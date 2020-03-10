Free, Family Fun of SpikesFest Coming this Saturday

March 10, 2020 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - State College Spikes News Release





(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - State College Spikes fans can make the turn towards spring as SpikesFest 2020, presented by Mount Nittany Health and media sponsors WTAJ-TV and BIG Froggy 101, comes to the Penn State Indoor Multi-Sport Facility, next to the Bryce Jordan Center, this Saturday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission and parking are free for this indoor family carnival, which will feature interactive inflatable displays, community spotlights, kids' activities, batting cages and plenty of game day atmosphere with mascots Ike the Spike, the Nookie Monster, and LuCKy the Lion.

Plus, early birds will have the chance at a great Spikes giveaway as the first 100 fans through the doors will receive a Blair Thomas Bobblehead to help kick off the team's 15th Season Celebration.

Over 20 local organizations will be part of the fun at SpikesFest, including an interactive inflatable science display from Discovery Space of Central PA and full-size inflatable activities from C3 Sports in association with Penn State Health. Parking is available in Lot 44, adjacent to the Multi-Sport Facility.

In addition, fans can bid in a silent auction of memorabilia items spanning sports, entertainment and history. All proceeds will benefit the Mount Nittany Health Foundation. The annual auction will feature over 40 items, the most ever put up for bids at a single SpikesFest, with plenty of collectibles across the lot.

Memorabilia items up for bids include a Saquon Barkley autographed football, a Trace McSorley autographed jersey, a "Mike Tyson's Punch-Out" photo signed by "Iron Mike" himself framed along with a Nintendo Entertainment System controller, mini-helmets signed by Jack Ham and Carson Wentz, a baseball autographed by Pete Rose with the inscription "I'm Sorry I Bet on Baseball," a framed collage celebrating the cinema classic "Caddyshack," and a soccer ball signed by Penn Stater and Women's World Cup champion goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

All bidding will be done via the LiveSource app, now available on the App Store and Google Play. For more details on downloading the app, fans can go to LiveSourceApp.com.

More fun activities will be provided by the Center for Arts and Crafts at Penn State, Centre Life Link EMS, Centre Bulldogs Youth Football & Cheerleading, the Juniata Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America, Hoop Stars, Mind, Body, Art School of Dance, The Jared Box Project, CSL Plasma, David's Dreamers, Next Home Price Point Realty, SkillsUSA, BackCountry Spine & Sport and WHVL-TV.

Additional activities include an appearance by Pennsylvania Miss United States Agriculture Queens, a special performance by the Nittany Dreamers, and a presence from Auntie Anne's, now at a new location in downtown State College.

A full list of activities and auction items is available online at SpikesFest.com.

Fans will also be afforded the opportunity to purchase ticket packages for the 2020 season to #PackTheBallpark, including a limited-time special available through March 31. The SpikesFest Suite Special allows groups to book a Geisinger Champions Club suite for a game during the 2020 season that includes a free food and beverage package for all guests. This special is available now by calling a Spikes group representative at (814) 272-1711 or by e-mailing suites@statecollegespikes.com.

Plus, fans will be afforded the opportunity to purchase ticket packages to fit any budget for all 38 home dates on the Spikes' 2020 schedule. The Spikes' home slate starts with Opening Night on Thursday, June 18 at 6:35 p.m. against the Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies) and runs through September 7.

Season Ticket memberships, Flex Books and an array of group hospitality options for the 2020 season are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and schedule information, is available at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from March 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.