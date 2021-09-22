Free Agent Camp from October 21-23

September 22, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Now's your chance to try out for the reigning Eastern Division Champion Danbury Hat Tricks!

Join head coach Dave MacIsaac and the Hat Tricks staff at Danbury Arena October 21 - October 23 for a three-day, four-session Free Agent Camp. All free agents interested in trying out must register by clicking the button below. Our staff will be in contact shortly after.

IMPORTANT DETAILS

Camp is $250 to register

An athletic trainer will be on site, as well as an equipment manager

Jerseys will be provided at the tryout

Food will be provided for players after on-ice sessions

Danbury Arena will be adhering to appropriate COVID-19 guidelines. As such, registration space is limited.

SCHEDULE

Thursday: 10am-11am first session. 2pm-3pm second session.

Friday: 5:30pm-7pm practice.

Saturday: 5pm-7pm All-Star Game.

HOTEL ARRANGEMENTS

Players are responsible for their hotel reservations. The La Quinta by Wyndham Danbury will provide a discounted rate for players. Please contact the hotel directly for arrangements: 116 Newtown Rd, Danbury, CT 06810.

Phone: (203) 798-1200.

QUESTIONS?

Any questions regarding Free Agent Camp can be directed to Dave MacIsaac at dave@danburyhattricks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 22, 2021

Free Agent Camp from October 21-23 - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.