Fresno Grizzlies' David Jacinto Wins California League Groundskeeper of the Year Award

Fresno, CA - Last night, the Fresno Grizzlies and Minor League Baseball announced that Grizzlies' Groundskeeper David Jacinto has won the California League Groundskeeper of the Year Award. This is Jacinto's second time winning the top groundskeeper award in his career and first in the California League.

David, who joined the Grizzlies in 2004, is one of the most tenured members of the organization's staff. During his time with the team, he has been called up to the Major Leagues multiple times to help with select MLB fields and has seen thousands of events take place at Chukchansi Park.

"There is no question that David is one of the best in the business and our entire organization is so beyond proud of him for this accomplishment," said Derek Franks, President of the Fresno Grizzlies. "I am extremely grateful for the care he puts into his craft, his strong work ethic, and his love of our team."

When he is not putting in time on the field, David is known for helping take care of both the home and visiting teams with his cooking. David's tacos are known as some of the best across all of professional baseball and has fed World Series champions, All- Stars, and Hall of Famers in his shop in centerfield.

