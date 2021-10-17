Free Agent Camp Starts this Week

October 17, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Fans can check out the first look at the new Hat Tricks at the all star game on Saturday 10/23.

Join head coach Dave MacIsaac and the Hat Tricks staff at Danbury Arena October 21 - October 23 for a three-day, four-session Free Agent Camp. All free agents interested in trying out must register at the link below. Our staff will be in contact shortly after.

IMPORTANT DETAILS

Camp is $250 to register

An athletic trainer will be on site, as well as an equipment manager

Jerseys will be provided at the tryout

Food will be provided for players after on-ice sessions

SCHEDULE

Thursday: 10am-11am first session. 2pm-3pm second session.

Friday: 5:30pm-7pm practice.

Saturday: 5pm-7pm All-Star Game.

HOTEL ARRANGEMENTS

Players are responsible for their hotel reservations. The La Quinta by Wyndham Danbury will provide a discounted rate for players. Please contact the hotel directly for arrangements: 116 Newtown Rd, Danbury, CT 06810.

Phone: (203) 798-1200.

QUESTIONS?

Any questions regarding Free Agent Camp can be directed to Dave MacIsaac at dave@danburyhattricks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2021

Free Agent Camp Starts this Week - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.