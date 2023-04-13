Fresno Fires On All Cylinders In 14-2 Trouncing Of Stockton

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (3-2) dominated the Stockton Ports (1-4) 14-2 Wednesday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno recorded 16 hits with six of them landing for extra-bases, including their first triple of the season. Eight of the Grizzlies' nine starters reached base via a hit while adding 11 walks to their crooked line.

The Grizzlies plated at least one run in seven of their eight innings with four coming in the fourth. Six players notched one or more RBI while five batters mustered multiple hits. Luis Mendez raced home four times, ending his evening one run shy of a Grizzlies single game record (5, Jack Mayfield, August 21, 2017).

Fresno enjoyed a bases-clearing triple by Andy Perez while Robby Martin poked two doubles among three hits in the win. Blake Adams relished the win for the Grizzlies after five innings of two-run ball. The bullpen tossed four shutout frames, striking out five. Over 24.1 innings, they have allowed four runs (1.48 ERA).

Tonight's article was written by ChatGPT

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 2B Luis Mendez (1-2, 4 R, 3 BB)

- 3B Andy Perez (3-4, 3B, 3 RBI, 3 R, BB)

- 1B Parker Kelly (3-5, 2B, 2 R, BB, SB)

- Grizzlies pitching (9.0 IP, 10 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 9 K)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- RF Colby Thomas (2-4, 2B, RBI)

- LF Clark Elliott (3-4, R)

- CF Brayan Buelvas (2-4)

