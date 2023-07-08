Fregeau Moving On, Volf Dealt to Wytheville

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the team has released defenseman Paul Fregeau after he declared his intention to not play hockey this season. The team has also traded forward Jakub Volf to Wytheville.

The 30-year-old Fregeau has elected to move to Nashville, TN and start a business.

"We will miss Paul's professionalism and presence in our locker room," said River Dragons COO and Interim GM Jeff Croop. "He was a great River Dragon and exemplified our "Family" mantra both on and off the ice."

Originally from Sylmar, California, Fregeau appeared in 187 games in his pro career, scoring 15 goals along with 73 assists for 88 points. He also won a Commissioner's Cup championship with the Watertown Wolves in the 2017-18 season. While with the River Dragons Fregeau served as a player/assistant coach.

Fregeau was thankful for both his time in pro hockey and the time he spent in Columbus, Georgia, and had this to say:

"I want to thank everyone for the special career I've had playing hockey, and thank the Ignite Sports organization for giving me the opportunity to be here. I had a great time. I also wanted to thank the best fans in the league for always supporting us in the room. We couldn't have succeeded as much as we did without each and every one of you. Lastly, thank you to Boom Boom (head coach Jerome Bechard) for being an amazing coach, mentor, realtor and friend. 'Till next time Columbus!"

The River Dragons also traded forward Jakub Volf to the expansion Wytheville franchise for future considerations. Volf was selected by the River Dragons last month in the Delaware Thunder roster dispersal draft. Wytheville is one of two new franchises set to debut for the 2023-24 FPHL Season starting in October and will announce its nickname and uniforms at a later date.

