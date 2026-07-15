Free River Lions Fan Festival on July 18

Published on July 15, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Niagara River Lions News Release







Join us on Sunday July 18 as the Niagara River Lions host a Pre-Game Fan Festival on Christmas in July. The Festival is completely FREE and will feature lots of free games, activities, giveaways, and more.

FAN FEST INFORMATION

Date: July 18

Time: 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm

Game Tip-Off: 3:30 pm

Location: Outside the Meridian Centre

Details: Experience FREE inflatables, games, face painting, skills challenges, trivia, and giveaways at the River Lions Fan Fest. Also enjoy music from DJ Lavish Beatz along with with Hotdogs, sausages and more at Brindle. The Humane Society of Greater Niagara and Minor Bros. Country Living will also be in attendance giving you the opportunity to meet some furry friends!

The Fun starts at 1:00 pm and will be running all the way until doors open at 2:30 pm. Make sure you don't miss out!

* Please Note: The Fan Fest is a weather-dependent event. If inclement weather occurs, the event will be rescheduled to Sunday, July 26, from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm, ahead of our our 3:00pm game. Be sure to check our social media channels for any event updates

Fuel up before the game with Brindle! The first 50 Kids to arrive get a FREE hotdog! There will also be FREE Freezies for kids while supplies last!

PRE-GAME FUEL UP MENU

Kids Hot Dogs - $3.00

Foot Long Hot Dog/Sausage on a Bun - $7

Jerk Chicken Sandwiches - $12

Filipino Pork BBQ Skewer - 3 for $12

Drinks - $2







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 15, 2026

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