Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at San Jose

The Grizzlies and Giants continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm PT from Excite Ballpark. Grizzlies RHP Case Williams and Giants RHP Eric Silva are the probable starters.

LET'S GOOOOO: The Fresno Grizzlies brought back almost their entire field staff for the 2022 season. Manager Robinson Cancel will once again pilot the team after leading the Grizzlies to a league-best 74-41 record and earning a playoff spot in his inaugural season at the helm. Assuming the same roles in 2022 as well are Pitching Coach Mark Brewer and Hitting Coach Nic Wilson. Steve Soliz remains on the staff as well, moving from Development Supervisor to Bench Coach. Finally, Genevieve Payne rounds out the group as the Performance Coach. On the players side, 16 pitchers and 14 position players were assigned to Fresno. There are six returning players from the 2021 regular season championship squad and six of the Rockies top 30 prospects as listed by MLB.com will don the Grizzlies threads in 2022. The returning players include RHP Noah Gotsis, RHP Juan Mejia, RHP Case Williams, C Bryant Quijada, INF Warming Bernabel and INF Trevor Boone. The top prospects include #3 OF Benny Montgomery, #10 INF Adael Amador, #14 INF Warming Bernabel, #16 OF Yanquiel Fernandez, #20 C Hunter Goodman and #24 OF Juan Guerrero. There are also a few names that the Central Valley may recognize, outfielders EJ Andrews Jr and Braiden Ward. Andrews Jr. was a Fresno State Bulldog prior to being drafted by the Rockies last year and Ward is a product of El Capitan High School in Merced, one hour from Chukchansi Park.

CASE CLOSED: Tonight, the Grizzlies will hand the ball to righty Case Williams. The 20-year old is one of three returning pitchers to the Fresno staff after joining the club in the back half of the 2021 season. Williams enters his third professional season with the Colorado Rockies organization despite starting last year in the Cincinnati Reds system.

In 2021, he split the season between the Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds) and Grizzlies. Williams started 2021 in Daytona, appearing in 12 games, 11 for starts. He went 2-5 with a 5.74 ERA over 47 innings. Williams was traded back to the Colorado Rockies on July 28, 2021. The Reds received RHP Mychal Givens and the Rockies got Williams and RHP Noah Davis. He was assigned to Fresno and finished the season with the Grizzlies. Williams went 1-3 with a 5.72 ERA over seven games with six going for starts. In 28.1 frames, he fanned 17 batters and had a good overall second half of the season. Read more about Case Williams' bio on Page 2.

#CLAWSANDPAWS: EJ Andrews Jr. became the ninth Fresno State Bulldog to don a Fresno Grizzlies uniform after starting Sunday afternoon against Stockton. He joins LHP Dean Hartgraves, '98, RHP Steve Soderstrom, '98-99, C Giuseppe Chiaramonte, '00-'01, RHP Mark Gardner, rehab, '01, OF Tom Goodwin '02, LHP Adam Pettyjohn '04, C Trent Woodward, '15 and '17 and RHP Justin Miller, '19.

GIANT AMOUNT OF MATCHUPS: The Grizzlies and Giants continue their first series tonight against one another since meeting in September for the 2021 Low-A West Championship series. This season, the two clubs will play 30 times against one another with 18 of those contests being held in San Jose. Last season, the two clubs faced each other 33 total times with three of those games being in the playoffs. Despite being swept by the Giants, the Grizzlies won the regular season battle 16-14 and went 8-5 at Excite Ballpark.

FROM FRIEND TO FOE: The San Jose Giants coaching staff have a few names that the Central Valley may recognize. Giants pitching coach Dan Runzler was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 9th round of the 2007 MLB June Amateur Draft. He would play for the Grizzlies from 2009-2014, appearing in 144 games. Runzler would then end up pitching in the major leagues for parts of five seasons (Giants 2009-2012, Pirates 2017) before playing overseas and in independent ball. Over 97 big league games, he had a 4-2 record with a 3.89 ERA, 82 strikeouts. 46 walks and 72 hits allowed in 76.1 innings pitched. The other coach and former Grizzlies player fans may remember is Giants hitting coach Travis Ishikawa. He was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 21st round of the 2002 Major League Baseball Draft out of Federal Way HS in Washington. He would play eight Major League seasons starting in 2006 and ending in 2015 with time spent in San Francisco (2006, 2008-2010, 2014-2015), Milwaukee (2012), Baltimore (2013), New York AL (2013) and Pittsburgh (2014-15). Ishikawa would also don a Grizzlies uniform in 2008, 2011 and 2014, playing in 175 games. In 2008, Ishikawa would bat .310 with a 1.107 OPS over 48 games, one of the best stretches by any Fresno hitter.

SWEEP OF STOCKTON: The Fresno Grizzlies opened up their 2022 season with a sweep of the Stockton Ports. In game one Friday, the Grizzlies battled back from a 4-1 deficit in the 7th to win 5-4 on a walk-off double by outfielder Zach Kokoska. On Saturday, the Grizzlies offense roared for 16 runs while smacking five homers. Hunter Goodman blasted two longballs while driving in five runs. Finally in game three, the Grizzlies found themselves trailing 3-2 in the fifth before scraping together four runs and holding off the Ports 6-5 on Sunday.

HOME SWEEP HOME: Over the past two seasons, the Grizzlies first series at home resulted in a sweep. Fresno swept Visalia in six games to open their 2021 home campaign while the Grizzlies swept the Ports over this past weekend. The Grizzlies are 39-24 at home overall over the past two seasons with three sweeps.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (0-0), Beige (3-0), Black & Gold (0-0), Gray (0-1), Specialty Promo (0-0), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (0-0).

APRIL 14, 2022 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 6:30 PM PT

LHP Evan Shawver (0-0, 0.00) vs RHP Keaton Winn (0-1, 36.00)

APRIL 15, 2022 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 6:30 PM PT

RHP Brayan Castillo (0-0, 0.00) vs RHP Will Bednar (0-0, 2.45)

APRIL 16, 2022 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 5:00 PM PT

RHP Victor Juarez (0-0, 5.79) vs RHP Mason Black (0-0, 0.00)

APRIL 17, 2022 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 1:00 PM PT

LHP Mason Green (0-0, 7.36) vs LHP Matt Mikulski (0-0, 2.25)

