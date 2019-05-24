Freeport Community Care Selected to Receive "Share the Glove" Grant

May 24, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release





St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox and the Northwoods League Foundation announced this week that Freeport Community Care has been selected as the local recipient of the Share the Glove youth equipment grant.

With the Share the Glove youth equipment grant, Freeport Community Care will be awarded with a collection of Rawlings softball equipment, including two sets of catcher's gear, ten gloves, eight batting helmets, six bats and one bucket of practice balls totaling a retail value of $2,500.

The Share the Glove initiative was developed to encourage participation in youth baseball and softball activities throughout the Northwoods League footprint and was introduced in 2018 as part of the League's 25th Season Celebration. Continuing this year, Northwoods League affiliates promoted the grant and collected applications from youth organizations in their local markets throughout the Spring.

"The Share the Glove program struck a powerful chord last year, impacting thousands of kids across the region" said Gary Hoover, Northwoods League Foundation Secretary. "Youth sports participation plays an important role in developing character and strong communities, and we are proud to once again support local organizations that promote these activities."

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501©(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

The Rox will open their eighth season of Northwoods League baseball in 2019. The Rox home opener is Saturday, June 1 at 7:05 p.m., featuring post-game fireworks presented by Coborn's. To view and download the full 2019 Rox schedule, click here.

All single games tickets - including to the home opener - can be purchased now in person at the Rox Ticket Office located at the Municipal Athletic Complex, by calling the Rox Ticket office at 320-240-9798 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or 24 hours a day by visiting www.stcloudrox.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.