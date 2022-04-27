Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Stockton

The Grizzlies and Ports continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm PT from Banner Island Ballpark. Grizzlies RHP Case Williams and Ports RHP Mitch Myers are the probable starters.

STOCK-PILING SOME FACTS: The Grizzlies are 21-7 over the last two seasons against the Ports, with a 12-1 mark at Stockton. One of those 12 wins at Banner Island Ballpark included an 18-0 trouncing on July 15, 2021. That was the largest shutout win and the second-largest margin of victory in Grizzlies' history. This year, Fresno and Stockton will meet 26 more times in the 132 game California League schedule, with one more three-game set and four six-game series planned. One name on Stockton's coaching staff that may seem familiar to Fresno fans is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by Franklin Font, who was initially tabbed to be the assistant hitting coach. Font will continue his managerial career at the helm in Stockton, coming back to the states from France where he served as the manager for the Aigles of France in 2021, an independent team of the ESBL (European Super League of Professional Baseball). He was a part of the Chicago Cubs organization for over 10 years where he started as a development manager and minor league rover instructor in 2008 before being promoted to the major league staff as the assistant hitting coach in 2012 and ultimately a staff assistant from 2013-2020. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

BARRAGE OF HOMERS: Yesterday morning, the Grizzlies offense smacked four homers and three doubles en route to a 7-2 win over the Ports. Fresno ended their five-game losing streak in the process and moved to 4-0 against Stockton this season. Adael Amador powered a pair of bombs, one in the first and the other in the fifth. Warming Bernabel and Braxton Fulford enjoyed the other big flies in a span of three batters in the eighth. Fulford also relished a double and three hits in the victory. Hunter Goodman plated Fulford with a double in the fifth while Central Valley products EJ Andrews Jr and Braiden Ward each supplied two hits. Ward also stole his team-leading eighth base.

AMADOR IS AMAZING: Adael Amador may have just turned 19, but the Rockies #10 prospect has shown bat ability way beyond his years. Yesterday in Stockton, Amador smacked two homers, giving him a team-leading four on the 2022 campaign. Amador led off the contest with a solo shot, his second time completing that feat. He would launch his other wallop in the fifth. The pair of clouts put him one shy of the Fresno single-game tater record (Preston Tucker, June 30, 2016). The Grizzlies leadoff hitter currently leads the California League in BB/K ratio (13/9) and weighted runs created plus (wRC+) with 175+. He also ranks in the Top 10 in nine California League offensive categories. Amador ranks third in slugging percentage (.607), tied for third in homers (4), tied for third in total bases (34), fourth in OPS (1.064), tied for fourth in hits (19), fifth in batting average (.339), fifth in OBP (.457), tied for fifth in walks (13) and tied for sixth in extra base hits (7) among all qualified hitters.

MONTGOMERY MASHES: On April 23rd, Benny Montgomery went 2-for-5 with a homer, triple, three RBI and two runs in an 8-6 Fresno loss to Lake Elsinore. Montgomery's clout was his second of the season, a towering fly ball to center field and the first roundtripper off of a lefty by Fresno batters this year. He also posted his first Single-A triple in the sixth, a rocket off the left field wall. Finally, Montgomery drove in three runs, a career-high for the Rockies top prospect.

CASE CLOSED: Tonight, the Grizzlies will hand the ball to righty Case Williams. The 20-year old is one of three returning pitchers to the Fresno staff after joining the club in the back half of the 2021 season. Williams enters his third professional season with the Colorado Rockies organization despite starting last year in the Cincinnati Reds system. In 2021, he split the season between the Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds) and Grizzlies. Williams started 2021 in Daytona, appearing in 12 games, 11 for starts. He went 2-5 with a 5.74 ERA over 47 innings. Williams was traded back to the Colorado Rockies on July 28, 2021. The Reds received RHP Mychal Givens and the Rockies got Williams and RHP Noah Davis. He was assigned to Fresno and finished the season with the Grizzlies. Williams went 1-3 with a 5.72 ERA over seven games with six going for starts. In 28.1 frames, he fanned 17 batters and had a good overall second half of the season. Read more about Case Williams' bio on Page 2.

NEW RULES IN 2022: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. HItters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (1-5), Beige (4-1), Black & Gold (0-0), Gray (3-2), Specialty Promo (0-0), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (0-1).

APRIL 28, 2022 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK- 7:05 PM PT

LHP Evan Shawver (1-0, 0.00) vs RHP Luke Anderson (0-0, 3.86)

APRIL 29, 2022 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK- 7:05 PM PT

RHP Brayan Castillo (0-1, 4.50) vs RHP Kyle Virbitsky (1-0, 5.02)

APRIL 30, 2022 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK- 7:05 PM PT

RHP Victor Juarez (0-0, 4.40) vs RHP Grant Judkins (1-0, 4.40)

MAY 1, 2022 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK- 2:09 PM PT

LHP Mason Green (0-1, 3.68) vs RHP Blake Beers (1-1, 2.70)

