Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Modesto

June 22, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Nuts continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm PT from John Thurman Field. Grizzlies LHP Michael Prosecky and Nuts RHP Tyler Cleveland are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

To listen to tonight's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Fres-Notes:

MODESTO MINI FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at John Thurman Field. This is the second of five regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the second meeting in Modesto. In three years, the Grizzlies have won 29 of the 57 matchups against the Nuts since the squads became a part of the same league for the first time since 1988. At that time, Modesto was affiliated with the Athletics and were named the A's, while the Grizzlies were known as the Fresno Suns, playing independently. Now, the Nuts are associated with the Seattle Mariners organization (affiliated with the Colorado Rockies prior to Mariners), while the Grizzlies are partnered with the Rockies. The two cities are 96 miles away from one another if you drive by car, following the CA 99 route. Fresno and Modesto are one hour and 32 minutes apart, if you drive non-stop. The halfway point between both cities is Planada, California.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Grizzlies roasted the Nuts 9-2 Wednesday night from John Thurman Field. Fresno improved to 12-4 in their last 16 contests and won their first Wednesday road game of the season (1-4). Fresno southpaw Albert Pacheco (2-1) earned the win after tying his career-high with seven dazzling innings of work. Pacheco allowed one run (earned), on four hits and one walk while fanning eight. He struck out the side in his final frame, knotting a Grizzlies' season-high in innings pitched. The stellar pitching was matched by the Grizzlies offense, who scored nine runs on 13 hits. The Grizzlies yielded multi-runs in three innings and every Fresno starter recorded a hit. EJ Andrews Jr. led the charge with his eighth homer of the season, a double and three RBI. Skyler Messinger started the barrage of runs with a two-run triple in the first. Messinger added two runs and a walk to continue his June tear. Andy Perez provided two doubles and Daniel Amaral hammered a double as well, his first Fresno hit. Ryan Ritter reached base three times and relished one RBI.

PEREZ PALOOZA: The Grizzlies and Nuts have a combined six players with the last name Perez on their current rosters. Fresno has two, infielders Andy and Jean Perez. Modesto has four, pitchers Brayan and Marcelo, outfielder Miguel and infielder Milkar Perez. Milkar and Miguel had similar Wednesday evenings, as both went 0-for-4 with a strikeout swinging in their first at-bat, a fly out to center in their second at-bat, a strikeout looking in their third at-bat and another fly out to center in their final at-bat. In the top of the fifth on Wednesday, every part of the frame had a Perez tagged to it. Ryan Ritter flew out to Miguel Perez, Andy Perez laced a double, Jamari Baylor grounded out to Milkar Perez and Skyler Messinger lined out to Miguel Perez. The pitcher in that inning: Brayan Perez. He took over for Marcelo Perez in the previous inning.

RITTER THE HITTER: Grizzlies INF Ryan Ritter sits among the Top 10 of the California League Hitting Leaderboard in seven categories. Ritter ranks first in total bases (121), tied for first in homers (14), second in extra-base hits (29), second in RBI (49), second in slugging percentage (.565), third in OPS (.948) and tied for eighth in hits (61).

JUNE JOY: Grizzlies INF Skyler Messinger is batting .385/.459/.558/1.017 over 15 games in the month of June. Messinger has crushed two homers (one walk-off), one triple and one double. He has recorded 15 RBI, 11 runs, seven walks and three stolen bases in this span.

PROSECKY PITCHES: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Michael Prosecky. The 22-year-old was a 6th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of the University of Louisville. You can read more about Prosecky on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 53 of the Media Guide.

ROCKING AND ROLLING WITH RAMIRES: Grizzlies lefty Felix Ramires has been a bright spot in the bullpen this season. Ramires has appeared in 21 games, going 1-0 with seven holds and a 0.58 ERA. In 31.0 innings, Ramires has allowed three runs (two earned) on 16 hits and 10 walks while striking out 34. Ramires has not permitted an earned run in his last 12 appearances (20.1 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 5 BB, 17 K). Lefties are 1-for-38 (.026; infield single) with 16 punchouts against Ramires this season. Ramires has not allowed an earned run over his 12 home outings as well (18.0 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 6 BB, 17 K). The sidearmer is in his sixth professional season after signing with the Rockies as an international free agent in 2017 out of the Dominican Republic.

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a California League-leading 12 saves this season, three shy of joining the franchise's Top 10 in single-season saves. Jean Machi (2012) and Heath Hembree (2012) each recorded 15 saves that season for 10th all-time.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 36% of their runs in innings 7-9 (125 runs of 347 total runs). The seventh inning has been the most productive for Fresno with 52 runs scoring.

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 34 of the Grizzlies 65 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (52%). Fresno is 13-9 (10-4 at home) in one-run games and 7-5 (5-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 20-14 in those games with a 15-6 record at home.

PARENTALS GAVE US THE OKAY TO WALK-OFF: The Grizzlies have enjoyed walk-off wins on both Mother's and Father's Day. On May 14th, Andy Perez scampered home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 9th against Visalia. Then, on June 18th, Skyler Messinger blasted a two-run homer to left-center in the 11th against Inland Empire.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: The Grizzlies have won seven consecutive Sunday games dating back to April 30. In three of those seven wins, Fresno scored double digit runs. Righty Gabriel Barbosa has four of those seven wins and one save out of the bullpen.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (7-5), Red (14-9), Black & Gold (3-5), Gray (6-8), Fresno Tacos (0-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 1-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (2-0), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

JUNE 23, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (5-3, 4.29) vs. Modesto RHP Darren Bowen (1-0, 0.00)

JUNE 24, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 6:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Connor Staine (3-4, 6.10) vs. Modesto RHP Shaddon Peavyhouse (5-2, 4.20)

JUNE 25, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 6:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Jackson Cox (1-0, 9.86) vs. Modesto RHP Michael Morales (4-2, 3.96)

Transactions:

6/20: OF Robby Martin: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

6/20: OF Daniel Amaral (will wear #25): Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

Upcoming Promotions:

7/4 / Independence Day: + Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino and ABC30

7/7 / Health Care & First Responders Night: Presented by Central California Faculty Medical Group

+ Friday Night Fireworks

+ Community Outreach Night Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.