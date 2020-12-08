Free Movie December 8th

TONIGHT'S EVENT: 12/8/2020

San Manuel Movie Night/Toy Drive

FREE ADMISSION W/ TOY DONATION

Come enjoy a socially distanced drive-in showing of, A Christmas Story, to kick off the holiday season!

- 1 Toy Donation: FREE ADMISSION

- 2 Toy Donations: FREE ADIMISSION + LARGE POPCORN

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

- Raffle Prizes from Santa, 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

- Special Guests: Santa, Jessa and Donna, 66ers Dance Team

- Movie starts at 7:00 PM

- Location: SAN MANUEL STADIUM

December 8th - A Christmas Story

Based on the humorous writings of author Jean Shepherd, this beloved holiday movie follows the wintry exploits of youngster Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley), who spends most of his time dodging a bully (Zack Ward) and dreaming of his ideal Christmas gift, a "Red Ryder air rifle." Frequently at odds with his cranky dad (Darren McGavin) but comforted by his doting mother (Melinda Dillon), Ralphie struggles to make it to Christmas Day with his glasses and his hopes intact.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q - Can we pre-purchase tickets?

A - NO, admission day of event w/ Toy Donation

Q - Is the ticket purchase per person, or per car?

A - Per car.

Q - Is this event socially distanced?

A - Yes, each ticket purchase includes an additional parking space to provide extra space between you and other guests.

Q - Are masks required?

A - Masks are not required in your personal spaces but ARE required shared spaces such as concessions and restrooms.

Q - Can we bring in our own food & drinks?

A - Yes, outside food and drinks are allowed. Please no glass, and NO outside alcohol.

Q - Can we Tailgate?

A - Yes, gates open early to give you that opportunity if you choose.

This event was made possible due to our compliance and commitment to San Bernardino County Health guidelines and precautions. Please help us keep this a fun and safe event for all! If you have any additional questions give us a call at (909) 888-9922.

