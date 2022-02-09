Free Wedding Highlights 2022 Promotional Schedule

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A Affiliate of the New York Yankees, announced their promotional schedule for the 2022 season.

The full 2022 Renegades promotional schedule can be viewed here. The full game schedule can be viewed here.

On Saturday, August 13, the Renegades make history and give away a full wedding at a game to a fan for the first time in team history. Planning the details of the ceremony and party will be handled completely by the Renegades for the couple and up to 100 guests. Couples wishing to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity may email Zach Neubauer at zachn@hvrenegades.com with why they should be selected.

"Between rescheduling, booked venues, and financial pressures, the pandemic has created challenging times for many engaged couples," said Steve Gliner, President and General Manager of the Renegades. "We wanted to help out and throw a memorable wedding celebration here at The Dutch for a deserving couple courtesy of the Renegades."

In addition to Free Wedding Night, the Renegades' 66-game home schedule features the most jam-packed promotional schedule in team history, with a unique theme at every home game. The Renegades have 10 giveaways, five special appearances and four interactive fan competition games planned for the season.

"With Opening Day right around the corner, we are very excited to once again deliver a first-class fan experience to the Hudson Valley," said Gliner. "Every game we have something that fans of all ages can enjoy and leave with lasting memories."

Previously announced in November, the Renegades have 23 fireworks shows planned for the 2022 season. Fireworks shows will be hosted after every Friday and Saturday home game, along with a special Super Fireworks Show on July 3 to celebrate Independence Day.

After debuting in 2021, the Renegades will once again take on the Fenómenos Enmascarados del Valle de Hudson identity for four games during the 2022 season as part of the Copa de la Diversión program.

Highlights of the 2022 Renegades promotional schedule are listed below:

Theme Night Highlights

- April 19: Opening Night - Honoring the 2021 High-A East North Division Champion Renegades!

- April 20: Horticulture Night - A celebration of home growing with a free flower pot giveaway!

- April 24: Hot Dog Hysteria - Celebrating National Pigs in a Blanket Day with discount dogs!

- April 27: The Warriors Takeover - Students from Lourdes High School take over the ballpark and run the show for the night!

- April 30: Birth of Rock n' Roll - The music of the 1950s with a special guest appearance from "The King"!

- May 1: Space Night - May the First Be With You!

- May 15: Princess Day

- May 24: Mobile* Army* Surgical* Hospital* Night - The best care anywhere!

- May 29: Witches & Wizards Day

- June 10: Dino Mania - What's your favorite dinosaur?... Velociraptor!

- June 11: National Corn on the Cob Day - Lend us your ears and help us pay tribute to the versatile vegetable.

- June 28: Backwards Night - Everything is done in reverse! We'll start in the ninth inning and work our way back toward the first.

- June 29: 90s Prom - No limo or corsage required.

- June 30: Annual Pride Night - Celebrating the LGBTQ+ community of the Hudson Valley!

- July 3: Independence Day - A Super Fireworks Show and honoring the legacy of Sherriff Butch Anderson.

- July 14: Everybody's Birthday Celebration - Not your birthday today? Well, that doesn't matter, the Renegades are going to celebrate it anyway!

- July 15: Please Accept This Rose - Help find Rascal a partner!

- July 16: Autism Awareness Night presented by Greystone Programs

- July 17: Brunch at The Dutch - Special ticket package for a catered brunch at the ballpark prior to the game!

- July 26: Christmas in July - Santa Claus is taking a summer trip to the Hudson Valley and the Renegades are here to celebrate with a toy drive!

- July 27: Teddy Bear Toss - Bring a new, stuffed teddy bear to the game and after the Renegades score their first run of the night, we invite fans to throw their teddy bears on the field which will be collected and donated.

- July 28: Soccer Night - Honoring our local 2021 MLS champions!

- July 29: Canada Appreciation Night - Celebrating our neighbors to the north. Sorrey!

