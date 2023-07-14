Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Lake Elsinore

July 14, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Storm start a three-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 pm PT from Lake Elsinore Diamond. Grizzlies LHP Caleb Franzen and Storm RHP Henry Williams are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

To listen to tonight's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Fres-Notes:

GRIZZ ARE HOT: For the second straight game, the Fresno Grizzlies (49-32, 13-2) blanked the San Jose Giants (44-37, 4-11) 1-0 Sunday evening from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies relished their 10th straight Sunday win, dating back to April 30. With the triumph, the Grizzlies improved to 13-2 in the second half, 16-3 in their last 19 games and 26-6 in their last 32 contests. Fresno moved to 8-1 in July and have won seven of their last eight versus San Jose. The Grizzlies enjoyed their fifth shutout win of 2023, their second in as many nights, bringing their scoreless streak to 18 innings. Fresno took five out of six games over their past three series, all against the California League North Division. The Grizzlies scored their lone run in the second when Jamari Baylor clobbered a solo shot to center field. Baylor's seventh homer of the season went 457 feet at 108 MPH off the bat. On the other side of the ball, five Fresno pitchers combined for their second straight shutout against San Jose. The group allowed seven hits and no walks while fanning 10. Jackson Cox started, working four frames, permitting three hits and striking out five. Carlos Torres (4-1, win) followed with two innings, punching out three. Carson Skipper (7) and Davis Palermo (6) picked up holds after clean frames. Zach Agnos wrapped up the win with two strikeouts. Agnos has a California League-best 15 saves, putting him in the Grizzlies' record books. He is now tied for 10th all-time in single-season saves with Jean Machi (2012) and Heath Hembree (2012). The teams finished the game in 1 hour and 51 minutes, the fastest time for Fresno this season.

GRIZZLIES VS. STORM: The Fresno Grizzlies and Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres Single-A affiliate) start a three-game series tonight at Lake Elsinore Diamond. This is the last of two series (nine total games) between the clubs in 2023 and the only regular season series in Lake Elsinore. Last year, the Storm won the California League Crown after sweeping the Grizzlies 2-0 in the Championship Series, celebrating on Fresno's field. Lake Elsinore joined the California League in 1994 and are one of four teams in the Southern Division. The Storm are affiliated with the San Diego Padres organization and have been since the start of the 2001 season. Prior to that, the team had ties with the California Angels from 1981-2000. Lake Elsinore has gone through a couple name and location changes in their club history. In 1979, they were known as the Santa Clara Padres. From 1980-85, they were named the Redwood Pioneers and from 1986- 1993, they were the Palm Springs Angels. Since 2004, Lake Elsinore have been known as the Storm and have called their home at Lake Elsinore Diamond or just, The Diamond. It takes five hours and 23 minutes on average to drive from Chukchansi Park to The Diamond via car.

IT'S RAINING PROSPECTS: The Lake Elsinore Storm currently have six of the Padres Top 30 prospects on their roster according to MLB.com. They include C Ethan Salas (#2), OF Samuel Zavala (#5), RHP Henry Williams (#10), INF Rosman Verdugo (#15), RHP Isaiah Lowe (#25) and LHP Jagger Haynes (#27). Salas, who just turned 17 years old, is ranked as MLB Pipeline's #1 international prospect in 2023. He signed with the Padres for $5.6 million in January, taking nearly all of the organization's $5,825,500 base signing pool.

SECOND HALF SUCCESS: The Grizzlies have the best record in the second half among all Minor League teams at 13-2. The Hickory Crawdads (High-A, Texas Rangers) have the next best record at 12-2.

EJ AND THE SB: Grizzlies outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has stolen seven bases this season, one in seven different games. Fresno is 7-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base with all seven games ending within three runs. Four of those seven games have been one-run Fresno wins.

FRANZEN GETS THE NOD: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Caleb Franzen. The 22-year-old was a 12th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of the University of Portland. You can read more about Franzen on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 27 of the Media Guide.

