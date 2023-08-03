Fresno Grizzlies, CalViva Health Team up for Annual Back to School Night Giveaway

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies, in collaboration with CalViva Health, West Fresno Family Resource Center, Chevron, Amazon, and the Rotary Club of Fresno, are excited to announce the second-annual Back to School Night, an event designed to equip, inspire, and celebrate our young learners as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

Back to School Night, which will take place at Chukchansi Park this Saturday, promises an afternoon full of family- friendly activities and entertainment, including a health fair, free haircuts, live music, and appearances from an array of community partners. The Back to School Night festivities, which will be centered around Tulare Plaza inside of the stadium and the ballpark's concourse, will commence at 3:30pm and last until 5:30pm.

"Our entire organization is thrilled to once again play host to this incredible community event," said Derek Franks, president of the Fresno Grizzlies. "It has been amazing to watch this back-to-school celebration grow so much in the past year, and I am extremely grateful to our generous partners who lift up this event while impacting so many individuals in the Central Valley."

One of the day's highlights is the backpack giveaway: the first 5,000 children to arrive will receive a backpack filled with school supplies, generously donated by our community sponsors. This initiative aims to equip students with the necessary tools for a successful academic year, making education accessible for all.

A significant partner in this initiative, CalViva Health, is committed to promoting the wellness and vitality of our community. Back to School Night is just one of the ways CalViva Health serves the Fresno area, placing special emphasis on children's health and education.

"Back to School Night is one of my favorite events to be a part of every year," said Courtney Shapiro, CalViva Health's Director of Community Relations and Marketing. "We are proud to join the community in empowering our young learners and setting them up for a successful school year ahead."

All of Fresno and its neighboring Central Valley communities are invited to join in on this exceptional evening of celebration and preparedness as we send our young learners into the new school year. The support from over two dozen community partners not only makes this event possible but also contributes to a successful start to the school year for many students.

Parking for this event is available free of charge in the solar panel-covered parking lot on H Street across from the ballpark. Families are encouraged to stay for the Grizzlies game after the Back to School Night festivities conclude, with all attendees at the 3:30pm-5:30pm event receiving free tickets for the night's matchup against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.