- August 13: Free Wedding Night

- August 27: Veterans Appreciation presented by Vet to Vet

- September 1: Back on Campus/College Night

- September 2: Fall Favorites Night

- September 3: Fan Appreciation Night - Featuring Ultimate Pen giveaway in honor of the penultimate regular season game!

- September 4: Mascot Dash and End of Season Celebration

Fireworks Schedule

- April: 22, 23, 29 & 30

- May: 13, 14, 27 & 28

- June: 10 & 11

- July: 1, 2, 3, 15, 16, 29 & 30

- August: 12, 13, 26 & 27

- September: 2 & 3

Giveaways

- April 19: 2021 North Division Champions Pennant (1,000 fans)

- April 20: Flower Pot (1,000 fans)

- April 28: Anthony Volpe Birthday Bobblehead (1,000 fans)

- July 12: Batting Helmet (1,000 fans)

- July 28: Soccer Ball (1,000 fans)

- August 9: Replica Jersey (1,000 fans)

- August 14: Renegades Baseball Card Set (1,000 fans)

- August 28: Black Panther Bobblehead (1,000 fans)

- August 30: Joe Ausanio Bobblehead (1,000 fans)

- September 3: Ultimate Pen (1,000 fans)

Interactive Fan Competitions

- April 21: Calamari Competition - Help the Renegades set a new world record for World's Largest game of Red Light, Green Light!

- May 28: Survival of the Fittest - Fans compete against other fans for a chance to see who can Outsmart, Outcompete and Outstay to be the champion!

- June 8: Night at the Races - See if you can hit the Daily Double for a chance to win a prize at the end of the night!

- July 1: Hudson Valley Idol - Eight of the Hudson Valley's "finest" singers compete in a tournament to be crowned Hudson Valley Idol!

Copa de la Diversión

- May 27: Carnaval

- June 12: National Puerto Rican Day

- July 31: Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) with post-game showing of "Coco"

- August 31: Noche Caribe/Caribbean Night

Heritage Celebrations

- May 12: German Night

- May 26: Italian Night

- August 11: Irish Night

Special Appearances

- May 10: Leslie David Baker - Meet beloved actor Leslie David Baker!

- May 11: The ZOOperstars!

- June 9: Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond - Marvel Superheroes will be in the house!

- August 25: Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act

- August 28: Marvel's Super Hero Day - Wakanda Forever

In addition to the nightly theme nights, the Renegades are also running weekly promotions throughout the season.

Weekly Promotions

- Tradition Tuesdays: Take a walk down memory lane as the Renegades pay tribute to the greatest players and moments in New York Yankees history.

- We Care Wednesdays: Every Wednesday the Renegades highlight a different non-profit & community organization doing great work within our community. Also, wine specials!

- Thursday Happy Hour: Start the weekend a day early with specials on beer.

- Fireworks Friday: Experience a unique, musically-themed fireworks show after every Friday home game!

- Saturday Fireworks: Live, local musicians performing before the game and a fireworks show after!

- Family Sunday Fundays: Fun for the whole family, even the dog! Bring your pooch to the park, and stay after as kids can run the bases after the game.

The Renegades will be running special ticket packages featuring VIP experiences for Space Night (May 1), Leslie David Baker (May 10), Princess Day (May 15), Witches & Wizards Night (May 29), and Marvel's Super Hero Day (August 28). More details on these packages and on theme nights, including all four Copa de la Diversión games, will be released soon. Details on theme games and weekly promotions are subject to change.

The Renegades open the 2022 season on Friday, April 8 at the Greenville Drive with a nine-game road trip before returning home for the hope opener at The Dutch on Tuesday, April 19 against the Brooklyn Cyclones. Single-game tickets go on sale on Saturday, February 19 at https://www.milb.com/hudson-valley/tickets/single-game-tickets, by phone at (845) 838-0094 or at the ticket office at The Dutch.

