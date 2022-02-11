Freshman Fresno State Outfielder Headed to Duluth

February 11, 2022 - Northwoods League - Duluth Huskies News Release







Duluth, Minn. - Bobby Blandford has signed with the Duluth Huskies for the upcoming 2022 season. A 2021 graduate of Pleasant Grove High in Elk Grove, California, Bobby earned a series of honors. According to the Fresno State official roster, he earned All-Conference honors in the San Joaquin Section-Delta League to go along with All-City and All-State recognitions.

As a high school senior, Blandford had a "nice run," or rather several, as he scored 24 runs with 35 RBIs while hitting .402 over 28 games. During that stretch, he was the clubhouse leader in several statistics: doubles, triples, slugging percentage, batting average, and OPS according to gobulldogs.com. "Ever since I stepped on a field (for the first time), it felt like that was where I was meant to be," he said. True to that sentiment, Bobby also made four starts on the mound as a senior, going 2-1 as he struck out 19 batters over 13 innings.

The Californian has never been to Minnesota, but he expressed excitement to see it for the first time. "I'm most excited about the journey ahead," he said. "New team, new state, and a new baseball experience in the Northwoods League." Blandford looks forward to working hard with the Huskies. "My hopes for the year are simple: put my head down and work. I feel like that will keep me on the right path to help the team win games and for me to succeed and reach my fullest potential."

