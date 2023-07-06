French Fest this Saturday

Cape Vincent, NY - The Watertown Wolves are excited to announce that we will be attending French Fest this Saturday! Please come stop by the Wolf Head, get an autograph, buy your season tickets and enjoy the beautiful town of Cape Vincent! We will be giving away some goodies, selling our merch, new and game worn jerseys plus much more! Come out and see us this Saturday!

Season ticket packages are available right now, email: watertownwolvessales@gmail.com to secure your seats today!

