Fresno falters 9-7 in series finale to Las Vegas

April 23, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





Fresno, California - The Fresno Grizzlies (10-8) split their first series of the 2019 season after falling to the Las Vegas Aviators (15-4) 9-7 Monday night. Yadiel Hernandez clobbered his fourth homer of the year and Carter Kieboom added a pair of hits and RBI in the loss. Taylor Gushue recorded the other multi-hit game for Fresno.

Skye Bolt continued his strong set with a 4-for-4 game, driving in two runs. Tyler Ramirez notched his second longball of the season and Jorge Mateo laced three hits (two doubles) while plating a pair for Las Vegas.

Joel Seddon (1-0) relished the victory after three innings of one-run ball. Brady Dragmire (0-3) suffered the loss after relieving Vidal Nuno III. Brian Schlitter grabbed his third save of the year after two frames of work. Both teams will enjoy an off day on Tuesday before returning to action on Wednesday.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- LF Yadiel Hernandez (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- SS Carter Kieboom (2-3, 2 RBI, R, 2 BB)

- C Taylor Gushue (2-4, RBI)

Top Performers: Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics)

- CF Skye Bolt (4-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R, BB)

- SS Jorge Mateo (3-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, SB)

- RF Tyler Ramirez (1-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R)

Wednesday's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Wednesday April 24 Reno Aces (Road) RHP Paolo Espino (Fresno) vs. RHP Jon Duplantier (Reno) 6:35 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Despite the Grizzlies' loss to Las Vegas Monday, they stayed one game ahead of Sacramento in the PCL Pacific Northern Division; Fresno has been in first place or tied for first at the end of each of their 18 games this season. Last season while affiliated with the Houston Astros, the Grizzlies were either in first place or tied for first after their final 135 games (of 139, one cancelled) and were alone in first place after the final 132 games through the end of the season (won division by 10.5 games). In all, Fresno has been in either first place or tied for first after 153 consecutive games between the Astros and Nationals, whose spring training complexes sit side-by-side in West Palm Beach, Florida. Fresno was most recently in second place (tied) 380 days ago on April 8, following a 9-4 win at Reno, which improved them to 2-2 on the season.

