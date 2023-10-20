Free Baseball Clinic at SRP Park on November 11th

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, in conjunction with Complete Game, are excited to announce the 10th Annual Line Drive Canned Food Drive FREE Baseball Clinic in memory of Terry Childers Sr. on Saturday, November 11th from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm.

"We look forward to hosting this 10th annual event, it truly is a fun annual tradition in partnership with Matt Childers, the Childers Family and Complete Game," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "No matter what your skill level we invite you to come take advantage of a morning full of FREE professional instruction, bring canned food to help us stuff the bins for Golden Harvest and celebrate the legacy of Terry Childers Sr."

In memory of Terry Childers Sr., families across the CSRA are invited to come and take part in this FREE Baseball clinic with professional instruction & Canned Food Drive benefiting Golden Harvest Food Bank. Families are encouraged to bring canned goods and other non-perishable food items to be donated to Golden Harvest Food Bank, who will be on site to collect.

You can also bring items anytime between now and November 11th to the Complete Game facility at 3855 Washington Rd or to the Hive Pro Shop at SRP Park (187 Railroad Avenue, North Augusta). You do not have to participate in the clinic to bring food donations! Over the past nine years, 3,650 meals have been collected with over 4,900 lbs. of donated goods! Come join us for this awesome FREE event in our community!

Register online at www.playpscg.com. Go to all registrations for your free registration. Any questions, contact Complete Game at (706) 814-5916

"We are extremely excited to partner with the Augusta GreenJackets and Golden Harvest Food Bank for the 10th Annual "Line Drive Can Drive," stated Complete Game Owner Matt Childers. "For ten years Tom Denlinger and his staff with the GreenJackets have sponsored and helped us host this event! This event is held in Memory of Terry Childers Sr. Myself along with my family and the staff at Complete Game are honored to give back to the community that my father loved so much. Giving back to the community with a FREE Baseball clinic while also organizing a food drive for our local food bank is our favorite time of the year! Terry Childers Sr. loved baseball and he loved serving in this community. We are honored to host this event in his memory."

Event Details:

Saturday, November 11th from 10:00am-12:00pm

SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841

Enter by the main entrance

Giving back to the community with a FREE baseball clinic - beginning to experienced players welcome

Professional instruction from Complete Game

All players ages 5-15

Bring canned food items and non-perishable food items to benefit Golden Harvest Food Bank

Opportunity to support the community together and have some FUN

Register in advance click here: https://www.esoftplanner.com/v3/planner/camps.php?access=0dG81LSVxNmo65bAt2SEsZ6Hpw==

Onsite registration available day of as well

