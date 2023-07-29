Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Inland Empire

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and 66ers continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm PT from San Manuel Stadium. Grizzlies LHP Albert Pacheco and 66ers RHP Walbert Urena are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

To listen to tonight's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Fres-Notes:

GRIZZ ARE HOT: The Fresno Grizzlies (57-37, 21-7) inched past the Inland Empire 66ers (50-41, 17-11) 6-4 Friday night from San Manuel Stadium. Fresno improved to a Minor League-best 21-7 in the second half, 24-8 in their last 32 games and 34-11 in their last 45 contests. The Grizzlies moved to 50-30 in evening games, 36-6 when picking up 10 or more hits (25 hits in past 2 games), 16-6 in July and 7-3 against the 66ers in 2023. Fresno also progressed to 19-7 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes, 11-6 on Fridays (7-2 on the road) and 9-5 in two-run contests. 45 of the Grizzlies 94 games (48%) have been one or two-run affairs, pushing them to 28-17 in those contests. Daniel Amaral had a career-high three hits, including a two-RBI triple and a season-high three stolen bases. Caleb Franzen tied his career-high with six innings of two-run ball, striking out seven.

DON'T MESS(INGER) WITH SKYLER: On Thursday, Grizzlies infielder Skyler Messinger led the charge with a career-night, reaching base four times. Messinger crushed two clouts (2 of his 3 homers on the road now), both three-run shots, giving him 12 wallops on the season. He is tied for the California League lead with seven longballs in the month of July. Besides his bomb barrage, Messinger is batting .312/.411/.714/1.125 with eight doubles, one triple, 26 RBI (1st in California League), 14 runs, 11 walks and two stolen bases in July. Messinger became the fourth batter (Ryan Ritter, Jamari Baylor and EJ Andrews Jr.) and fifth instance (Ritter, twice) in 2023 to hammer two homers in a single game. He drove in seven RBI, the most by a Grizzlies individual batter this season. Messinger is first in the California League with 59 RBI.

BET ON BETANCOURT VS. 66ERS: Over seven games versus Inland Empire, Grizzlies catcher Bryant Betancourt is batting .478/.625/.652/1.277 with four doubles, eight walks, six RBI and five runs. Betancourt has enjoyed career-highs in runs (3), hits (3), doubles (2) and walks (3), while relishing a season-high in RBI (3) facing Inland Empire in 2023. In the current series, Betancourt has eight hits, including back-to-back games with a career-high three hits. Betancourt also laced a career-high two doubles on Wednesday and scored a career-high three runs on Thursday against the 66ers.

INFO ABOUT INLAND EMPIRE: The Fresno Grizzlies and Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at San Manuel Stadium. This is the last of two regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the first meeting this year in San Bernardino. The 66ers are the current affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels and have been a part of the Angels system since 2011. Prior to teaming up with the Angels, the 66ers had ties to the Los Angeles Dodgers (1995-2000, 2007-2010) and Seattle Mariners (1987-1994, 2001-2006) organizations. They were also the former Fresno Giants/Fresno Cardinals franchise. The 66ers are named after the historic U.S. Route 66 that runs through San Bernardino. Prior to the name change, the 66ers were known as the San Bernardino Stampede (1996-2002) and San Bernardino Spirit (1987-1995). The mascot for Inland Empire is Bernie, who is one of the only talking mascots in all of professional baseball. Bernie has been a part of the organization since 1999. The 66ers play at San Manuel Stadium and are owned by Elmore Sports Group.

EJ AND THE SB: Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has stolen nine bases this season, one in nine different games. Fresno is 9-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base with all nine games ending within four runs. Four of those nine games have ended with one-run Fresno wins.

PACHECO PITCHES: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Albert Pacheco for the eighth time. The 20-year-old signed as an international free agent by the Rockies in 2019. You can read more about Pacheco on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 47 of the Media Guide.

BIG CROWDS FOR GRIZZLIES STARTERS: This season, Grizzlies starting pitchers have enjoyed big crowds in their outings. LHP Caleb Franzen (15 starts, 61,429), RHP Jordy Vargas (13 starts, 58,383) and RHP Connor Staine (15 starts, 50,238) rank 1-2-3 in the California League in highest total attendance during their starts. Vargas (13 starts, 4,491) and Franzen (15 starts, 4,095) rank 2-3 in highest average attendance, all behind former Grizzlies starter Joe Musgrove (1 start, 5,738). Musgrove made one rehab start with Lake Elsinore. (Credit to Cory Schwartz from Major League Baseball).

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a Minor League-leading 18 saves this season, putting him in a tie for 7th all-time (Cory Bailey, 1999 and Heath Hembree, 2014) in the franchise's Top 10 single-season saves. Next up for Agnos is Geno Espineli (2009), who is sixth all-time with 19 saves.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 36% of their runs in innings 7-9 (197 runs of 542 total runs).

