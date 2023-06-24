Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Modesto

The Grizzlies and Nuts continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm PT from John Thurman Field. Grizzlies RHP Connor Staine and Nuts RHP Shaddon Peavyhouse are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

Fres-Notes:

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Grizzlies opened their second half in a big way, shelling the Nuts 16-4 Friday night from John Thurman Field. Fresno improved to 14-4 in their last 18 contests and won their third straight game. The clubs combined for 20 runs on 23 hits, 22 walks and seven errors. There were also 13 total pitchers and 20 strikeouts among the two staffs. It was the Grizzlies longest time of game this season (3 hours, 28 minutes). The Grizzlies enjoyed their most runs of the season and tied their largest margin of victory in 2023. Fresno broke numerous 2023 team and individual records in the blowout. Over the final four innings, Fresno scored 15 runs on 10 hits (one extra-base hit) and 12 walks. The Grizzlies relished five runs in the seventh and six more in the ninth, both season-highs. Fresno brought 37 batters to the dish, including 11 in both of the two frames mentioned above. Jesus Bugarin led the way with six RBI (career-high was four exactly one year ago) on three hits. Bugarin's six RBI are the most by a Grizzlies batter this year. Daniel Amaral drove in his first three Fresno RBI on a triple and single. Amaral's seven at-bats were the most by a Grizzlies hitter this season. Perez reached base four times, scoring in every instance. Jamari Baylor got on base five times thanks to a pair of singles, two walks and an error. Baylor raced home three times as well. Ordonez reached base five times, walking in his final three plate appearances. Jake Snider snuck on base four times, drawing two bases-loaded walks. The Grizzlies walked a total of 16 times, five more than their previous season-high. Six batters enjoyed multi-walk games when all things were said and done.

MODESTO MINI FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at John Thurman Field. This is the second of five regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the second meeting in Modesto. In three years, the Grizzlies have won 31 of the 59 matchups against the Nuts since the squads became a part of the same league for the first time since 1988. At that time, Modesto was affiliated with the Athletics and were named the A's, while the Grizzlies were known as the Fresno Suns, playing independently. Now, the Nuts are associated with the Seattle Mariners organization (affiliated with the Colorado Rockies prior to Mariners), while the Grizzlies are partnered with the Rockies. The two cities are 96 miles away from one another if you drive by car, following the CA 99 route. Fresno and Modesto are one hour and 32 minutes apart, if you drive non-stop. The halfway point between both cities is Planada, California.

PEREZ PALOOZA: The Grizzlies and Nuts have a combined six players with the last name Perez on their current rosters. Fresno has two, infielders Andy and Jean Perez. Modesto has four, pitchers Brayan and Marcelo, outfielder Miguel and infielder Milkar Perez. Milkar and Miguel had similar June 21 evenings, as both went 0-for-4 with a strikeout swinging in their first at-bat, a fly out to center in their second at-bat, a strikeout looking in their third at-bat and another fly out to center in their final at-bat. In the top of the fifth on June 21, every part of the frame had a Perez tagged to it. Ryan Ritter flew out to Miguel Perez, Andy Perez laced a double, Jamari Baylor grounded out to Milkar Perez and Skyler Messinger lined out to Miguel Perez. The pitcher in that inning: Brayan Perez. He took over for Marcelo Perez in the previous inning.

RITTER THE HITTER: Grizzlies INF Ryan Ritter sits among the Top 10 of the California League Hitting Leaderboard in seven categories. Ritter ranks first in total bases (122), tied for first in homers (14), second in RBI (49), second in slugging percentage (.557), tied for second in extra-base hits (29), third in OPS (.937) and tied for ninth in hits (62).

JUNE JOY: Grizzlies INF Skyler Messinger is batting .345/.451/.500/.951 over 17 games in the month of June. Messinger has crushed two homers (one walk-off), one triple and one double. He has recorded 15 RBI, 12 runs, 11 walks and three stolen bases in this span.

STAINE STARTS ON SATURDAY: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Connor Staine. The 22-year-old is ranked as the Rockies #25 overall prospect on MLB.com and is considered to be an intriguing pitcher. You can read more about the UCF product on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 63 of the Media Guide.

ROCKING AND ROLLING WITH RAMIRES: Grizzlies lefty Felix Ramires has been a bright spot in the bullpen this season. Ramires has appeared in 22 games, going 1-0 with eight holds and a 0.56 ERA. In 32.0 innings, Ramires has allowed three runs (two earned) on 18 hits and 10 walks while striking out 36. Ramires has not permitted an earned run in his last 13 appearances (21.1 IP, 11 H, 1 R, 5 BB, 19 K). Lefties are 1-for- 40 (.025; infield single) with 17 punchouts against Ramires this season. Ramires has not allowed an earned run over his 12 home outings as well (18.0 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 6 BB, 17 K). The sidearmer is in his sixth professional season after signing with the Rockies as an international free agent in 2017 out of the Dominican Republic.

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a California League-leading 13 saves this season, two shy of joining the franchise's Top 10 in single-season saves. Jean Machi (2012) and Heath Hembree (2012) each recorded 15 saves that season for 10th all-time.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 38% of their runs in innings 7-9 (138 runs of 367 total runs). The seventh inning has been the most productive for Fresno with 57 runs scoring.

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 35 of the Grizzlies 67 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (52%). Fresno is 14-9 (10-4 at home) in one-run games and 7-5 (5-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 21-14 in those games with a 15-6 record at home.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: The Grizzlies have won seven consecutive Sunday games dating back to April 30. In three of those seven wins, Fresno scored double digit runs. Righty Gabriel Barbosa has four of those seven wins and one save out of the bullpen.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (7-5), Red (16-9), Black & Gold (3-5), Gray (6-8), Fresno Tacos (0-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 1-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (2-0), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

JUNE 25, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 6:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Jackson Cox (1-0, 9.86) vs. Modesto RHP Michael Morales (4-2, 3.96)

JUNE 28, 2023 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (2-2, 4.37) vs. Stockton TBD

JUNE 29, 2023 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (2-1, 4.86) vs. Stockton TBD

JUNE 30, 2023 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (5-4, 3.72) vs. Stockton TBD

Transactions:

6/20: OF Robby Martin: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

6/20: OF Daniel Amaral (will wear #25): Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

Upcoming Promotions:

7/4 / Independence Day: + Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino and ABC30

7/7 / Health Care & First Responders Night: Presented by Central California Faculty Medical Group

+ Friday Night Fireworks

+ Community Outreach Night Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino

