Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at San Jose

April 8, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Giants conclude their three-game series today. First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 pm PT from Excite Ballpark. Grizzlies RHP Gabriel Barbosa and Giants RHP Will Kempner are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for today.

To listen to today's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Grizzlies conquered the San Jose Giants 9-5 Friday night from Excite Ballpark. Fresno scattered 16 hits with catcher Kody Huff picking up five of them. Huff was 5-for-6 in the contest, reaching base all six times. In his last at-bat, Huff reached on a tough-luck error, putting him one hit short of the Grizzlies single-game record (6, Alex Presley, 6/1/15).

COMEBACK CLAWS: The Grizzlies started their 2023 campaign off on the right paw with a 5-3 comeback, extra innings win against the Giants on Thursday, April 6. Fresno trailed 3-1 in the 9th inning before a Kody Huff RBI double and a two-out wild pitch that netted Huff later. The Grizzlies clawed ahead 5-3 in the 10th after a Parker Kelly two-run homer to left. Last season, Fresno's comeback claws came out 17 times with five of them coming on the road. The Grizzlies went 3-3 in extras last year, with a 2-2 mark away.

GIANT AMOUNT OF MATCHUPS: The Grizzlies and Giants (San Francisco Giants Single-A affiliate) conclude their three-game series today at Excite Ballpark. This is the first of five series between the clubs in 2023 and the first of three sets in San Jose. Last season, the Grizzlies won 17 of the 30 meetings between the clubs and swept the Giants in the Divisional Series 2-0. Overall, Fresno is 35-27 in the regular season and 2-3 in the playoffs against San Jose since the Grizzlies joined the California League.

FROM FRIEND TO FOE: The San Jose Giants have a few names on their coaching staff that the Central Valley may recognize. Giants pitching coach Dan Runzler was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 9th round of the 2007 MLB Draft. He played for the Grizzlies from 2009-14, appearing in 144 games. Runzler pitched in the majors for parts of five seasons (Giants 2009-12, Pirates 2017) before playing overseas and independent ball. Over 97 big league games, he logged a 4-2 record with a 3.89 ERA over 76.1 innings. Another staff member fans may remember is Giants hitting coach Travis Ishikawa. The Giants selected Ishikawa in the 21st round of the 2002 MLB Draft out of Federal Way HS in Washington. Ishikawa played eight MLB seasons starting in 2006 and ending in 2015 with time spent in San Francisco (2006, 2008-10, 2014-15), Milwaukee (2012), Baltimore (2013), New York AL (2013) and Pittsburgh (2014-15). Ishikawa wore a Grizzlies uniform in 2008, 2011 and 2014, playing in 175 games. The final coach fans may remember is Giants Fundamental Coach Ydwin Villegas. The always smiling infielder played for the Grizzlies from 2011-14, appearing in 95 games. Villegas batted .208 and had a .962 fielding percentage.

NEW MAN IN CHARGE: Steve Soliz became the 13th Field Manager in Fresno Grizzlies history on January 13, 2023. Soliz, who was the Grizzlies Bench Coach in 2022 and the Development Supervisor in 2021, took the reins from Robinson Cancel, who led Fresno to back-to-back California League Championship appearances. Reprising their roles for the 2023 season are Pitching Coach Mark Brewer and Athletic Trainer Justin Wilson. The new staff members are Grizzlies' Bench Coach Cesar Galvez, Hitting Coach Trevor Burmeister and Physical Performance Coach Jeremiah Stewart.

BARBOSA ON THE BUMP: Today, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Gabriel Barbosa. The 21-year-old is considered to have the Best Control in the Colorado system according to Baseball America (122.2 IP, 18 BB). You can read more about the Brazilian native on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 16 of the Media Guide.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (0-0), Red (1-0), Black & Gold (0-0), Gray (1-0), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (0-0), Red Pants (0-0).

April 11, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

Stockton TBD vs. Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (0-0, 0.00)

April 12, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

Stockton TBD vs. Fresno RHP Blake Adams (0-0, 0.00)

April 13, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

Stockton TBD vs. Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (0-0, 0.00)

April 14, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

Stockton TBD vs. Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (0-0, 3.60)

Upcoming Promotions:

Tuesday, April 11 at 6:50 pm:

+ Home Opener & Post-Game Fireworks

Presented by the Fresno/Clovis Convention & Visitors Bureau

+ Magnet Schedule Giveaway (first 2,500 fans)

Presented by LiUNA!

