Freeman's Late Blast Sinks Isotopes Thursday Night

October 1, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







River Cats 3 (54-70, 2-5), Isotopes 2 (57-70, 5-2) - Sutter Health Park | Sacramento, CA

AT THE DISH: The Isotopes recorded just three hits in the contest, coming from Joshua Fuentes, Wynton Bernard and Nick Longhi ... Longhi's pinch-hit RBI single tied the game in the fifth before Albuquerque took the lead on Ryan Vilade's sacrifice fly ... The Topes snapped a stretch of 54 consecutive games with an extra-base hit.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Despite pitching with traffic on the basepaths all night, Ryan Rolison limited the River Cats to one run in four innings ... Sacramento notched seven hits off Rolison ... José Mujica and Jake Bird each worked a scoreless frame of relief ... Nate Griep surrendered the tying run in the seventh before Ronnie Freeman led off the home eighth with the eventual game-winning home run off Logan Cozart.

TOPES TIDBITS: Albuquerque dropped to 5-2 in Triple-A Final Stretch, two games behind Durham with three to play ... The Isotopes finished September with a collective 4.93 ERA, their best in a month this season ... Albuquerque's last three losses have come by one after a last-at bat home run (Jeremy Peña, Sept. 21 at Sugar Land and Cooper Hummel, Sept. 26 vs. Reno) ... Matt Shoemaker threw eight innings for the River Cats, a season-high by an opposing starter.

ON DECK: The Isotopes and River Cats are back at it Friday evening in another 8:05 MT (7:05 PT) start from Sacramento. Frank Duncan (5-3, 4.24) is scheduled to toe the rubber for Warren Schaeffer's squad against River Cats right-hander Ronnie Williams (0-0, 5.91).

