adael Amador reached base four times, spanking three singles and scored a pair of runs. Amador Amador is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season runs! He ties Yadiel Hernandez (2019), Scott McClain (2008) and Wilson Delgado (1998), who recorded 87 runs each in their respective years.

HIGHWAY 99: The Fresno Grizzlies and Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Valley Strong Ballpark. This is the third and final regular season series between the clubs in 2022 and the second meeting in Visalia. The Grizzlies swept the Rawhide in the second series from Chukchansi Park. Fresno is now 18-0 at home and 33-7 overall against Visalia in the last two seasons, outscoring the Rawhide 279-172. The Grizzlies have won 11 straight against their Highway 99 rivals and moved to 14-2 versus them in 2022. Fresno had 19 wins against Visalia last year, which were at the time, the most against one team in a single season in Grizzlies franchise history. Of those 19 wins, 12 of them came at Chukchansi Park, where Fresno swept Visalia two separate times. On the other side, four of the Rawhide's seven wins have come via one-run walk-offs. The two cities are 39.26 miles from one another, or if you drive non-stop, 43 minutes or so. From Fresno to Visalia, you would drive in a southeast direction, following the CA 99 route.

DON'T POKE THE BEAR: The Grizzlies are second in all of Minor League Baseball with 111 hit-by-pitches (Modesto, 114). The 111 hit-by-pitches are the most in Grizzlies franchise history for a single-season (87, 2005). They also rank second in MiLB with 234 doubles (El Paso, 254), second with a .370 OBP (Rancho Cucamonga, .382), third with 762 runs, third with an .828 OPS, tied for third with a .275 batting average, tied for third with 47 sacrifice flies, fourth with a .458 slugging percentage, fifth with 664 RBI, fifth with 1,778 total bases and sixth with 1,069 hits. Fresno also has the fifth fewest amount of strikeouts (908) in all of MiLB and lead the California League in homers (137).

AMADOR'S AMAZING ACHIEVEMENTS: Grizzlies shortstop and Rockies #3 overall prospect Adael Amador is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season walks. Amador is ranked tied for 6th at 74 walks. Up next is Felipe Crespo (1999), Michael Byas (2000) and Justin Leone (2007), who had 78 walks in their respective seasons. Amador also has 87 runs, which is now tied for 10th in single-season runs. Up next is Gary Brown (2014) and A.J. Reed (2017), who had 89 runs in their respective seasons.

FERNANDEZ FLEXING INTO THE RECORD BOOKS: Grizzlies outfielder and Rockies #12 overall prospect Yanquiel Fernandez is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season doubles. In the ninth on August 14th at Inland Empire, Fernandez powered his 31st two-bagger of the year, putting him in a tie with Jack Mayfield (2018), Nate Schierholtz (2007) and Calvin Murray (1999) for that feat. Up next is Jason Ellison (2004), Scott McClain (2008) and Brett Harper (2008), who all smoked 32 doubles in their respective years. Fernandez also has five triples, two shy of joining the Top 10. Preston Tucker (2017), Nate Schierholtz (2007), Jason Ellison (2004) and Calvin Murray (1999) each registered seven triples in their respective years. Fernandez also has 92 RBI, eight shy of joining the Top 10. Scott McClain (2007) notched 100 RBI in his respective season.

YANQUIEL WINS PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Yanquiel Fernandez was selected by Minor League Baseball as the California League Player of the Week for August 8-14. In six games last week, Fernandez went 9-for-26 (.346) with three homers, three doubles, 10 RBI, eight runs, two walks and a 1.187 OPS. On August 11th, Fernandez whacked three hits, including his second grand slam of the season and drove in a career-high six RBI. To wrap up the series on Sunday, Fernandez powered his 31st two-bagger of the year, putting him 10th all-time in Grizzlies single-season doubles. The 19-year-old from Cuba becomes the third Grizzlies player (Victor Juarez and Hunter Goodman) and second batter to earn multiple California League weekly honors (June 6 - 12). Fernandez is also one of seven 2022 Grizzlies players to be awarded a weekly honor (Adael Amador, Goodman (2), Mason Green, Brayan Castillo, Juan Brito and Juarez (2)). Fresno also swept California League monthly awards for June (Goodman and McCade Brown).

BRITO IS BRILLIANT: Grizzlies second baseman Juan Brito currently has 27 doubles, four shy of joining the Top 10. Yanquiel Fernandez (2022), Jack Mayfield (2018), Nate Schierholtz (2007) and Calvin Murray (1999) each recorded 31 doubles in their respective seasons. Brito currently has six triples, one shy of joining the Top 10. Preston Tucker (2017), Nate Schierholtz (2007), Jason Ellison (2004) and Calvin Murray (1999) each registered seven triples in their respective years. Finally, Brito has 67 walks, four shy of joining the Top 10. Dante Powell (1998) recorded 71 walks in his respective season.

