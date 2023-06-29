Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Stockton

The Grizzlies and Ports continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm PT from Banner Island Ballpark. Grizzlies LHP Albert Pacheco and Ports RHP Gunnar Hoglund are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

To listen to tonight's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Fres-Notes:

GRIZZ ARE HOT: The Fresno Grizzlies (40-30, 4-0) clawed past the Stockton Ports (27-43, 2-2) 12-9 (11) Wednesday night from Banner Island Ballpark. Fresno improved to 17-4 in their last 21 contests and won their sixth consecutive game (ties season-long, all on the road). The Grizzlies improved to 5-1 in extra innings, 12-3 when a game lasts over 2 hours and 40 minutes and 26-5 at Banner Island Ballpark. The clubs combined to score 21 runs on 29 hits, 13 walks, two hit-by-pitches and three errors. There were 10 total pitchers and 30 strikeouts between the two squads. Fresno played their longest game of the year in both innings (11) and time (3:39). The Grizzlies notched a season-high 18 hits with 10 of their 11 batters recording a hit. Five starters yielded multi-hit games and three batters relished two runs or RBI. Fresno plated four runs in the third, one run in the fourth, three runs in the fifth and four more runs in the 11th.

STOCK-PILING SOME STATS: The Grizzlies and Ports (Oakland Athletics Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Banner Island Ballpark. This is the fourth of five series between the clubs in 2023 and the final set in Stockton. The Grizzlies are 53-20 (10-9 this year) all-time against the Ports with a 26-5 (4-3 this year) record at Banner Island Ballpark. Last season, Fresno went 26-4 against Stockton with a +123 run differential (239-116). Those 26 wins broke the team record for the most victories against an opponent in a single season.

SUP"PORT" STAFF: The Ports coaching staff have a few names listed that Grizzlies fans may recognize. The first is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by former MLB infielder Gregorio Petit, who played 197 big league games. Petit played in the Pacific Coast League from 2007-10, 2013-14 and 2016 for four different squads. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached former Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

RITTER THE HITTER: Grizzlies INF Ryan Ritter sits among the Top 10 of the California League Hitting Leaderboard in eight categories. Ritter ranks first in total bases (126), first in slugging percentage (.548), tied for first in homers (14), tied for first in extra-base hits (31), second in RBI (52), tied for second in OPS (.928), tied for sixth in runs (44) and 10th in hits (64).

JUNE JOY: Grizzlies INF Skyler Messinger is batting .348/.463/.485/.948 over 20 games in the month of June. Messinger has crushed two homers (one walk-off), one triple and one double. He has recorded 15 RBI, 14 runs, 14 walks and four stolen bases (zero caught) in this span.

PACHECO PITCHES: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Albert Pacheco for the fourth time. The 20-year-old signed as an international free agent by the Rockies in 2019. You can read more about Pacheco on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 47 of the Media Guide.

ROCKING AND ROLLING WITH RAMIRES: Grizzlies lefty Felix Ramires has been a bright spot in the bullpen this season. Ramires has appeared in 24 games, going 1-0 with eight holds, one save and a 0.51 ERA. In 35.0 innings, Ramires has allowed four runs (two earned) on 21 hits and 10 walks while striking out 40 (0.89 WHIP). Ramires has not permitted an earned run in his last 15 appearances (24.1 IP, 14 H, 2 R, 5 BB, 23 K). Lefties are 2-for-42 (.048; 2 singles, 0 walks) with 17 punchouts against Ramires this season. Ramires has not allowed an earned run over his 12 home outings as well (18.0 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 6 BB, 17 K). The sidearmer is in his sixth professional season after signing with the Rockies as an international free agent in 2017 out of the Dominican Republic.

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a California League-leading 13 saves this season, two shy of joining the franchise's Top 10 in single-season saves. Jean Machi (2012) and Heath Hembree (2012) each recorded 15 saves that season for 10th all-time.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 36% of their runs in innings 7-9 (140 runs of 391 total runs). The seventh inning has been the most productive for Fresno with 58 runs scoring.

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 36 of the Grizzlies 70 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (51%). Fresno is 15-9 (10-4 at home) in one-run games and 7-5 (5-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 22-14 in those games with a 15-6 record at home.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: The Grizzlies have won eight consecutive Sunday games dating back to April 30. Righty Gabriel Barbosa is 5-0 with one save and a 2.67 ERA since joining the bullpen during this stretch (30.1 IP, 3 BB, 30 K).

FERNANDEZ FLEXING TO THE FUTURES GAME: On June 26, the rosters for the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game were announced and former Fresno Grizzlies OF Yanquiel Fernandez (2022-23) will represent the Rockies. Yanquiel Fernandez is ranked as the Rockies #3 overall prospect and made quite an impression while donning a Grizzlies uniform. In 2022, Fernandez was named as the best designated hitter in the California League. The Cuban native finished the regular season as the all-time leader in Grizzlies franchise single-season RBI. On September 8th at San Jose, Fernandez crushed a clout, giving him 109 RBI on the season. He passed Scott McClain (2008) and A.J. Reed (2018) with that honor. Fernandez also ended the regular season ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season doubles (33, T-6th) and total bases (241, 10th). The then 19-year-old was awarded Player of the Week honors twice, one from June 6-12 and another from August 8-14. He concluded his season with a .284 batting average, .507 slugging percentage, .847 OPS, 21 homers, five triples and 76 runs scored. He played with Fresno for 3 games to open the 2023 season and is now in Double-A Hartford. Make sure to watch the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on Saturday, July 8, at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) from Seattle's T-Mobile Park. It will air exclusively on Peacock and SiriusXM. MLB Network will co-produce the telecast as well.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (7-5), Red (19-9), Black & Gold (3-5), Gray (6-8), Fresno Tacos (0-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 1-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (2-0), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

JUNE 30, 2023 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (5-4, 3.72) vs. Stockton RHP Luis Carrasco (0-2, 5.87)

JULY 1, 2023 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (5-3, 4.17) vs. Stockton LHP James Gonzalez (3-4, 4.06)

JULY 2, 2023 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK - 6:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Connor Staine (4-4, 5.87) vs. Stockton RHP Dheygler Gimenez (3-1, 4.76)

JULY 3, 2023 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Jackson Cox (1-0, 9.38) vs. Stockton RHP Wander Guante (1-2, 5.59)

Transactions:

N/A

Upcoming Promotions:

7/4 / Independence Day: + Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino and ABC30

7/7 / Health Care & First Responders Night: Presented by Central California Faculty Medical Group

+ Friday Night Fireworks

+ Community Outreach Night Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino

