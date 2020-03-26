Frequently Asked Questions

The health and safety of all Lookouts fans, staff and employees have been and will always be our top priority as an organization. The announcement by Minor League Baseball regarding the delayed start of the 2020 season was an important step in working together as an industry with community partners to combat the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Following guidelines from the CDC & the City of Chattanooga, AT&T Field will be closed to the public until further notice. Full-time employees are working remotely and can be contacted through email. This is a fluid, rapidly evolving situation and we want to assure you that we are taking concerns about the spread of this illness very seriously as we prepare for our 2020 season, even though we are not yet certain when it will begin.

Frequently Asked Questions related to COVID-19

1. Does this mean the 2020 season is cancelled?

a. No. The start of the season has been delayed until the risk of contracting and spreading of COVID-19 subsides.

2. When will the 2020 season start?

a. As of today, a specific start date has not been determined. Major League Baseball has suspended the start of the Major League season by two weeks. Minor League Baseball has not yet specified a start date for the 2020 season, but they are currently working in conjunction with Major League Baseball to determine a time frame for Opening Night. Once that information becomes available, we will notify our community via team social media channels and our website at www.Lookouts.com.

3. How many games will the team play in 2020?

a. As of today, the number of games each team will play during the 2020 season is unknown. Once a start date for the season is determined, we will know how many games the 2020 season will include.

4. Will there be attendance restrictions when games resume?

a. As of today, that is unknown. We will follow any and all protocols in place for community gatherings in Chattanooga when games resume.

5. Is AT&T Field prepared to provide a clean and healthy environment for fans?

a. AT&T Field has always provided a safe, clean and healthy environment for fans during all games and events. We will continue to make the health of guests our top priority and ensure that every possible measure will be taken to ensure the health of guests to AT&T Field.

6. What happens if I have tickets for a game that ends up not being played?

a. Currently, we plan to treat tickets to an unplayed game the same as if that game was rained out. The ticket can be exchanged for any remaining game during the 2020 season, based on availability. As we better understand a start date for the 2020 season, we will evaluate this policy and make a determination for alternate solutions.

b. We also understand that when games resume, and the community is welcome back at AT&T Field, individual ticket holders will determine their comfort level for attending games. Our commitment is to always put our fans first and we will work towards solutions with each of you.

7. Are you still accepting applications to work at the ballpark this season?

a. Yes! We are still actively accepting applications for those interested in working at AT&T Field for the 2020 season.

8. Are the hours of operation still the same for the team store, ticket office and administrative office?

a. No. The Lookouts Team Store, the Lookouts administrative offices and ticket office are currently closed until further notice. When we resume normal business hours we will notify our community via team social media channels and our website Lookouts.com.

10. Does the delay to start the 2020 season impact events already scheduled for later in the season at AT&T Field?

a. Currently, all events scheduled for later in the season are unaffected. Future events will be evaluated based on the situation in place at that time.

