Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Modesto

The Grizzlies and Nuts start a six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm PT from John Thurman Field. Grizzlies LHP Caleb Franzen and Nuts RHP Michael Morales are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

Fres-Notes:

ABOUT OUR LAST GAME: The Grizzlies walked-off on the 66ers 9-8 in 11 innings Sunday night from Chukchansi Park. Skyler Messinger sent the electric Father's Day crowd home happy with a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the 11th. The Grizzlies enjoyed their fifth walk-off win and second via longball (Ryan Ritter, June 9 vs. Lake Elsinore). Fresno relished another series victory, ending their homestand at 9-3. The Grizzlies won their seventh consecutive Sunday contest and improved to 13-9 in one-run affairs (10-4 at home). It was Fresno's 11th comeback claws victory in the seventh inning or later and the third time where the team erased three deficits. The Grizzlies moved to 4-1 in extras with a 3-0 mark at home (11 innings in those three home wins).

PARENTALS GAVE US THE OKAY TO WALK-OFF: The Grizzlies have enjoyed walk-off wins on both Mother's and Father's Day. On May 14th, Andy Perez scampered home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 9th against Visalia. Then, on Sunday, June 18th, Skyler Messinger blasted a two-run homer to left-center in the 11th against Inland Empire.

MODESTO MINI FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate) start a six-game series tonight at John Thurman Field. This is the second of five regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the second meeting in Modesto. In three years, the Grizzlies have won 28 of the 55 matchups against the Nuts since the squads became a part of the same league for the first time since 1988. At that time, Modesto was affiliated with the Athletics and were named the A's, while the Grizzlies were known as the Fresno Suns, playing independently. Now, the Nuts are associated with the Seattle Mariners organization (affiliated with the Colorado Rockies prior to Mariners) while the Grizzlies are partnered with the Rockies. The two cities are 96 miles away from one another if you drive by car, following the CA 99 route. Fresno and Modesto are one hour and 32 minutes apart, if you drive non-stop. The halfway point between both cities is Planada, California.

RITTER THE HITTER: Grizzlies INF Ryan Ritter sits among the Top 3 of the California League Hitting Leaderboard in six categories. Ritter ranks first in total bases (117), tied for first in homers (14), second in extra-base hits (29), second in RBI (47), second in slugging percentage (.565) and third in OPS (.941).

FRANZEN GETS THE NOD: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Caleb Franzen. The 22-year-old was a 12th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of the University of Portland. You can read more about Franzen on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 27 of the Media Guide.

ROCKING AND ROLLING WITH RAMIRES: Grizzlies lefty Felix Ramires has been a bright spot in the bullpen this season. Ramires has appeared in 21 games, going 1-0 with seven holds and a 0.58 ERA. In 31.0 innings, Ramires has allowed three runs (two earned) on 16 hits and 10 walks while striking out 34. Ramires has not permitted an earned run in his last 12 appearances (20.1 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 5 BB, 17 K). Lefties are 1-for-38 (.026; infield single) with 16 punchouts against Ramires this season. Ramires has not allowed an earned run over his 12 home outings as well (18.0 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 6 BB, 17 K). The sidearmer is in his sixth professional season after signing with the Rockies as an international free agent in 2017 out of the Dominican Republic.

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a California League-leading 12 saves this season, three shy of joining the franchise's Top 10 in single-season saves. Jean Machi (2012) and Heath Hembree (2012) each recorded 15 saves that season for 10th all-time.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 37% of their runs in innings 7-9 (123 runs of 336 total runs). The seventh inning has been the most productive for Fresno with 50 runs scoring.

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 34 of the Grizzlies 63 (54%) games have ended in one or two-run affairs. Fresno is 13-9 (10-4 at home) in one-run games and 7-5 (5-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 20-14 in those games with a 15-6 record at home.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: The Grizzlies have won seven consecutive Sunday games dating back to April 30. In three of those seven wins, Fresno scored double digit runs. Righty Gabriel Barbosa has four of those seven wins and one save out of the bullpen.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (7-5), Red (13-9), Black & Gold (3-5), Gray (6-7), Fresno Tacos (0-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 1-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (2-0), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

JUNE 21, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (1-1, 7.45) vs. Modesto RHP Marcelo Perez (1-0, 2.65)

JUNE 22, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (4-4, 3.99) vs. Modesto RHP Tyler Cleveland (4-4, 5.40)

JUNE 23, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (5-3, 4.29) vs. Modesto RHP Darren Bowen (1-0, 0.00)

JUNE 24, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 6:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Connor Staine (3-4, 6.10) vs. Modesto RHP Shaddon Peavyhouse (5-2, 4.20)

Transactions:

Upcoming Promotions:

7/4 / Independence Day: + Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino and ABC30

7/7 / Health Care & First Responders Night: Presented by Central California Faculty Medical Group

+ Friday Night Fireworks

+ Community Outreach Night Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino

