Fresno Drops Series Finale to Lake Elsinore

Lake Elsinore, CA - The Lake Elsinore Storm (34-44) rained on the Fresno Grizzlies (52-26) winning parade, defeating them 11-3 Sunday afternoon from "The Diamond." Fresno still won four of the six games and have yet to lose a road series this season (5 wins, 2 ties).

Seven of the nine Grizzlies starters notched one hit with Julio Carreras (triple) and Trevor Boone (double) enjoying extra-base knocks. Carreras plated the first run of the game and scored the final Fresno run in the third. Eddy Diaz waltzed home on the Carreras RBI and also stole his 32nd base with the Grizzlies. Zac Veen recorded a run and RBI single in the setback. Drew Romo extended his hit streak to 11 games after a bloop single.

The Storm lineup had five batters collect multi-hit contests with three hitters scoring two or more runs. Matthew Acosta smacked a solo shot in the first and had three runs in the triumph. Euribiel Angeles had a pair of hits, RBI and runs, which included a double. Robert Hassell III supplied two hits and runs while Brandon Valenzuela had a pair of walks and RBI. Jarryd Dale picked up a trio of hits and drove in a couple of runs for Lake Elsinore.

Fresno starter Anderson Amarista (2-3) grieved the loss after five and one-third frames. He allowed eight earned runs and struck out five over 96 pitches (club-high). Storm righty Ruben Galindo went four innings, fanning two. He gave way to Bodi Rascon (1-0), who was nearly perfect over five frames. He issued one walk en route to his first win with Lake Elsinore. Both squads will savor an off day tomorrow.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Julio Carreras (1-4, 3B, RBI, R)

- 2B Eddy Diaz (1-3, R, BB, SB, CS)

- LF Zac Veen (1-3, RBI, R, BB, SB)

- DH Drew Romo (1-4, SB)

Top Performers: Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres)

- 1B Matthew Acosta (1-4, HR, RBI, 3 R, BB)

- 3B Jarryd Dale (3-5, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- LHP Bodi Rascon (5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K; win)

On Deck:

Tuesday, August 3 vs. San Jose Giants, San Jose RHP Wil Jensen (5-1, 3.23) vs. Fresno TBA, 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Prior to the start of the 2021 season, it was certain that there would be no playoffs in Minor League Baseball, thanks to the ongoing global pandemic. In an article released by Baseball America in early July, they confirmed that Major League Baseball will implement a "revised" playoff plan, allowing each league to crown a champion with a playoff series. The playoffs will be shortened to a single series, that features the top two teams (by record), regardless of division. Currently, the Grizzlies are first among the eight teams in the Low-A West, which would place them into the playoffs against the San Jose Giants. Both Rancho Cucamonga and Modesto trail the Grizzlies and Giants in the playoff race.