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a California League-leading 15 saves this season, putting him in the franchise's Top 10 single-season saves. Jean Machi (2012) and Heath Hembree (2012) each recorded 15 saves that season for 10th all-time. Next up for Agnos is Manny Aybar (9th all-time), who had 17 saves in 2003.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 37% of their runs in innings 7-9 (177 runs of 474 total runs). The seventh inning has been the most productive for Fresno with 74 runs scoring.

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 38 of the Grizzlies 81 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (47%). Fresno is 17-9 (12-4 at home) in one-run games and 7-5 (5-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 24-14 in those games with a 17-6 record at home.

MAYBE WE DON'T WANT THE PITCH CLOCK: The Grizzlies are 16-4 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: The Grizzlies have won 10 consecutive Sunday games dating back to April 30.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (8-5), Red (23-10), Black & Gold (3-5), Gray (9-8), Fresno Tacos (0-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 1-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (3-1), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

JULY 15, 2023 @ LAKE ELSINORE STORM (SAN DIEGO PADRES): LAKE ELSINORE DIAMOND - 5:15 PM PT

Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (3-1, 4.73) vs. Lake Elsinore RHP Miguel Mendez (1-2, 7.98)

JULY 16, 2023 @ LAKE ELSINORE STORM (SAN DIEGO PADRES): LAKE ELSINORE DIAMOND - 1:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Gabriel Barbosa (6-3, 5.56) vs. Lake Elsinore RHP Wilton Castillo (1-0, 3.60)

JULY 18, 2023 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Modesto RHP Marcelo Perez (1-2, 3.05) vs. Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (6-5, 3.70)

JULY 19, 2023 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Modesto RHP Tyler Cleveland (7-5, 4.91) vs. Fresno RHP Anderson Pilar (1-0, 0.00)

Transactions:

7/14: RHP Tyler Hoffman: Assigned to ACL Rockies from Fresno

7/14: RHP Brady Hill: Assigned to ACL Rockies from Fresno

7/14: RHP Wuardo Fernandez: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/14: RHP Jordy Vargas: Placed on IL

7/14: RHP Jackson Cox: Placed on IL

7/8: RHP Connor Staine: Placed on IL

7/8: RHP Anderson Pilar: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/6: RHP Javier Ramos: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/3: INF Dyan Jorge: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/3: INF Ryan Ritter: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

7/3: LHP Felix Ramires: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

Upcoming Promotions:

7/18 (Tuesday, July 18th) - 2 for Tuesdays presented by Toyota!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Join the Grizzlies and Toyota for $2 for Tuesdays! Grab 2-for-1 Field Box Tickets + 2 Maya Cinemas Family Day tickets, and take advantage of both $2 Sodas and $2 Novelty Ice Cream.

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

7/19 (Wednesday, July 19th) - What A Deal Wednesday, presented by Island Waterpark

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: 2 reserve tickets, 2 Island Water Park Tickets (valid Mon-Thurs), 2 hot dogs, and 2 sodas - over a $120 value all for JUST $34!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

7/20 (Thursday, July 20th) - Tioga Thursdays and 90's Night!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Two 19.2oz Tioga Beers for just $10!

Promotion: 90's Night! Wear all your Throwback 90's Gear!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

7/21 (Friday, July 21st) - 80's Night and Friday Night Fireworks presented by Hotel Piccadilly!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Friday Night Fireworks, Presented By Hotel Piccadilly.

Promotion: 80's Night - Wear all your Throwback 80's Gear!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

7/22 (Saturday, July 22nd) - 70's Night and Lowriders de Fresno Night

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Lowriders de Fresno Night, with Alternate Jerseys Worn.

Promotion: 70's Night - Wear all your Throwback 70's Gear!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

7/23 (Sunday, July 23rd) - Save Mart Sundays & Kids Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!!

First Pitch: 5:05pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Pregame Catch on the Field! Come join us for some catch before the game starts- From 4:05pm to 4:35pm!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 14, 2023

Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Lake Elsinore - Fresno Grizzlies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.