FROM HOOSIER TO BEAR: Tonight, the Grizzlies will hand the ball to Rockies #28 prospect McCade Brown, who will make his 16th start in a Fresno uniform. Brown was named California League Pitcher of the Month for June after going 1-1 with a 2.39 ERA in five starts. He scattered 19 hits over 26.1 innings and held opponents to a league-best .194 average. Brown led the league with 39 strikeouts and fanned eight or more batters in his last three June starts, including a season-high 10 on June 23 versus Modesto. The 2021 3rd-round draft pick joined the Grizzlies rotation on May 2nd after spending the first month of 2022 down in the Rockies Arizona complex. Brown started his professional career last summer with the ACL Rockies (rookie ball), appearing in four games (three starts). He hurled eight innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) while striking out nine. Brown was selected by the Rockies in the 3rd round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Indiana University. He spent three years with the Hoosiers and anchored the rotation for the first time in his final season. Brown made 12 starts and had a 5-4 record with a 3.39 ERA. He was an important piece of an Indiana pitching staff that finished No. 3 in the country in ERA and now looks to continue his success with the Grizzlies. Read more about Brown on Page 2.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (15-16), Beige (8-4), Black & Gold (11-2), Gray (24-20), Specialty Promo (1-2), Fresno Tacos (3-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 4-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-1), Red Pants (2-2).

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES: The Little League World Series started Wednesday morning in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Pitcher Victor Juarez is the most recent Grizzlies participant of the Little League World Series, when he played for Team Mexico in 2016. Juarez was known for his balanced delivery, hard fastball and long, loose arm.

CONGRATS RODNEY LINARES: Former Fresno Grizzlies manager and current Tampa Bay Rays third base coach Rodney Linares will manage the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. Linares was at the helm for the Grizzlies in 2018, leading the squad to an 82-57 record and earning a playoff berth. That mark is the second best winning percentage in Grizzlies franchise history, behind last year's team (74-41).

BUSTER BOBBLEHEAD: The Grizzlies announced earlier this month that the organization will honor Buster Posey's retirement from professional baseball with an exclusive bobblehead giveaway on Saturday, September 3. This giveaway, presented by Healthy Fresno County, will be the organization's fourth time producing a bobblehead for the San Francisco Giants legend and can be picked up by being one of the first 3,000 fans in attendance at the game. Prior to starting his illustrious Giants career, Buster Posey spent parts of two seasons in a Fresno Grizzlies uniform. Posey played 82 games with Fresno, batting .337 with a .535 slugging percentage and .956 OPS. He blasted 11 homers and drove in 54 runs over those 82 games before making the Bay Area his permanent home. Fans can purchase tickets to the September 3 game starting at $15 at FresnoGrizzlies.com, at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office, or by calling the Grizzlies at 559-320-8497(TIXS). The team is also offering a limited number of Buster Posey Tribute ticket packages. Purchasing this bundle will guarantee a bobblehead and also includes tickets to two Friday Night Fireworks games and the Buster Posey Bobblehead Giveaway game (September 3) for only $37, a nod to Posey's .337 batting average with the Grizzlies. This special 3-game package can be purchased at FresnoGrizzlies.com/Offers.

NEW RULES IN 2022: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

PLAYOFF BOUND IN THE "GROWL"IFORNIA LEAGUE: For the second straight season, the Fresno Grizzlies are headed back to the playoffs after a 4-2 win over the Modesto Nuts on June 22nd from Chukchansi Park. Over those two years, Fresno has clinched both times against Modesto. The Grizzlies claimed the California League Northern Division and the best first half record among the eight teams (41-25). This is the first time in Grizzlies history that the team has made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. The last time Fresno baseball made it to the postseason in back-to-back years were the Fresno Cardinals in 1955-1956. With the California League being split into two halves, the Grizzlies will not know their playoff opponent until the second half ends on September 11th. If the Grizzlies were to also win the second half, the team with the next best record in the Northern Division will play Fresno in the playoffs. The first (Grizzlies, Northern and Lake Elsinore Storm, Southern) and second half (to be determined) division winners will meet in a best-of-three game series. The winners of those series will meet for a best-of-three championship series. Similar to 2021, each Monday will be a day off in the league except for July 4th. All but two series will be six-game series this season. The break for players and coaches will be four days long from July 18th to July 21st.

AUGUST 21, 2022 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK - 6:00 PM PT

RHP Jarrod Cande (4-4, 4.90) vs. LHP Brock Jones (0-0, 3.00)

AUGUST 23, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

TBA vs. RHP Jordy Vargas (1-0, 3.00)

AUGUST 24, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

TBA vs. RHP Jaden Hill (0-0, 0.00)

AUGUST 25, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

TBA vs. RHP Brayan Castillo (2-4, 6.14)

Recent Transactions:

8/17: RHP Jaden Hill: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/17: LHP Tanner Propst: Placed on IL (retroactive 8/16)

8/9: LHP Ryley Widell: Assigned to A+ Spokane from Fresno

8/9: RHP Jordy Vargas: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.