Free Agent Prospect Fletcher Signs

September 27, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed forward Colton Fletcher to the team's training camp in October. Fletcher attended Knoxville's Free Agent Showcase over the weekend and was offered a PTO following the two-day event.

"I've known of Colton for over five years from juniors," said Ice Bears Head Coach Jeff Carr. "The game he displayed at free agent camp was similar to the game he displayed in the NAHL."

Fletcher spent the past three years at SUNY-Oswego following his junior career. The Lakers didn't play hockey last season after the SUNYAC cancelled its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He's a simple, straight-line, through the puck and to the net kind of player," said Carr. "He does everything well and is reliable as a teammate. He'll stick up for guys and fight, get under the opponent's skin, play on the power play, win face offs, all of it."

"I know I can compete at this level," Fletcher said during the Free Agent Showcase on Saturday. "This is the first step I want to take in my career and this is a great place to start it out."

Players will report to training camp in October before the Ice Bears begin their 20th season Friday, October 15th at the Civic Coliseum.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.