Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Modesto

The Grizzlies and Nuts continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm PT from John Thurman Field. Grizzlies RHP Jordy Vargas and Nuts RHP Darren Bowen are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

Fres-Notes:

MODESTO MINI FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at John Thurman Field. This is the second of five regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the second meeting in Modesto. In three years, the Grizzlies have won 30 of the 58 matchups against the Nuts since the squads became a part of the same league for the first time since 1988. At that time, Modesto was affiliated with the Athletics and were named the A's, while the Grizzlies were known as the Fresno Suns, playing independently. Now, the Nuts are associated with the Seattle Mariners organization (affiliated with the Colorado Rockies prior to Mariners), while the Grizzlies are partnered with the Rockies. The two cities are 96 miles away from one another if you drive by car, following the CA 99 route. Fresno and Modesto are one hour and 32 minutes apart, if you drive non-stop. The halfway point between both cities is Planada, California.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Grizzlies conducted a 4-3 win over the Nuts Thursday evening from John Thurman Field. Fresno improved to 13-4 in their last 17 contests and 18-2 when allowing three runs or fewer. Fresno finished the first half in second place in the California League North Division. For the second straight night, the Grizzlies lineup was in harmony during the first inning. Fresno plated three runs on four singles. Ryan Ritter and Daniel Amaral waltzed home on an Andy Perez single up the middle. Then, Jamari Baylor kept the rhythm going when he scampered to the plate on a passed ball. The Grizzlies reached their offensive crescendo in the fourth when Jake Snider scored EJ Andrews Jr. on a triple to center. Amaral and Snider recorded two hits apiece in the triumph. The run support was music to Fresno southpaw Michael Prosecky's ears. Prosecky (5-4, win) set the tempo, tying his career-high with six innings of work. He was on perfect pitch throughout the evening, allowing just one run on four hits and five walks while fanning six. Prosecky's six punchouts were all caught looking. Carson Skipper and Felix Ramires carried the beat the next two innings, picking up holds. Finally, Zach Agnos secured his 13th save of the season despite a couple missed chords.

PEREZ PALOOZA: The Grizzlies and Nuts have a combined six players with the last name Perez on their current rosters. Fresno has two, infielders Andy and Jean Perez. Modesto has four, pitchers Brayan and Marcelo, outfielder Miguel and infielder Milkar Perez. Milkar and Miguel had similar June 21 evenings, as both went 0-for-4 with a strikeout swinging in their first at-bat, a fly out to center in their second at-bat, a strikeout looking in their third at-bat and another fly out to center in their final at-bat. In the top of the fifth on June 21, every part of the frame had a Perez tagged to it. Ryan Ritter flew out to Miguel Perez, Andy Perez laced a double, Jamari Baylor grounded out to Milkar Perez and Skyler Messinger lined out to Miguel Perez. The pitcher in that inning: Brayan Perez. He took over for Marcelo Perez in the previous inning.

RITTER THE HITTER: Grizzlies INF Ryan Ritter sits among the Top 10 of the California League Hitting Leaderboard in seven categories. Ritter ranks first in total bases (122), tied for first in homers (14), second in extra-base hits (29), second in RBI (49), third in slugging percentage (.557), third in OPS (.937) and tied for eighth in hits (62).

JUNE JOY: Grizzlies INF Skyler Messinger is batting .364/.446/.527/.973 over 16 games in the month of June. Messinger has crushed two homers (one walk-off), one triple and one double. He has recorded 15 RBI, 11 runs, eight walks and three stolen bases in this span.

VARGAS GETS THE NOD: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Jordy Vargas. The 19-year-old is ranked as the Rockies #11 overall prospect on MLB.com and is considered to have the Best Curveball in the Colorado system according to Baseball America. You can read more about the Dominican native on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 67 of the Media Guide.

ROCKING AND ROLLING WITH RAMIRES: Grizzlies lefty Felix Ramires has been a bright spot in the bullpen this season. Ramires has appeared in 22 games, going 1-0 with eight holds and a 0.56 ERA. In 32.0 innings, Ramires has allowed three runs (two earned) on 18 hits and 10 walks while striking out 36. Ramires has not permitted an earned run in his last 13 appearances (21.1 IP, 11 H, 1 R, 5 BB, 19 K). Lefties are 1-for-40 (.025; infield single) with 17 punchouts against Ramires this season. Ramires has not allowed an earned run over his 12 home outings as well (18.0 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 6 BB, 17 K). The sidearmer is in his sixth professional season after signing with the Rockies as an international free agent in 2017 out of the Dominican Republic.

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a California League-leading 13 saves this season, two shy of joining the franchise's Top 10 in single-season saves. Jean Machi (2012) and Heath Hembree (2012) each recorded 15 saves that season for 10th all-time.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 36% of their runs in innings 7-9 (125 runs of 351 total runs). The seventh inning has been the most productive for Fresno with 52 runs scoring.

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 35 of the Grizzlies 66 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (53%). Fresno is 14-9 (10-4 at home) in one-run games and 7-5 (5-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 21-14 in those games with a 15-6 record at home.

PARENTALS GAVE US THE OKAY TO WALK-OFF: The Grizzlies have enjoyed walk-off wins on both Mother's and Father's Day. On May 14th, Andy Perez scampered home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 9th against Visalia. Then, on June 18th, Skyler Messinger blasted a two-run homer to left-center in the 11th against Inland Empire.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: The Grizzlies have won seven consecutive Sunday games dating back to April 30. In three of those seven wins, Fresno scored double digit runs. Righty Gabriel Barbosa has four of those seven wins and one save out of the bullpen.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (7-5), Red (15-9), Black & Gold (3-5), Gray (6-8), Fresno Tacos (0-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 1-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (2-0), Red Pants (2-0).