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 45 of the Grizzlies 94 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (48%). Fresno is 19-12 (14-6 at home) in one-run games and 9-5 (5-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 28-17 in those games with a 19-8 record at home.

MAYBE WE DON'T WANT THE PITCH CLOCK: The Grizzlies are 19-7 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes. Fresno is also 17-2 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 46 minutes. The Grizzlies are 7-0 this season when a game lasts longer than 3 hours. What's funny, Fresno has the second fastest average home, 9-inning, time of game in all of baseball at 2 hours and 24 minutes (Down East Wood Ducks, Single-A, Texas Rangers, 2 hours and 21 minutes).

SUNDAYS AND SERIES: The Grizzlies 11-game Sunday win streak ended on July 23rd against Modesto in extras. The streak lasted from May 7-July 16. That was tied for the longest win streak on a certain day since 2022 where the Grizzlies won 11 straight Tuesday games from April 19-June 28 and ended the season at 17-3 on Tuesdays. Fresno also saw their streak of six straight series wins come to an end on July 23rd. The Grizzlies have not lost a series since May 29-June 4 at San Jose (seven series overall).

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (8-7), Red (25-12), Black & Gold (3-6), Gray (13-8), Fresno Tacos (0-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 2-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (4-1), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

JULY 30, 2023 @ INLAND EMPIRE 66ERS (LOS ANGELES ANGELS): SAN MANUEL STADIUM - 5:35 PM PT

Fresno RHP Gabriel Barbosa (7-3, 4.91) vs. Inland Empire RHP Jake Madden (2-6, 5.46)

AUGUST 1, 2023 VS. RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Rancho Cucamonga RHP Chris Campos (5-4, 5.89) vs. Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (8-5, 3.30)

AUGUST 2, 2023 VS. RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Rancho Cucamonga RHP Gabe Emmett (5-4, 4.98) vs. Fresno RHP Anderson Pilar (1-2, 4.91)

AUGUST 3, 2023 VS. RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Rancho Cucamonga RHP Peter Heubeck (3-5, 5.11) vs. Fresno RHP Connor Staine (7-4, 5.17)

Transactions:

7/25: INF Jamari Baylor: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

7/25: INF Luis Mendez: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/25: RHP Robinson Hernandez: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/20: RHP Connor Staine: Reinstated from IL

7/14: RHP Tyler Hoffman: Assigned to ACL Rockies from Fresno

7/14: RHP Brady Hill: Assigned to ACL Rockies from Fresno

7/14: RHP Wuardo Fernandez: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/14: RHP Jordy Vargas: Placed on IL

7/14: RHP Jackson Cox: Placed on IL

7/8: RHP Connor Staine: Placed on IL

7/8: RHP Anderson Pilar: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/6: RHP Javier Ramos: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/3: INF Dyan Jorge: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/3: INF Ryan Ritter: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

7/3: LHP Felix Ramires: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

Upcoming Promotions:

8/1 (Tuesday, August 1st) - 2 for Tuesday presented by Toyota!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

Promotion: Join the Grizzlies and Toyota for $2 for Tuesdays! Grab 2-for-1 Field Box Tickets + 2 Maya Cinemas Family Day tickets, and take advantage of both $2 Sodas and $2 Novelty Ice Cream.

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

8/2 (Wednesday, August 2nd) - What A Deal Wednesday, presented by Island Waterpark

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

Promotion: 2 reserve tickets, 2 Island Water Park Tickets (valid Mon-Thurs), 2 hot dogs, and 2 sodas - over a $120 value all for JUST $34!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

8/3 (Thursday, August 3rd) - Tioga Thursdays!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

Promotion: Two 19.2oz Tioga Beers for just $10!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

8/4 (Friday, August 4th) - Teachers Night Out, Presented by ABC30 and Friday Night Fireworks, Presented by EECU!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

Promotion: Friday Night Fireworks, Presented By EECU

Promotion: Teachers Night Out, Presented by ABC30 - Teachers Get $10 Field Box Tickets!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

8/5 (Saturday, August 5th) - Back to School Night, Presented be CalViva Health and Karate Night, Presented by Guido's Martial Arts!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

Promotion: Back to School Night, Presented by CalViva Health! Back to School Drive and Festival During Day- $10 Field Box Tickets for Students!

Promotion: Karate Night, Presented by Guido's Martial Arts! - Wear all your Karate and Mixed Martial Arts Gear!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

8/6 (Sunday, August 6th) - Video Games Night, Presented by Dave and Busters, Save Mart Sundays & Kids Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!!

First Pitch: 5:05pm

Opponent: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

Promotion: Pregame Catch on the Field! Come join us for some catch before the game starts- From 4:05pm to 4:35pm!

Promotion: Video Game Night, Presented by Dave and Busters! Special Character Appearances by Your Favorite Video Game Plumber!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

